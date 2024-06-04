Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Pray the Rosary.

I’m very grateful to Dave Ratcliffe of Ratical.org for his painstaking, time-consuming work, which currently includes at least six annotated collections related to my work and Sasha Latypova’s work:

Ratcliffe also spliced in portions of the Oct. 4, 2023 presentations that had been removed for the YouTube version, and uploaded the spliced video to his Odysee page:

Same version here at Substack:

