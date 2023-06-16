Make murder a crime again.
Recorded 20 min. presentation for Northern Light Conference, Bornholm Denmark, June 15-17, 2023.
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again. (Rumble, 20 min) Katherine Watt
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again, slide deck (14 p., PDF)
Feb. 7, 2023 - Legal walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. (Rumble, 75 min) Doctors4Covid Ethics. Katherine Watt. 36 p. slide deck presentation.
Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis
June 28, 2022 - “There are treaties that prevent the usage of chemical and biological weapons to maim and kill.” Unless the weapons are reclassified as public health measures, and human beings are reclassified as public health threats.
Nov. 14, 2022 - Thought-stopping stage sets in legal pleadings. Proposed thought-restarting language to help people revoke their coerced suspension of disbelief.
Jan. 14, 2023 - Weaponization of Language and Law: US Government Bioterrorism Program from 1969 to Covid
Feb. 9, 2023 - On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."
Feb. 15, 2023 - European Commission regulations implementing the global pharma-military kill box
