Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Katherine Watt's avatar
Katherine Watt
May 12, 2023

Recorded video link:

https://www.vacsafety.org/episode-76-whose-military-made-covid/

Expand full comment
Share
1 reply
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
May 12, 2023

Sasha did so well. 💕

Expand full comment
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture