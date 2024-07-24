Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

A reader recently sent me a draft of a petition directed to the International Criminal Court, located at The Hague, Netherlands, including some attachments, requesting my views and seeking confirmation that information from the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline is available for public use.

Posting my reply in case it’s useful to other readers.

…In general, all of my work is public, and can be used by readers…

Specific to your project, I do not endorse or advise complaints filed to the ICC.

For one thing, it's been tried at least once already, by a UK lawyer named Hannah Rose, filed Dec. 6, 2021. ICC acknowledged her complaint, and there has been no further action, to my knowledge.

ICC does not have jurisdiction or enforcement authority over the US government military/public health officials who are conducting the worldwide mass murder, which has been legalized by US domestic law, domestic law in other countries, and international treaties and contracts.

The crimes that have been committed happened upstream and long before the Covid vaccines, and are crimes of treason committed by lawmakers, executives, civil administrators and judges in passing, signing, executing and judicially ratifying the illegal laws that have legalized mass murder by vaccine.

Further, my work doesn't support and isn't supported by the work of Francis A. Boyle, Aaron Siri and Thomas Massie.

Boyle argues that Covid 19 injections violate the Biological Weapons Antiterrorism Act of 1989.

I argue that intentionally lethal injections [and lethal products delivered through other delivery systems such as nasal sprays and microneedle patches] are legalized as falling under Biological Weapons Antiterrorism Act exemptions for allegedly "prophylactic, protective or bona fide research" products and "select agents." [18 USC 175-178; 42 CFR 73]

"Select agents and toxins" is the misleading term used by HHS and the Public Health Service/US military, to designate vaccine components, which are intentionally harmful biological products, and legalize their production and use on human and animal targets.

I have not read Siri's testimony in detail, nor have I read Massie's 600+ page report in detail, because both reports provide false information in the first few paragraphs.

Siri and Massie argue that there is an enforceable regulatory framework governing design, production and use of vaccines and EUA products and that the clinical trials for Covid vaccines were "robust."

I argue that there is no such enforceable regulatory framework and that the so-called "clinical trials" were non-valid and were performative only.

There is only a pretense or sham regulatory process, including fraudulent oversight of fraudulent clinical trials.

The only purpose of the multi-layer fraud is to deceive the public into believing the lies that a regulatory framework exists and has been applied to Covid vaccines, and any/all other vaccines.

There is no substantive legal relationship between FDA acts and decisions, and the safety and efficacy of products bearing "vaccine" labels.

Related:

June 13, 2024 - Parsing "Yay, we did it!" informational misdirection campaigns.

…Centralized military and financial control of pandemic preparedness and response provisions are embedded in US domestic law (federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, commercial contracts and treaties; state laws and contracts, county emergency management plans and contracts)…

Vaccine and other countermeasure production contracts between the US military and pharmaceutical companies condition manufacturing, distribution and use on intact PREP Act statutes and active PREP Act declarations…

International sales contracts condition supply of products manufactured by US military contractors, to non-US governments, on purchasing government adoption and maintenance of indemnification laws…

International Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) absolve federal drug regulators of non-US countries of legal responsibility for cGMP manufacturing regulation, transferring regulatory functions to US-FDA: global drug non-regulator under US laws exempting biological products, vaccines and EUA countermeasures from cGMP compliance…

June 27, 2024 - Intentional infliction of harm is not a legitimate government purpose; enabling it is not a permissible legislative object. -

…Whether by public officials or private lawyers, deliberate omissions of knowable and known truths, and deliberate repetition and reinforcement of factual and legal errors lead people astray. They mislead people. They lead individuals and societies into temporal occasions of sin, into commission of criminal acts of self-harm, harm of others, and murder. They lead people away from piety, charity, holiness and eternal salvation…