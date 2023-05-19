Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
May 20, 2023

"Corruption of civil society at the nation-state [State] level,..."

The phrase "civil society" is a defined term used by the UN(EP) to describe its 'third arm', the thousands of accredited NGOs carrying out the goals and intentions of the UN and its appendages. It is deliberately conflated with 'civilised'. 'Control the language, you control the people'. (Alinsky).

"Civil" merely indicates 'polite society', a society in which compliance and adherence is a norm, something that may readily be observed in an uncivilised society.

So, to what are a you referring when you write, 'civil society' ...

the 2000 or so accredited UN NGOs or wider 'civilised society' that has taken the terrible beating of late?

I pray it is the latter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Katherine Watt and others
Robert's avatar
Robert
May 19, 2023

I've learned so much from you.Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture