Information pulled together for an email exchange about settlements in civil litigation seeking redress for the survivors of those killed by hospital homicide protocols and vaccination: non-validated Covid diagnostic testing, Covid diagnostic coding, isolation, restraint, starvation, dehydration, sedation, poisoning with EUA products, and suffocation with ventilators.

Part of my reply to the correspondent, expanded :

…I think there have been and will be many private, confidential settlements for hospital homicides.

Under the terms of the settlements, the hospitals and nursing homes (long-term care facilities) will not admit wrongdoing or commit to not doing the same murderous acts in the future, and the survivors will not be allowed to discuss the settlements publicly.

As authorized and funded by Congress and President Biden (PL 116-260; PL 117-2 and related Stafford Act declaration amendments, see FN p. 25, table p. 27) HHS-CDC-DHS-FEMA has run a low-level version of this operation since March 2021, retroactive to Jan. 20, 2020, giving families up to $9,000 in "funeral assistance" if the families quietly accepted Covid as cause of death on death certificates.

Families that didn't or won’t accept the Covid cause of death, because they believe the deaths were caused by hospital homicide protocols and/or by vaccines, aren’t eligible for the money.

March 2023 - Declaration of Ernesto Ramirez, Jr., on the vaccine death of his son Ernesto, April 24, 2021. - “…I was told FEMA was offering funeral assistance so I contacted them and filed all paperwork needed. I was later denied assistance because Jr’s death certificate did not say he died of Covid. I have been traveling and speaking throughout the US telling Jr’s story and informing other parents and anyone who will listen that this vaccine is NOT safe. After telling my son’s story many times, FEMA contacted me seven months later. My conversation with them was upsetting. They asked me to change his death certificate to read he passed due to Covid so they could help me financially. FEMA had me on the line for over 45 min. They placed me on hold several times and kept asking me to just change it to Covid. I told them that I would never do that and I would definitely never disrespect my son in that way. I would never falsify any documents for financial gain. The lady lowered her voice to a whisper and said, “I’m so sorry Mr. Ramirez,” and hung up…”

As of January 2024, FEMA had spent $2.8 billion in hush money to families of 499,096 dead people.

Families received an average of $6,500 per death.

Stay away from hospitals, nursing homes, doctors and vaccines.

Pray the Rosary.

DHS-FEMA Funeral Assistance records

