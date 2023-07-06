Video presentations, interviews, slide decks and transcripts.
Some of the available video presentations and interviews about the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program produced over the last year or so, include the ones listed below.
From January 2023 abstract for academic paper:
…Through gradual, covert statutory reclassification and program transfers, reinforced through Presidential Executive Orders and related executive branch declarations, and implemented through hundreds of regulatory amendments, the US Government's Chemical and Biological Warfare Program originally housed in the Department of Defense (DOD), became the Public Health Emergency [PHE]-Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]-Medical Countermeasures program housed in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The bioterrorism program is now jointly operated by DOD, HHS, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, most other US federal agencies and their subordinate departments, divisions, offices, authorities, enterprises, committees, advisory boards and employees, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other public, private and public-private hybrid institutions around the world.
June 17, 2022 - U.S. Laws All Secretly Changed to Enable Mass Genocide, Dr. Jane Ruby Show. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt. (24 min)
June 30, 2022 - Legal Framework for Tyranny. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Alexandra Bruce, Katherine Watt (22 min, timestamp 5:30 to 27:00)
July 31, 2022 - Bioweapon Part IV. After Hours. Sam Sigoloff, Katherine Watt. (44 min)
Nov. 2, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program, TrialSiteNews/Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. (50 min) Transcript
Dec. 2, 2022 - Intent to Harm - Evidence of the Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the US DOD, HHS, Pharma Cartel. Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova. (80 min.)
Dec. 10, 2022 - Doctors4Covid Ethics: Symposium 5 - Control Grid, Session 3 (80 min, timestamp 2:34:00 to 3:50:00). Speakers include John Titus, Corey Lynn, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Meryl Nass.
Dec. 2022 - The New Constitution: Living War Crimes. Documentary by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. (46 min)
Jan. 2023 - DoD "vaccine" coverup with FDA Theatre. L4Atv1. Lara Logan, Sasha Latypova, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. (71 min)
Jan. 2023 - Bombshell docs reveal Covid-19 Cover-up goes straight to the top.Redacted. Clayton Morris, Sasha Latypova (17 min)
Jan. 8, 2023 - No doubt it’s a bioweapon, not a vaccine. CDMedia. Christine Dolan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt. (52 min)
Jan. 21, 2023 - COVID-19 countermeasures: Evidence for an intent to harm. Swedish conference presentation, Sasha Latypova. (25 min)
Jan. 24, 2023 - DOD 'Vaccine,' press conference. L4Atv1. Speakers include Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck, 17-min speed-read), Sasha Latypova, Phillip Altman, Peter Chambers, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. Content starts at about 46 minutes; prior to that, footage is tech/set-up discussions.
Jan. 25, 2023 - C19: Public Health or Defense Operation? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck with discussion, 60 min)
Jan. 27, 2023 - Katherine Watt: In her own words. Clip from Jan. 24, 2023 speed-read of 18 p. slide deck, 16 min, with additional text by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. Transcript.
Feb. 2, 2023 - Enemies of the State. Children’s Health Defense TV. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt and Tros Bekker. (20 min, timestamp 6:00 to 26:00)
Feb. 7, 2023 - D4CE presentation video - Doctors4Covid Ethics. Katherine Watt (36 p. slide deck presentation, 75 min); D4CE Q&A video (90 min)
Feb. 9, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox presentation and Q&A - Children’s Health Defense. Presentation 30 min. Q&A 45 min. 18 p. slide deck. Transcript.
Feb. 9, 2023 - Military Countermeasures. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 10, 2023 - Global Covid Crime. Last American Vagabond. Sasha Latypova, Taylor Hudak (56 min)
Feb. 13, 2023 - Worldwide, US Military-Led Medical Martial Law Operation to Kill Off Humans, Exposed. ZeeeMedia.com. Maria Zeee, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 18, 2023 - Preparing Nuremberg 2.0 vs. US Presidents, HHS and DOD Secretaries for domestic bioterrorism. China Rising. James Bradley, Jeff Brown, Katherine Watt. (30 min). Transcript.
March 15, 2023 - Militarized Healthcare with Sasha Latypova. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sasha Latypova (60 min). Transcript.
