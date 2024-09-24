Biological select agents and toxins.
Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law
Information for readers building mental maps of legalized crimes related to quarantine (42 CFR 70 and 42 CFR 71) and quarantinable communicable diseases (42 USC 264).
42 CFR 73 - Select agents and toxins affecting humans, is relevant because of the way that diagnostic testing, biological weapons, biological defense and vaccination programs are all components of a single biological warfare research, development, manufacturing and deployment system, with different programs hidden in different sections of the laws (statutes and regulations) and connected to each other through more or less obscured language, especially waivers, exemptions, preemptions, suspensions and exclusions from other laws that would — without the waivers and exemptions — enable criminal prosecution of the actors for their acts of toxin-mediated mutilation and homicide.
In other words, the laws legalize poisoning.
The select agents and toxins regulations codified at 42 CFR 73 are authorized by Congress under 42 USC 262, 42 USC 263 and several other statutes.
These programs are also known as BSAT programs, "biological select agents and toxins," and are non-regulated/fake-regulated under HHS-CDC Division of Select Agents and Toxins (DSAT) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).
Current definition of biological agent, as amended by Congress in June 2002:
Biological agent means any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae, or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or material of any kind; or deleterious alteration of the environment.
Current list of HHS-designated select agents and toxins, is at 42 CFR 73.3.
Congress has authorized corresponding statutes covering microorganisms and microorganism products (toxins) that harm plants and animals, codified at 7 USC 8401 and 8411 and regulated at 9 CFR 121, Possession, use, and transfer of [animal] select agents and toxins and 7 CFR 331, Possession, use and transfer of [plant] select agents and toxins.
Overlap select agents and toxins are biological agents (microorganisms) and microorganism components that are listed in both 9 CFR 121.4 (animal) and 42 CFR 73.4 (human).
Current list of overlap select agents and toxins is at 42 CFR 73.4.
Below are downloaded PDF versions of relevant Congressional acts, US Code sections (statutes) and Code of Federal Regulations sections (regulations).
They're derived from the 1902 Virus-Toxin law (licensing manufacturers of poisons intended for use on humans) and 1913 Virus-Serum-Toxin Act (products for use on livestock) as developed through the 1944 Public Health Service Act, 2002 Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act and related Congressional acts and agency rule-making.
Laws authorizing and governing research, development, production and use of harmful biological agents and toxins on human, animal and plant targets are also related to at least two biological weapons statutes: 18 USC 175-178, Biological weapons, a federal crime statute with exemptions for HHS/PHS, USDA and DoD programs, and 50 USC 1511-1528, Chemical and Biological Warfare Program.
Some references
Congressional acts:
1990.05.22 PL 101-298 Biological Weapons Antiterrorism, biological agent definition, 18 USC 175
1996.04.24 PL 104-132 Antiterrorism Effective Death Penalty, Regulatory control of biological agents, 42 USC 262 note
2002.06.12 PL 107-188 Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act, select biological agents toxins, see 116 Stat 637 to 662
US Code sections (statutes)
7 USC 8401 and 8411 Regulation of certain biological agents toxins, plant and animal, USDA APHIS HHS CDC interagency cooperation overlap agents
18 USC 175 Biological Weapons, exempting HHS select agents toxins under 42 USC 262a
42 USC 262a Enhanced control of dangerous biological agents and toxins select agents, as added 2002.06.12, implemented through 42 CFR 73, 9 CFR 121, 7 CFR 331 and related
50 USC 1511 to 1528 Ch. 32 Chemical Biological Warfare biological agent definition
CFR sections (regulations)
7 CFR 331 Select Agents and Toxins, plant health, plant products, USDA Agriculture under 7 USC 8401, biological agent definition, analogous to 42 CFR 73 HHS select agents under 42 USC 262a
9 CFR 121 Select Agents and Toxins, animal health, animal products, USDA Animals and Animal Products under 7 USC 8401 APHIS, biological agent definition, analogous 42 CFR 73 HHS select agents 42 USC 262a
21 CFR 600 to 680 Biologics Subchapter F, license manufacture under 42 USC 262 and related
42 CFR 73 Select agents and toxins, human, HHS CDC 42 USC 262a as added 2002.06.12
