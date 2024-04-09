Other researchers who have compiled evidence that US military-public health-vaccination programs injure and kill people.
In studying American legal history, scientific fraud, drug manufacturing deregulation/non-regulation, and military/vaccination/public health/communicable disease/emergency management programs these last few years, I've found the work of other researchers who have traveled similar paths.
Some of these investigators are listed below, with examples of their work reporting on US government chemical and biological warfare, vaccination, communicable disease and population control programs; smallpox; polio; swine flu; avian flu; AIDS; brucellosis; anthrax; immune system disorders; cancer; public health emergency law, and related topics.
I'm posting the list for readers who may be interested in it.
It's not a complete list of authors who have studied and written about these issues, and the listed researchers have not reached identical historical or scientific conclusions.
I haven't read all of the works listed and I don’t find all of the conclusions I have read, to be equally plausible, credible or actionable.
I've read enough of their work to conclude that each researcher has studied some of the same things I've studied.
What do they have in common?
Each researcher has compiled evidence that US government statements about military, public health, and vaccination program objectives, historical events and scientific, regulatory data, have been demonstrably false for a very long time, and each researcher’s work has been suppressed and maligned, to prevent widespread public interest in it and access to it.
Some of the listed investigators have concluded that documented injuries and deaths caused by chemical and biological agents, including vaccines, deployed against foreign and domestic human targets, have been unintentional, unexpected effects of willed acts undertaken with benevolent intent.
Others have concluded that injuries and deaths have been intentional, planned, anticipated effects of willed acts undertaken with malicious intent.
The evidence Sasha Latypova and I have added to the work done by these men and women includes federal and state statutes, regulations, executive orders, international treaties, contracts, and other legal instruments that have — since 1944 — legalized government-directed, pseudoregulation-mediated, drug-caused torture, mutilation, sterilization and killing.
I think the legal history supports the conclusion that injuries and deaths are intentional; they result from legalized, premeditated, goal-oriented acts.
I think the FDA is a non-credible, false-front institution. It is not a regulatory agency. FDA employees have never had, and still do not have, any enforceable legal obligation to regulate vaccine development, manufacturing and use for safety and efficacy, and cannot produce any valid records of ever having fulfilled such regulatory functions.
PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts for readers who want to save the legal research material offline and/or print:
2022 Bailiwick News, Vol. 6 (950 pages, 24 MB)
2023 Bailiwick News, Vol. 7 (785 pages, 10 MB)
2024 Bailiwick News, Vol. 8 to date (January to March, 258 pages, 7.6 MB)
The files compile more than two years of legal research and writing in support of this synopsis from a January 2023 abstract for an academic paper:
…Through gradual, covert statutory reclassification and program transfers, reinforced through Presidential Executive Orders and related executive branch declarations, and implemented through hundreds of regulatory amendments, the US Government's Chemical and Biological Warfare Program originally housed in the Department of Defense (DOD), became the Public Health Emergency [PHE]-Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]-Medical Countermeasures program housed in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The bioterrorism program is now jointly operated by DOD, HHS, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, most other US federal agencies and their subordinate departments, divisions, offices, authorities, enterprises, committees, advisory boards and employees, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other public, private and public-private hybrid institutions around the world…