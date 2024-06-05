Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

A reader at Hana’s Substack suggested that health care workers would not have and do not commit intentional acts to harm patients, because they would have been and are concerned about losing their medical licenses.

My reply, expanded:

The HCWs licenses were and are on the line only to the extent they refused/refuse the orders to follow the death protocols, because the death protocols were and are covered by the PREP Act declarations, and the only liability vulnerability a HCW faces, during active PREP Act declarations, is not following the protocols.

It’s an industrialized medical euthanasia program, and it’s not at all difficult to carry out once the legal frameworks and financial incentives — for HCWs to keep their jobs, and for hospitals and nursing homes to keep their CMS [US Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] reimbursements flowing — are in place…

Place to look, if you want to understand the death protocol system better, is the FDA page for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Emergency Use Authorizations for drugs and non-vaccine biological products.

Once the fake diagnostic test has classified the patient as a Covid patient, protocols for use of specific drugs (ie Remdesivir) and devices (ie ventilators) become the standard of care, and any HCW who uses other drugs, devices and treatment protocols (those without EUA status) exposes him or herself to medical malpractice liability for violating standard of care.

The PREP Act declaration of emergency and EUAs are still in place, and these death protocols are still being used on Covid wards.

The HCWs who have figured out what they are doing have either decided they're okay with killing people on purpose, transferred to non-Covid practice, or left the medical profession.

April 25, 2023 - What Happened in Hospitals During Covid? (American Thinker)

"AAPS explains that two Covid emergency acts from the government created this catastrophic loss of life. The CARES Act [PL 116-136], a $2 trillion stimulus package, was passed in 2020, purportedly to ease the financial impact of Covid on American families. It provided gigantic bonuses to hospitals to institute federal protocols on Covid, ensuring that Covid would be massively diagnosed and treated with deadly combinations of remdesivir, ventilators, and other lethal methods. [i.e. PL 116-136, Sec. 3710, 134 Stat. 422, codified as amendments and notes to 42 USC 1395ww, including 42 U.S.C. 1395ww(d)(4)(C)] Now that this top-down death protocol was bought and paid for, the government made sure that patients and their families were helpless to fight against it. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted waivers to hospitals allowing them to remove critical patient rights. Your ability to give informed consent, receive visitors, and be free from solitary confinement – gone..."

Feb. 2024 - Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic (Wilson Sy) “…The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia…”

