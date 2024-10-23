PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts from January 2022 to September 2024 are linked below, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.

The files compile three years of legal research and published writing supporting the conclusion that, for more than a century, all branches of the US Government (federal and state, legislative, executive and judicial) have been intentionally and methodically deceiving, sickening and killing people in the United States and worldwide, through vaccination programs, also known as communicable disease control, public health emergency and pandemic preparedness and response programs.

Vaccination is legalized, decriminalized, government-sponsored, government-run torture, mutilation and homicide.

Vaccination programs can be shut down by lack of cooperation by individual targets — stop taking vaccines and stop vaccinating babies and children — and by legislative repeal of the enabling laws at federal and state levels.

Sept. 6, 2024 - Note on vaccine confidence as shell game: no 'pea' under regulatory shells (excerpt):

My current short-form version of the legal component of the scam…Vaccine and biological products confidence and use is promoted through a shell game in which there's no actual pea (regulatory functions or enforceable product standards) under any of the shells, and the names of the fake-regulatory divisions are changed as the divisions move across government departments along with their fake-regulatory or regulatory-simulation functions.

PDF compilations and other materials are stored at Bailiwick News archives at Wordpress.

January 2024

Jan. 3, 2024 - On the continuing effort to fit a square peg (legalized manufacturing and use of biological weapons) into a round hole (FDA drug, device and biological product regulation).

Jan. 5, 2024 - Read-aloud: Cooper v. Aaron

Jan. 9, 2024 - Biologic Markers in Immunotoxicology.

Jan. 10, 2024 - On international and US legal instruments governing "adjustment of domestic legislative and administrative arrangements" and exercise of political authority during declared public health emergencies.

Jan. 15, 2024 - On the importance of truthful factual history sections in civil and criminal prosecution of intentional, legalized, medicalized mass murder programs.

Jan. 15, 2024 - Interview with Peter and Ginger Breggin

Jan. 16, 2024 - Interview with Maria Zeee. With essay about historical-legal arc of globalist programs, foundational lies, and need for discernment.

Jan. 18, 2024 - Interview with Reinette Senum

Jan. 20, 2024 - On the historical development and current list of 'quarantinable communicable diseases.'

Jan. 22, 2024 - On the omission of the July 28, 1945 Senate ratification vote, from a draft Congressional repeal bill purporting to withdraw the US from the United Nations. Also ExcessDeathsAU on working class and 'experts' (government and faux-freedom) during Covid-tyranny, and Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on the worldwide three-ideology revolutionary war.

Jan. 24, 2024 - Constitutional challenges to kill box laws: draft factual history and list of constitutional violations. Also interview with Jason Bermas

Jan. 25, 2024 - Law and Antilaw: 1995 report by Constitution Society

Jan. 27, 2024 - Reports that may help readers explain the public-health/vaccines/bioterrorism program to others.

Jan. 29, 2024 - Legal challenges that can terminate the ‘public health emergencies’ kill box programs and revoke the other ‘emergency’ powers wielded by the federal executive branch for 90+ years

Jan. 31, 2024 - All Bailiwick work is available for all readers to use.

February 2024

Feb. 1, 2024 - 2023 Bailiwick posts, larger font PDF

Feb. 5, 2024 - Presentations in video format, 15 min, 30 min, 75 min. Transcript of Feb. 9, 2023 (one year ago) presentation to Children's Health Defense group.

Feb. 5, 2024 - Feb. 9, 2023 Children's Health Defense Q&A, transcript

Feb. 6, 2024 - Read-aloud: Malcolm Muggeridge, On Humanae Vitae, July 1978

Feb. 7, 2024 - On recursive, iterative legal instruments and intentional legal ambiguities. Another example of how clear definitions, thinking, writing and speaking are helpful for moving human society through and past the crises.

Feb. 12, 2024 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill-box anti-laws: Latypova memo on legal status of EUA countermeasures.

Feb. 14, 2024 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill-box anti-laws: Questions to stimulate curiosity about EUA countermeasures.

Feb. 14, 2024 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill-box anti-laws: Medical Countermeasures Awareness Bill.

