American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Notes:

Occasionally, interviewers provide me with a list of the questions they plan to present, before the recording. That happened for a recent interview aimed at an audience that probably knows very little about the ongoing, intentional, worldwide killing and sterilization project being carried out through use of intentionally injurious military-medical laws, policies, programs and products. I wrote an outline for my responses, which is posted below.

PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print, including January and February 2024 collections:

The files compile more than two years of research and writing in support of this synopsis from a January 2023 abstract for an academic paper:

…Through gradual, covert statutory reclassification and program transfers, reinforced through Presidential Executive Orders and related executive branch declarations, and implemented through hundreds of regulatory amendments, the US Government's Chemical and Biological Warfare Program originally housed in the Department of Defense (DOD), became the Public Health Emergency [PHE]-Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]-Medical Countermeasures program housed in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The bioterrorism program is now jointly operated by DOD, HHS, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, most other US federal agencies and their subordinate departments, divisions, offices, authorities, enterprises, committees, advisory boards and employees, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other public, private and public-private hybrid institutions around the world…

Four questions and four responses.

What are the most important things people need to know right now?

For more than 100 years, the US government, through the military, and specifically through the Public Health Service branch of the US military, in collaboration with private pharmaceutical companies and the UN-World Health Organization, has been intentionally and effectively poisoning the population in the US and worldwide, using products known as vaccines and immunizations (toxic mixtures of active ingredients listed on labels, adjuvants listed on labels, and undisclosed ingredients), and thereby hidden from public understanding.

The intentional poisoning program has been escalating decade by decade. It started smaller and less deadly than it is now.

Due to changes in US law, acts that are crimes in other legal contexts, such as poisoning, battery, torture and homicide, if carried out by vaccines (and many other drugs, devices and biological products) are legal. Perpetrators cannot be held liable under civil tort law and cannot be prosecuted under criminal law.

This intentional poisoning is much more visible to the public because of the Covid-19 events since 2020, so there are more possibilities for stopping the programs.

One of the main methods to carry out the mass deception is false attribution of cause and effect. [For Sage Hana readers familiar with the Day Tapes, these are examples of ostensible reason v. real reason.]

Effect - Observed decline in communicable disease, infectious disease burdens since approximately 1950s or earlier.

False cause, presented by US Gov/military/public health/pharmaceuticals: more available vaccine products and rising vaccine uptake among population.

Actual causes: Cleaner water supplies, better air quality, better nutrition, better housing, better working conditions.

Effect - Observed increase in chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, allergies, autism, autoimmune disorders, infertility, depression, anxiety, heart disease and cancers since approximately 1950s.

False cause, presented by US Gov/military/public health/pharma: lifestyle choices, alcohol, smoking, lack of exercise, stress, poor diet, environmental pollutants in air, water, soil, and inherited genetic traits (all of which probably contribute.)

Actual primary cause - More available vaccine products and rising vaccine uptake among population, especially children, and especially since 1970s.

Effect - Observed positive results from diagnostic tests on "dashboards" and mortality statistics listing Covid as cause of death, since 2020.

False cause, presented by governments and public health authorities: deadly global pandemic.

Actual cause - Rigged diagnostic tests, data sets and hospital/nursing home homicide protocols, incentivized by federal funding to hospitals and nursing homes.

Effect - Observed increase in illness, sudden deaths, turbo cancers, among your friends and family since early 2021.

False cause, presented by governments and public health authorities: Covid or Long-Covid.

Actual cause: Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines, damage to organs and organ systems, especially damage to immune system.

How do you know it? How did you find this out? What is the evidence?

My background is in newspaper and online journalism and legal research, as a paralegal for lawyers handling constitutional, civil rights, criminal and environmental law cases.

After I got past the first couple of months of US government messaging and realized it did not align with what I could see happening, I've spent the Covid years doing legal research.

I wanted to understand why the systems that should have been able to correct things weren't working: things like investigative journalism, scientific data analysis, pharmaceutical regulatory agencies like the FDA, lawsuits against government agencies and manufacturers, and state and federal courts.

I followed the court cases that were being filed, to see how the judges handled them, and tracked down the laws being cited by the government officials and pharmaceutical companies in defending their actions.

By January 2022, I had some pieces put together, and a large one fell into place when I heard a podcast about the World Health Organization, International Health Regulations, the 2005 IHR amendments.

2005 IHR required WHO member states to align their domestic laws — statutes, regulations, executive orders, policies, programs — at the federal and state levels, to legalize the government acts that were happening: lockdowns, business and school closures, mandates, firings, school expulsions, military discharges, liability exemptions for manufacturers of toxic products, immunity from criminal prosecution for users of toxic products.

US Congress, US presidents, Health and Human Services, FDA, CDC, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, governors, state legislatures, etc., complied.

Laws legalizing homicide and other crimes, when committed by people using EUA countermeasures under 'public health emergency' legal conditions, are on the books.

Since January 2022, I've continued doing legal research, building the timeline, and writing about the laws and regulations through which the US Congress, US presidents, US Cabinet secretaries have constructed a "legal kill box."

Kill box is military term to describe a geographical and temporal space in which enemy targets are trapped so they can be killed more easily by military weapons — traditional weapons such as guns and missiles, and now pharmaceutical weapons labeled as drugs, devices and biological products, including all vaccines.

In this case, the sides of the kill box are formed by American laws.

Where can people go for more info?

Bailiwick News on Substack

Main work product, posted April 28, 2022, is called American Domestic Bioterrorism Program. It’s a timeline of the changes to law.

It was the pinned post until a few days ago, when I replaced it with a collection of informational and legal tools for understanding and defying the kill box.

But the timeline is linked at the top of that pinned post and I continue updating it as I find more supporting evidence.

I have an Orientation for new readers post, that includes links to about 50 video presentations and interviews on these topics, starting in June 2022.

I also recommend that people follow my colleague Sasha Latypova, a retired pharmaceutical executive, who has compiled evidence from her in-depth knowledge of standard FDA regulatory procedures that were not applied or enforced, because they are not applicable to the specific 'vaccine' products known as "Covid-19 vaccines" and other Emergency Use Authorization or EUA countermeasures. Her evidence collections include data interpretation related to batch variability, (different toxicity profiles for different batches); adverse effects data stored at the VAERS database and non-enforcement of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) regulations and much more.

Sasha has done many presentations and interviews that can be found on YouTube, Rumble, BitChute, Odyssey and other video platforms, and she writes a Substack called Due Diligence and Art.

What are you asking or recommending that people do?

Stop taking vaccines and all other offered biological products — gene therapy, cell therapy, many terms, and stop getting your babies and kids vaccinated. You may have already taken many, you may have already been harmed. But you can make the last one you took, the last one you ever take, so you don't add any more toxins to your system. And you can give your body a chance to heal.

Get rid of your Smartphone. It's the main drip-feed for the false attribution, informational weapons used by the US government/military/public health/pharmaceutical/media complex to mislead people and get people to comply with intentional poisoning programs.

Pray and go to church. The evil of these intentional poisoning programs is massive, and the programs can only be stopped with divine intervention. The men and women who built the kill box legal system have clearly informed the world that they plan to use it again and again in the future to poison and kill more people. I'm Catholic, so I especially encourage people to Pray the Rosary.

Consider working at the individual, county, state and federal level to help more people understand the legal kill box and pressure lawmakers to challenge, repeal and nullify the kill box enabling laws.

Tools are at the pinned post at Bailiwick.

Dec. 19, 2023 - Legalized FDA non-regulation of biological products effective May 2, 2019, by Federal Register Final Rule, signed by then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “…To summarize: On April 2, 2019, effective May 2, 2019, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb changed the federal regulations governing inspection of licensed facilities manufacturing biological products including ‘vaccines’, from at least every two years to unspecified times; eliminated provisions about what would happen if a licensed facility failed an inspection; and eliminated all inspection duties for FDA inspectors….”