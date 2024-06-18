Orientation for new readers - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Julian Gillespie, writing at Substack:

April 18, 2024 - FDA hid GMO status of Covid drugs (Julian Gillespie)

KW comment:

In my view, the GMO aspect is moot for several reasons, that can be summed up as: there are no legal requirements that FDA do anything at all substantively related to biological product regulation.

1. Under PREP and EUA law, during declared ‘public health emergency,’ in effect since 2020, FDA has no legal obligation to apply or enforce cGMP or any other rules governing product safety and efficacy during development, testing, manufacture, distribution and use, and no legal obligations to provide truthful information to the public.

FDA’s function is to simulate/falsify regulatory oversight, not to conduct true regulatory oversight, so as to get intentionally-toxic products into as many people as possible, as often as possible, while deceiving recipients into believing the products are regulated.

2. Under US biological product regulation law generally (non-emergency conditions in effect since 1944), FDA has no legal obligation to apply or enforce cGMP or other drug development, manufacturing and use laws, to any biological products, including all vaccines, and including all “GMO” products.

Again, FDA’s function is simply to simulate regulatory oversight, not to actually regulate products, so as to get intentionally-toxic products into as many people as possible, as often as possible, while deceiving recipients into believing the products are regulated.

3. Under Mutual Recognition Agreements, regulators in Australia, EU, and other participating countries are relieved of all regulatory obligations they would otherwise have, and are authorized to accept as true, the assertions of fake US-FDA regulators, who are themselves authorized to accept as true, the unsupported claims of the manufacturers, so as to get intentionally toxic products into as many people as possible, as often as possible, while deceiving recipients into believing the products are regulated.

