Sasha Latypova on Steve Kirsch's VSRF call: Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. Pacific/ 7 p.m. Eastern.
May 11, 2023 - Episode 76: VSRF Founder Steve Kirsch talks with Special Guest Sasha Latypova.
Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis:
April 25, 2022 - The investigational drugs that weren’t.
Sept. 28, 2022 - DOD chemical and biological warfare program: herd-culling plus stockpile disposal in one tidy package
Oct. 19, 2022 - Other Transaction Authority (OTA) is to federal procurement contract regulation as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is to federal drug safety regulation. They're both provisions through which Congress and US presidents pretended to legalize criminal conspiracy to produce and use weapons of mass destruction.
Jan. 30, 2023 - On harboring and financing contract terrorists. And opportunities for People, state governments and True Congress to shut the death machine down.
Feb. 9, 2023 - On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."
March 17, 2023 - Contracting for facilitation of crimes: contract killing and biomunitions hitmen. A third double-bind argument built on the truth that the products are prohibited bioweapons designed to injure and kill, not regulated medicinal products designed to protect and heal.
Recorded video link:
https://www.vacsafety.org/episode-76-whose-military-made-covid/
Sasha did so well. 💕