Feb. 15 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill-box anti-laws: county commission resolutions recommending against administration of mRNA shots into children.

Feb. 15, 2024 - On waivers of sovereign immunity as contract provisions for nation-states buying US military countermeasures.

Feb. 16, 2024 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill-box anti-laws: state nullification procedure acts.

Feb. 20, 2024 - Disparate standards of scientific evidence: EUA biochemical weapons program; Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program; and PACT Act military toxic exposure compensation program.

Feb. 22, 2024 - Government-directed mass murder: legal issues for further research.

Feb. 23, 2024 - What section of the US Code did the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act enter after enactment Dec. 23, 2022? 22 USC 2151b, Population planning and health programs, as a statutory note.

Feb. 26, 2024 - On whole-of-government criminal conspiracies: pandemic preparedness, biological and chemical weapons contracting, and EUA countermeasures. (Response to Jonathan Couey)

Feb. 29, 2024 - Poison pills, sinful structures and legal unpalatability. Thinking through possible sequelae to repeal of kill box laws.

March 2024

March 1, 2024 - Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill box laws: collection.

March 5, 2024 - Four questions and four responses.

March 8, 2024 - Regulatory simulations at home and abroad: Mutual Recognition Agreements. First in series on legal links connecting domestic and international non-regulation of non-medicines.

March 13, 2024 - Regulatory simulations at home and abroad: statutory and regulatory definitions for drugs, biological products, and biosimilars. Information to support further reporting on regulation and non-regulation of biological product manufacturing, sample testing, lot-release, use. Part 2 of series.

March 15, 2024 - Deregulation of biological product manufacturing, mid-1990s to present. Don't-ask-don't-tell as applied to vaccines and other difficult-to-characterize, highly-susceptible-to-contamination medical-military poisons. Part 3 of series.

March 18, 2024 - Interview with Refuge of Sinners

March 20, 2024 - Vaccines have always been heterogeneous mixtures of toxins used to intentionally sicken people and animals. Public health and regulatory systems have consistently hidden those truths behind false claims about effects of vaccines; legalized non-regulation of biological product manufacturing. Part 4 of series.

March 21, 2024 - Vaccine and related biological product manufacturing as US government-licensed poison manufacturing. Evidence from November 1986 'mandate for safer childhood vaccines' codified at 42 USC 300aa-27, and July 2018 stipulation by HHS. Part 5 of series.

March 28, 2024 - Repeal state public health emergency, emergency management, and communicable disease control laws.

March 29, 2024 - On a July 2022 petition filed by state AGs, asking HHS to give up three of the five predicates HHS uses to consolidate executive power on public health emergency pretexts.

April 2024

April 2, 2024 - Help state and federal lawmakers understand the legal predicaments created and maintained by international and domestic public health emergency law.

April 3, 2024 - On why FDA revised written non-rules for non-regulation of biological products to make them more unintelligible, inapplicable and unenforceable since the 1990s. Part 6 of series.

April 5, 2024 - Congressional acts passed between 1990 and 2022, implementing the World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005)

April 9, 2024 - Other researchers who have compiled evidence that US military-public health-vaccination programs injure and kill people.

April 17, 2024 - Globalist misleaders focus public attention on WHO International Health Regulations to distract people from understanding and repealing federal and state public health emergency law.

April 19, 2024 - Current Congress members have legal authority and moral agency to stop vaccine-mediated mutilation and killing programs worldwide. That's why so many people work so hard to make it difficult for Congress members to understand the authority they hold in their hands, and to use it.

April 25, 2024 - Terms, phrases and organizations involved in worldwide regulatory and manufacturing deception surrounding vaccines and other biological products. Part 7 of series.

April 30, 2024 - Repeal county PHE kill box law 'emergency operations plans' and withdraw from county-state and county-federal kill box contracts.

May 2024

May 3, 2024 - As cow-bird-milk flu silliness hits its stride for Summer 2024, some suggestions. Also update on a FOIA filed in Feb. 2023

May 7, 2024 - Pandemics are fake. Federal and state public health emergency kill box laws can be repealed and nullified.

May 7, 2024 - Bits and pieces about 10 USC 1107a(a) consent waivers, EUA products, BLA products, legalized FDA non-regulation of pharmaceutical manufacturing, and related things.

May 8, 2024 - Evidence of Presidential and Congressional treason, 1900-1969

May 9, 2024 - Treason evidence, US Presidents, Congress members, federal agency administrators: 1970-1989.

May 15, 2024 - Global pandemic preparedness and response provisions already in US domestic law.

May 17, 2024 - Global Catastrophic Risk Management Act, enacted by Congress and Biden Dec. 2022, codified at 6 USC 821-825.

May 17, 2024 - Which American federal laws must be repealed by Congress and nullified by states to shut down worldwide public health-emergency preparedness and response-kill box programs?

May 21, 2024 - There is no legal limit to the amount of so-called contamination that can legally be included in vaccines or any other biological products. Part 8 of series.

May 23, 2024 - Top 10 US federal laws Congress should repeal to end worldwide vaccination, mutilation and killing programs. World Health Organization meetings and satellite "medical freedom" summits are a sideshow.

May 23, 2024 - Model nullification act, draft of first few sections.

May 25, 2024 - On FDA buildings as virtual mailboxes to project the public illusion of biological product manufacturing regulation. Part 9 of series.

May 28, 2024 - On the ugliness of corrupted law as a barrier to seeing it.

June 2024

June 4, 2024 - Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare.

June 4, 2024 - Sen. Rand Paul, FDA Modernization Act 2.0, and animal testing of new drugs. Part 10 of series.

June 5, 2024 - On hospital and nursing home death protocols.

June 6, 2024 - Sen. Rand Paul could introduce a bill to repeal the US laws that enable worldwide, US-led pandemic-preparedness-and-response-predicated mutilation and killing programs.

June 10, 2024 - National and worldwide vaccination programs and US-FDA vaccine non-regulation as among the longest of long cons.

June 13, 2024 - Parsing "Yay, we did it!" informational misdirection campaigns.

June 14, 2024 - Note on LAUSD case, Del Bigtree promotion of "vaccine confidence."

June 17, 2024 - Pretense of biological product manufacturing de-regulation layered on pretense of biological product manufacturing regulation. Part 11 of series.

June 18, 2024 - On US-FDA worldwide non-regulation of Covid-19 vaccines construed as gene therapies.

June 19, 2024 - Note on Kansas Attorney General lawsuit filed against Pfizer

June 19, 2024 - Hospital homicides, draft discovery questions.

June 24, 2024 - On misconstruction of EUA countermeasures and vaccines as medicinal products, rather than weapons and poisons, and on legal-judicial system role in sustaining public ignorance and submission.

June 25, 2024 - On confidential settlements and hush money to suppress public understanding of government-directed killing programs.

June 26, 2024 - Vaccine hostility as an alternative to both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine confidence.

June 26, 2024 - Note on Jeff Childers' lawsuit Moms v. HHS

June 27, 2024 - Intentional infliction of harm is not a legitimate government purpose; enabling it is not a permissible legislative object.

July 2024

July 1, 2024 - Note on biopharmaceutical manufacturing preparedness

July 2, 2024 - On reading PREP Act declarations as declarations of war issued by treasonous, seditious agents acting in unofficial, personal capacities.

July 5, 2024 - 120+ years of legalized, US-government-led pharmaceutical fraud. Part 12 of series.

July 11, 2024 - On "unavoidable, adverse side effects" as deceptive language used to conceal the intentionality of vaccine toxicity.

July 12, 2024 - Preliminary analysis of Loper v. Raimondo. Congress legalized military and civil administrators overriding US Constitution under self-declared emergency conditions, and Congress can repeal the enabling acts.

July 16 2024 Note on Trump shooting

July 19, 2024 - Playbook for poisoning populations with vaccines and other biological products. Characterizing the structure of legalized, lethal scientific-regulatory fraud.