March 22, 2023 - Why the Biomedical Tyranny Is More of a Military Campaign Than Public Health. Daniel Horowitz, Katherine Watt (60 min total: KW participation from approx. 13:00 to 43:00)
March 27, 2023 - Kill Box. SGT Report. Todd Callender, Katherine Watt, Sean/SGT report (42 min.) Written report on interview by Alexandra Bruce, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.
April 3, 2023 - US Government Takeover Threatening Liberty - Part 1. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt (22 min); April 5, 2023 - Part 2. (20 min); April 7, 2023 - Part 3. (20 min)
April 11, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Hartmut Schumacher, John Katsavos, Katherine Watt (60 min)
April 12, 2023 - Brook Jackson v. Pfizer Case Dismissed. What Next? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (27 min). Rumble. Transcript.
April 24, 2023 - On the Intertwining of Military, Public Health and International Moneyed Interests. In the News. Mike Dakkak, Katherine Watt. (37 min)
April 24, 2023 - Panel: What are they planning for your next public health emergency? StopVaxPassports.org. Sasha Latypova (13:00 to 32:30), Katherine Watt (32:30 to 46:45). Slide deck for KW segment: Language and Law Presentation (12 p.). Clip annotated by Julie and JP Collins, Book of Ours: Katherine Watt: Say true things. (14 min). Same annotated clip on Rumble. Transcript.
May 2, 2023 - COVID Was A Military Operation & The Shots Are Bio-Weapons (77 min). Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy.
May 2023 - Pfizer Trial Contained Fraud. (28 min) Planet Lockdown. Brook Jackson, James Patrick.
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs. (30 min) Katherine Watt. Abstract. Slide deck.
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again. (20 min) Katherine Watt. Slide deck.
June 17, 2023 - Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ behind the Global COVID-19 Response. (52 min) Sasha Latypova, Jan Jekielik. Epoch Times, American Thought Leaders. Transcript.
July 23, 2023 - The Military Authorized the Jabs. (45 min) Planet Lockdown. Sasha Latypova, James Patrick.
July 28, 2023 - Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI; and Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy. (48 min). After-talk: You are in a military kill box but there’s still time. (17 min). Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt.
Aug. 8, 2023 - Stay out-of-date on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons. (60 min). QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Katherine Watt.
Oct. 4, 2023 - Let the science speak. Conference held in Reykjavik, Iceland. (3 hours, YouTube). Speakers include Pierre Kory, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Vibeke Manniche, Max Schmeling, Philipp Kruse. Slide deck (KW): Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. Latypova and Watt segments only: Weaponized "Healthcare" for Global Population Control and Enslavement (Latypova); Intentional killing. legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare (Watt) - (53 min; Dave Ratcliffe’s Odyssey account). Watt segment only, including segments excluded for YouTube version: Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. (30 min, Rumble)
Oct. 31, 2023 - Katherine Watt interviewed by James Delingpole. (90 min, Rumble)
Nov. 7, 2023 - Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt discussing non-regulation of non-medicines known as 'vaccines,' and other US military biochemical weapons. (40 min, Rumble)
Nov. 18, 2023 - Katherine Watt on Worldstage with Bruce de Torres (55 min, TNT Radio/Podbean). Also on: Spotify;Amazon; Apple; Google
Nov. 25, 2023 - FDA flooded the market with illegal drugs. (42 min, WillDoFreedom.) Sasha Latypova, Willem Engel. Also on Rumble.
Jan. 5, 2024 - The FDA's Sham Support of Poisoning the American Public. (1 hour, Breggin Pulse on America Out Loud and other podcast platforms). Speakers: Dr. Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin, Katherine Watt. (Transcript, excerpted.)
Jan. 10, 2024 - Are They Planning Marburg in 2024? US Government Raises Alarm. (51 min., Rumble and other platforms). Speakers: Maria Zeee and Katherine Watt. Follow-up post to emphasize and expand on some points made in the interview.
Jan. 10, 2024 - The UN, the WHO, and the US Health and Human Services attack on humanity (42 min., Substack). Speakers: Reinette Senum and Katherine Watt.
Jan. 22, 2024 - Militarization of Medicine. (30 min segment starts at 30:15, Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope.) Speakers: Jason Bermas and Katherine Watt. Also on Rumble.
Feb. 19, 2024 - Lead me in your truth (1 hr. 25 min.) Speakers: Sasha Latypova and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer)
Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws (1 hr. 25 min) Speakers: Katherine Watt and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer.