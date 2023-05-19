Orientation for new readers. Reconstitution starter pack.

I started Bailiwick News as a local news and analysis publication in 2016, focused on political and corporate corruption in the Pennsylvania county where I live.

I moved Bailiwick to Substack in May 2021, and transitioned my focus to Covid-times American and international law during 2021 and early 2022, while also — through the grace of God — making my way back to the traditional Catholic faith my father had passed on to me when I was a small child, but which I had wandered away from as a teenager.

During those transitional months in late 2021, I wrote three posts laying out some initial thoughts and some research and writing plans, which were focused on geopolitical analysis through a Catholic, theological lens. I planned to follow in the footsteps of Malachi Martin, tracking and contextualizing developments since he published The Keys of This Blood in 1990.

Oct. 13, 2021 - Ternaries and trinities

Dec. 17, 2021 - Teleopolitics: plan of study.

Jan. 6, 2022, reposted Dec. 27, 2022 - [Second half of post:] Teleopolitical history of Poland. “Perhaps Poland’s example of a pluralistic, constitutional republic consecrated to God provides a good answer to the question: If not the global transhumanist totalitarianism now being wrought by the world’s billionaires, through the mass formation phenomenon of the Covid narrative, then what?”

As it turned out, my research and writing went on a bit of a detour, because on Jan. 30, 2022, I got a solid lead on the global “how” question: How are they pulling this massive crime off worldwide, without any human criminal law systems blocking their path? That lead was Attorney Todd Callender’s interview by Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet on her Truth for Health podcast.

God gave me a mind wired to be interested in answers to “how” questions and the elucidation of underlying patterns and structures and systems. I’m driven to try to understand the mechanisms through which bad things come to be, not for the sake of the knowledge itself, but to contribute to the work of salvaging old tools or creating new tools that can break or dismantle those mechanisms, and restore to functionality, the structures and systems through which good things come to be.

On top of the basic wiring, He gave me several decades of opportunities to use and develop it. And then He gave me opportunities to apply what I’d learned to Covid-times law.

So I didn’t interpret the detour as a waste of time. I looked at it as a useful next step and dove in.

From late January 2022 to now, I spent most of my time researching and writing about the secular legal components of the worldwide industrialized sterilization, maiming and murder program pursued with such great enthusiasm by private central banking families and a few thousand people who serve them from positions within national governments and supranational government-like entities, primarily the United Nations World Health Organization, and the American military-industrial-pharmaceutical-media-Congressional complex.

The main work products are the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline, and a 9-page summary version of the key legal structures built by the events listed in the timeline.

Meanwhile, I’ve also been gathering information and thinking about the parallel process through which the same forces working to sterilize, sicken and kill lots of people, have also pursued — in a similarly deliberate, incremental, covert way — the destruction of the Catholic Church, the Mystical Body of Christ. Some of the relevant events in Catholic Church history are included in the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program.

I agree with Malachi Martin and many others past and present, who believe, compile evidence, and argue that the destruction of the Roman Catholic Church specifically, and especially the authority of the Pope, has long been a top priority for supernatural beings (Lucifer, Satan, all fallen angels) and for their human contractors (Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Kissinger, Gates, Schwab, Soros, Hariri, Adhanom-Ghebreyesus, Becerra, Fauci and hundreds of others).

Why?

Because the worldwide spiritual moral leadership and exhortations of the popes of Christendom, on civil authorities during the centuries since Christ walked on the earth, have been the primary forces keeping evil ideologies of atheist materialism at bay.

Important to this thesis: corrupt elements have always been present within the Roman Catholic Church, because humans comprise it, and humans are corruptible. Similarly, restorative elements have always been present within the Roman Catholic Church, because humans are also capable of penitence, sacrifice, purification and voluntary submission of the will to God, and He has used such people (including but not limited to martyrs and saints) to transmit His grace, mercy and justice.

Also important to this thesis: the nature of corruption within the Roman Catholic Church began to change significantly sometime around Pope Leo XIII’s terrifying Oct. 13, 1884 vision, during which the Pope heard God grant Satan’s request for more latitude with which to tempt and corrupt humans. The experience prompted Pope Leo XIII to write the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel.

Since then, the corruption of the Catholic Church has followed a pattern of intentional, infiltrative, incremental, inversion-of-truth processes, in parallel with and mirrored by the corruption mechanisms inflicted on civil authorities (governments of nation-states) and civil law.

Geopolitical events experienced by humanity in the decades since 1884 — including two world wars and many State-sponsored mass killing campaigns — reinforce this conclusion.

The spiritual-geopolitical worldview outlined here currently has three parts:

Corruption of the Catholic Church, to remove it as an obstacle to corruption of civil society and individual human souls. Corruption of civil society at the nation-state [State] level, and substitution of global anti-human government: one-world, atheist, materialist programs operated by and for owners and administrators working within Bank for International Settlements, United Nations Security Council, World Health Organization, US Department of Defense and other supranational institutions. Corruption of human national and international law, to strip it of functions that uphold Christian teachings about God-given human dignity, and transform it to render Luciferian, God-hating, anti-human, body-, mind- and soul-destroying acts and omissions immune from civil and criminal prosecution.

Humanity clearly finds itself in a life-or-death battle for minds, bodies and souls.

The battle is not new; it’s very, very old. It became somewhat more difficult to see from the mid-1800s or so, and has become somewhat easier to see since 2020.

The question presented, is what should human beings — working within our thousands of different vocations — be doing to help God help us get out of the corruption-built kill box?

If the entry into the kill box was a door shaped like the controlled demolition and moral vacancy of the Catholic Church, cut by the atheist materialists, then the exit from the kill box will be a door shaped like the reconstruction and moral reoccupation of the Catholic Church.