July 24, 2024 - Note on Jacob Nordengard essay

July 24, 2024 - Congress, through 18 USC 175, legalized HHS/PHS/military production and use of biological weapons, by classifying them as 'select agents and toxins.'

July 26, 2024 - On FDA 'Guidance for Industry' documents as regulatory fraud coordination tools for US government and pharmaceutical co-conspirators.

July 27, 2024 - Don’t take avian influenza tests or any other avian influenza countermeasures.

July 29 - Three true things that are really important to understand, and also very difficult to accept.

July 30, 2024 - Why are military servicemen and servicewomen targeted for poisoning by military-directed vaccination maim-kill programs?

July 31, 2024 - Non-validated, non-diagnostic, non-tests for bird flu and other unidentified, non-isolated, non-pathogenic molecules.

August 2024

Aug. 1, 2024 - Note on "epidemiologic transition" from infectious diseases to chronic disease and injuries as leading causes of death

Aug. 3, 2024 - Note on second tier narrative control organizations

Aug. 3, 2024 - Note on New Zealand forcible vaccination laws

Aug. 5, 2024 - Federal communicable disease control, quarantine and biological product law, 1798 to 1972; orientation through founding of Marine Hospital Service. Part 1 of new series, a prequel to the 1972-2024 series already underway.

Aug. 10, 2024 - Note on the long history of fraud in diagnosis, disease causality attribution and cause-of-death classification.

Aug. 10, 2024 - Note on James Delingpole interview of Mike Yeadon

Aug. 12, 2024 - 1798-1972 US federal quarantine and biological product law: Marine-Hospital Service; National Quarantine Act; Laboratory of Hygiene Part 2 of series, prequel to 1972-2024 series.

Aug. 12, 2024 - On habeas corpus, probable cause, warrants, detention and extrajudicial state killing under declared public health emergencies.

Aug. 20, 2024 - Court-ordered quarantine: involuntary arrest and detention by local health and law enforcement officers.

Aug, 21, 2024 - Note on HHS addition of "protein" to biological product list

Aug. 22, 2024 - FDA's document-only, 2010 definition of 'viral vaccines;' FDA's 2007 recommendation that developers not assess whether vaccination causes autoimmune disease.

Aug. 26, 2024 - Intentional elusivity of definitions for virus and vaccine.

Aug. 28, 2024 - On 'critical quality attributes' or CQAs

Aug. 29, 2024 - Transcript, RFK Jr. interview of Sasha Latypova, March 15, 2023

Aug. 30, 2024 - Note on multiple layers of deception and 'heroes'

September 2024

Sept. 4, 2024 - Sasha Latypova on "the second shot," anaphylaxis, vaccination and scientific paradigm shifts.

Sept. 5, 2024 - Note on targeting of pregnant women for poisoning by vaccination

Sept. 6, 2024 - Note on vaccine confidence as shell game: no 'pea' under regulatory shells.

Sept. 7, 2024 - On ‘non-law enforcement activity’ carried out by law-enforcement officers and law-enforcement methods.

Sept. 7, 2024 - Comment exchange on scientific fraud, history.

Sept. 10, 2024 - 1901-1910: Federal government licensing of virus and toxin propagation establishments; criminalization of traffic in adulterated or misbranded drugs. Part 3 of series.

Sep 12, 2024 - On vaccination as intentional induction of chronic and acute anaphylaxis. Sept. 6, 2024 discussion by Jane Ruby and Sasha Latypova, condensed transcript

Sept. 14, 2024 - Scientifically unsupported and insupportable Presidential designation of quarantinable communicable diseases; habeas corpus petitions.

Sept. 16, 2024 - Note on War Research Service, US Army Biological Warfare Laboratories, other federal programs

Sept. 16, 2024 - Note on lack of definition for term disease

Sept. 20, 2024 - Federal and state poison-legalizing laws and quarantine laws matter more than the UN, WHO and the IHR.

Sept. 24, 2024 - Biological select agents and toxins.

Sept. 26, 2024 - Note on Estate of Watts v. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Sept. 27, 2024 - Antibodies and surrogate endpoints: more pieces of the scientific and regulatory fraud puzzle.