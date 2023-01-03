KW Note, May 13, 2025 - Some of the following information is related to the “state nationals” and “sovereign citizens” movement, which I do not endorse or recommend participation in.

Readers interested in checking the legal citations in this post can find them in the timeline at the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program post.

Original post, January 2023

I was recently sent a link to Karen Kingston’s interview with Greg Hunter, posted Dec. 24, 2022, and asked for my views on points she makes at 22:00-28:00. During that segment, Kingston discusses legal implications of the FDA’s Aug. 23, 2021 Investigational New Drug (IND) “approval” of Pfizer’s “legally distinct” Comirnaty product, as possibly piercing the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) civil and criminal liability shields.

Dec. 24, 2022 - FDA Criminally Approved Bioweapon as Safe & Effective Vaccine. Greg Hunter/USAWatchdog interview of Karen Kingston.

I understand where she's coming from, but don't agree with her analysis.

I don't think any of the EUA or public health emergency laws are controlling, as public health and drug regulation laws.

I think they're only controlling in the sense that they transfer all use and legal implications of the products from public health programs to the chemical and biological weapons program (50 USC 1511 et seq.)

So, under a state of war, state of national emergency and/or state of public health emergency, all Americans are classified as enemies of the state (the District of Columbia federal government pretense), as insurgents, rebels or aliens, and can be legally targeted for killing, using any weapons the federal government and its military deem appropriate, at the President and Defense Secretary’s discretion.

Within the trove of useful material readers have sent to me about the executive/military law takeover during the Civil War, there is evidence to support the argument that military law status was never lifted as the battlefield hostilities ended in 1865.

Instead, many generations of Americans — of all races, classes and ethnicities — have been born into, lived and died under a covert, illegitimate, financialized, federal military occupation.

Without knowing it.

From the start of the Civil War in 1861 until 2001 AUMF/Proclamation 7463, the globalist central bankers had enough control of the levers they wanted to control, that they could allow some of the Constitutional separation of powers provisions to appear to operate more or less intact, including some Congressional oversight, some judicial review, and some limited states’ rights, providing some counterweights to the President and executive, administrative agencies.

As the decades passed, the central bankers were planning and preparing to take more power, and putting quiet transfer mechanisms in place, such as the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, Executive Order 6102 and House Joint Resolution 192 of 1933 and Bretton Woods Agreement of 1945, along with the construction of the legal, financial and scientific architecture for the bioterrorism program.

By 2001, they wanted more control and were willing to risk a little more exposure to get it.

In September 2001, under the fear-cover provided by 9/11 and the anthrax attacks, another layer of national emergency/state of war (Global War on Terror) was put in place, through the Congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and George W. Bush’s Proclamation 7463, Declaration of National Emergency by Reason of Certain Terrorist Attacks, promulgated under the 1976 National Emergencies Act and renewed every year since.

Those were quickly followed by the PATRIOT Act in October 2001, the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security in November 2002 and the expansion of biomedical police state programs for the next two decades through the PREP Act, Project Bioshield Act and more.

By 2019, they wanted to take even more direct control, were prepared to risk just a bit more exposure, and had put more pieces on the board to centralize more power under public health emergency conditions.

So in 2020, under the fear-cover provided by Covid-19, another layer of control went into effect, through the January 2020 determination that a public health emergency exists (HHS Secretary Alex Azar) and Donald Trump’s March 13, 2022, Proclamation 9994, Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID–19) Outbreak, also under the 1976 National Emergencies Act.

Also renewed every year since.

[And being positioned as a Global War on Humans Susceptible to Communicable Diseases: translation of the Global Health Security Agenda embedded in World Health Organization regulations and treaties, and US federal programs. See Section 5955 of NDAA for FY2023.]

I think the way out and through this whole mess is for People, Congress, courts and state governments to openly acknowledge and deal with the Constitutional crisis set in motion during the Civil War and built up by the central bankers and executive branch/administrative state since then.

It sucks.

Civil and criminal cases brought in the meantime, under the current pseudo-legal structures that were designed by the central bankers to moot the Constitution and thereby fail the People, can help to make clear when and how our current legal structures lost their legitimacy and point out some paths back to the original Constitutional foundation.

I also think — weird as it is — that some of the most important corrections would be remarkably straightforward to carry out, once Congressional majorities, federal judges and state governors, attorneys general and legislators, begin to understand the war footing situation and switch sides from central bankers to Constitution+People.

The Civil War records and intervening events strongly support the argument that Congress has been a sham, pseudo-institution since about 1863, occupying the empty seats of the real Congress by mutual, covert agreement among the knowing leadership — to participate in and promulgate the illusion — and plain ignorance about the existence of the illusion among the general membership.

With good leadership and strong popular pressure, the living men and women sitting in those seats now could openly introduce resolutions, debate and vote to revoke their consent to participate in the lie anymore, and thereby re-occupy the real Congress.

If such a resolution passed, it would wipe out every Congressional statute, every derivative federal agency and regulation, and every Presidential executive order and proclamation, back to 1861.

Including all the national emergency and public health emergency laws that, for now, appear to shield the killers from criminal prosecution for the mass atrocities they’ve committed these last three years.

A great Constitutional re-set, as it were.

From that return to founding principles, the real Congress and the states could begin to debate and adopt Constitutionally-compliant laws, accompanied by a much more alert population and functional courts positioned to review and nullify unconstitutional laws.

To amuse myself, sometimes I imagine that under the transitive property of wokeness, anyone could “identify as” John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; walk in and take over SCOTUS and its docket; and call upon public and private attorneys to file of cases challenging the Constitutionality of the American domestic bioterrorism program enabling statutes, executive orders, and agency regulations, and their precursor legal fictions.

Who are the courthouse security guards to refuse to defer to our preferred proper names, identities and legal authorities?