I’ve watched some parts of the Iceland recordings, and was interested to see that one of the segments cut from my presentation was about the globalists’ parallel goal (in addition to killing lots of people with legal impunity) — to destroy trust in national governments — and my view that citizens should not participate in that globalist project either. See Slide 9 in the slide deck.

It’s true that virtually all national governments are currently infiltrated and occupied by globalists, especially in the unelected, administrative offices of the United States (secretariats of Health and Human Services, Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and more cabinet agencies).

It’s also true that many of the men and women currently holding elective political offices are — to varying degrees and in various combinations — corrupt, incompetent, terrified and malevolent.

It is not true that the United Nations, Bank for International Settlements, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Economic Forum and World Health Organization are good substitutes for national governments, to which people should transfer geopolitical loyalty.

Technocratic idolatry is a geopolitical disease, not a geopolitical cure.

Thank you to Dave Ratcliffe for excerpting and uploading the Iceland conference video and audio files.

Dave also did a transcript of the first recorded discussion Sasha and I had on these issues: