Interview with Refuge of Sinners
American Domestic Bioterrorism Program
New interview
Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws. (1 hr. 25 min) Speakers: Katherine Watt and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer.
Refuge of Sinners also has several short clips from this interview at Rumble.
Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis
Feb. 9, 2023 - On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."
Dec. 19, 2023 - Legalized FDA non-regulation of biological products effective May 2, 2019, by Federal Register Final Rule, signed by then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
March 8, 2024 - Mutual Recognition Agreements. First in series on legal links connecting domestic and international non-regulation of non-medicines.
March 12, 2024 - Statutory and regulatory definitions for drugs, biological products, and biosimilars. Information to support further reporting on regulation and non-regulation of biological product manufacturing, sample testing, lot-release, use.
March 15, 2024 - Deregulation of biological product manufacturing, mid-1990s to present.