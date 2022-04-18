He posted two comments at A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, which is about the spike in deaths in the United Kingdom since mid-2021.

For reference, O’Looney first started raising the alarm in September 2021. He then lost his membership in his professional organization and survived a hospital homicide attempt in January 2022.

His analysis aligns with the analysis of Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, military whisteblowers, and Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, particularly on the flood of foreign young men moving across open borders into America and Western Europe over the last two years, followed by transport to the interior and military training. See Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill-Box; Parallel statutory and international frameworks, and the linked podcasts at Truth4Health/America Outloud:

John O’Looney writing today, first comment:

i say this having sat with a senior tory mp last september in westminster voicing him my concerns as people were dying in great numbers shortly after being jabbed - he knew what was happening and said so to us, he admitted he was powerless to stop it. only the people and god can save us now.

i’ve had families coming in to see me very very angry for the last two years - it’s deliberate and it is part of the plan to cull a large swathe of us all.

i can tell you as an undertaker it is a deliberate act

Second comment:

Sir Graham Brady met with me and 18 or so others at number1 birdcage walk on sept 21st of last year, it was a 2pm meeting, i was there in the capacity of my field of expertise - undertaking, because i have seen more young deaths shortly after these jabs in the last 18 months than in the previous 13 years collectively. the whole industry knows these jabs are killing hundreds of thousands.

It’s done with blood clots and decimating the immune system, this leads to agressive sudden cancers and basically aids.

The symptoms are you get sick and die - there is your next bullshit variant and along come the draconian measures to tackle it, and people beleive it.

Sir Graham Brady knew, i dont think he is directly complicit in it, but he knows and he is frightened.

I was there with Prof Dolores Cahill, mark sexton, tess lawrie, Dr Sam White, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Peter McCullough, Mike Yeadon the former VP at Pfizer and many others who all said the same thing, reams of evidence was shown.

We all gave testimony and it was utterly damming on these jabs ands the damage and death they cause.

This is a cull and the next swathe of cull will be led by the W.H.O. and they will go door to door dragging people out of their houses european leaders have signed up to allow them to do just that.

Our demonic leaders will hide under W.H.O. skirts, with a promise of a seat on the ark and hundreds of millions in worhtless banknotes hidden away for them like pathetic squirrels

The W.H.O will use thousands of young men to go house to house and force vaccinate or arrest, anyone not complying, they will be thrown into one of the plethora of huge new super prisons (labelled quarrantine centres) being built across the country and slowly killed off under the pretense of it being outbreaks of covid.... and who will question a deadly outbreak of covid in a relabelled prison used as a "quarantine" centre ?

They will use these young men who are being escorted across europe form the east and over to kent beaches under the guise of refugees.

They do this as it was thought that british soldiers would not do it as effectively and would be reluctant to kick in the doors of innocent british families, but these young men form a foreign land will not hesitate- without any mercy.

I’m told there is a whole regiment of Afghan special forces in the UK training these tens of thousands of young men who land of british beaches weekly now to do it and i have contacts within the british secret service who have reached out and confirmed this to me.

They land on british beaches in Kent and are processed and trained and then deposited around the UK in all major cities in readiness, they simply need to be armed and deployed and the W.H.O. will do just that with our goverments hiding in bunkers like rats whilst it kicks off.

Unless colectively we cut the heads off the snake and destroy these demons collectively in power - starting with the bankers down to governments, they will destroy us all in europe and the US because they are under orders to do so and as Sir Graham openly told us, he is powerless to stop it even though he knows what these injections do, they are all doing what they are told to do - under penalty of death i suspect.

It really is that simple and the plan is well underway as they slowly make it impossible to live in europe and America by massive price increases on everything.

Think about it logically, last month covid was going to kill us all, we could not work, we could not travel or even see our own families.

This is as the goverment has kareoke parties - because they know there is no bloody pandemic is why.

But this month there is no mention of covid, Putin is now going to kill us all and you can move a whole family of strangers in from the Ukraine (without any bullshit covid danger clearly) - they then ship in even more young foreign men into europe and they are NOT ukrainians.....but "Ukrainian nationals"..... how can the masses in europe be so stupid and gullible ?

Ask yourselves basic questions and it is there in front of you.

Ask yourself why so many young superfit pro footballers are dying suddenly from heart attacks - in record numbers and often on national TV...

Ask yourselves why 80,000 NHS staff , on the "front line" and "most at risk" would rather lose their careers than take the "protection" - it’s because they know the jabs are what is responsible for killing people.

So many refused to take it these poisons that the government has had to backtrack, because if they didn’t then 80,000 prime witnesses would tell the masses the truth.... It’s the jabs and the drugs they pretend to treat covid with - remdesevir, midazolam and baracitnib and tocxilizumab doing the killing and not covid - the clinical decisions culling the masses in hospitals.

We need the masses to wake up and realise what is being done and then overrun them with numbers and end this - the people of Europe and America are the target.

Chinese troops are in Canada now already and those numbers will increase as the U.S. military gets sick and dies and becomes a totally ineffective fighting force, the chinese will simply sweep south - again that is happening right now under bidens puppet administration.

Mark my words - it is coming and soon.

This is why great effort is being made to disarm americans with regular public mass shootings - they dont want to try and take on millions of well-armed American civilians.

I’m beyond caring for myself now, which is why i speak out openly in the hope someone somewhere will spark a catalyst and collectively we can stop them.

If we don’t they will kill us all off within five years in Europe and the U.S.

This is the feeling in meetings held usually thrice weekly by some of the brightest minds on the planet who see it coming and have a lot of hard evidence to back it up.

I’ve sat in these meetings and ive heard it said

Unless there is a force for good these demons will kill us all off