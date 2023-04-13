Vaccine production facilities are indistinguishable from bioweapon production facilities, and vaccines are indistinguishable from bioweapons.
Also new video, and updated PDF compilations.
Orientation for new readers. Reconstitution starter pack.
January 2010 - Seeking Biosecurity Without Verification: The New U.S. Strategy on Biothreats (Jonathan B. Tucker, Arms Control Association)
…During a December 9, [2009] speech to the annual meeting of states-parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in Geneva, Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ellen O. Tauscher declared, “The Obama administration will not seek to revive negotiations on a verification protocol to the Convention. We have carefully reviewed previous efforts to develop a verification protocol and have determined that a legally binding protocol would not achieve meaningful verification or greater security.”
In effect, President Barack Obama has decided not to reverse the 2001 decision by the Bush administration to reject a draft BWC compliance protocol that had been developed over six years of multilateral negotiations from 1995 to 2001. The protocol would have created a legally binding inspection regime for the BWC, which still lacks formal verification measures….
The BWC, which was opened for signature in 1972 and entered into force in 1975, bans the development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of biological and toxin warfare agents, as well as delivery systems specifically designed for their dispersal…Although the BWC serves as the cornerstone of international efforts to prevent biological weapons proliferation and terrorism, it is widely considered a weak instrument…
At the third review conference of the BWC in 1991, several countries tried to launch a formal negotiation to bolster the treaty with a legally binding verification regime, but they failed to achieve consensus. The George H. W. Bush administration argued that verification was not possible with any degree of confidence because of the dual-use nature of biotechnological materials and equipment, which makes it easy to divert legitimate facilities such as vaccine plants to illicit production…
Advances in fermentation technology have also eliminated the need to stockpile biowarfare agents. Instead, a legitimate production facility, such as a vaccine plant, could be commandeered to grow seed cultures into militarily significant quantities of agent within a period of weeks. Given these technical realities, the detection of illicit biological weapons activities poses daunting challenges for any conceivable monitoring regime…
Excellent reporting and analysis about Project NextGen:
April 12, 2023 - “Project NextGen”: New Biden initiative aims to serve as the Successor to Trump's “Operation Warp Speed" (Sage Hana, Substack)
“…the WEFFIE Biosecurity Model Agenda continues to steamroll and make a mockery of the US Fake Two Party paradigm. Which to review, is designed to keep you invested in a private political party theatrical system fueled by Color Revolution division. Kids pay no attention to what stays the same, the WEFFIE adults are talking.
This illusion is going to kill us one bioweapon at a time and you don’t necessarily have to say thanks and cheer as it does…”
Excellent reporting and analysis about induced dysbiosis as likely mechanism of action for bioweapons known as vaccines:
April 10, 2023 - Design of a Weapon: Targeting the Human Microbiome (Sasha Latypova, Substack)
“…So, here we have it all: the mechanism of weaponization of the mRNA/DNA "injections” is the same or largely similar to what is described in books on weaponizable biotechnologies: transfection of cells by delivery of RNA + “DNA contaminants” into the cells and induction of dysbiosis, which will in turn cause cascades of many chronic illnesses. This mechanism is now confirmed to be included in Pfizer and Moderna vials by direct testing with sequencing techniques by a highly experienced genomics scientist…”
Related Bailiwick coverage:
Nov. 18, 2022 - Immunomodulation and fear modulation.
New video:
April 11, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Hartmut Schumacher, John Katsavos, Katherine Watt (1 hr.)
PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.
2022 Bailiwick News Vol. 6 Issues 1-4 Jan to April (190 pages)
2022 Bailiwick News Vol. 6 Issues 5-8 May to August (187 pages)
2022 Bailiwick News Vol. 6 Issues 9-12 Sept to Dec (214 pages)
January 2023 Bailiwick News (81 pages)
February 2023 Bailiwick News (56 pages)
March 2023 Bailiwick News (46 pages)
What more do we need to know to understand that the Covid con was a bio weapons program managed by the DOD/CIA. It’s time to eradicate on a global basis, all bio weapons efforts by all the different nations before we start a Biowarfare World War III, that eradicates humanity.
Katherine, thank you. We are all grateful 🙏 for your intelligence, wisdom and strong faith, as you are led by the Devine. Praise God you are in the fight. Enjoyed your interviews with Dr. Jane Ruby. I'm working on a few projects, and will keep you abreast, as gathering data and solutions has been my calling. Thank you and we love you!! We pray for you often, please stay in the fight! I will be buying g your booklet, and will upgrade here and donate to the new partnership your involved in...appreciate you!😘