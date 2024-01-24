Orientation for new readers.

January 2024 interview:

Jan. 22, 2024 - Militarization of Medicine. (30 min segment starts at 30:15, Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope.) Speakers: Jason Bermas and Katherine Watt. Also on Rumble.

Related Bailiwick reporting and analysis

Oct. 13, 2022 - 18 USC 2333 cases: venue, national security, Fauci, summary judgment - “…One possible scenario includes motions for summary judgment, asking the federal judges to review the evidence and arguments presented, and rule that there is no dispute as to material facts: that the evidence against the US Government is so clear, the cases don’t need to move to trial. Plaintiffs will be arguing that the US Government has criminally built an illegitimate statutory, regulatory and executive authority framework to theoretically de-criminalize acts of terrorism and use of chemical and biological weapons against the American people when committed by the US Government itself through the Department of Defense behind the false front of ‘public health.’ And that starting in January 2020, named officials within the US Government actually used those illegitimate legal frameworks to turn real bioweapons on the people…The US Government’s primary defense will…be based on its arguments that everything done by defendants was authorized by Congress and US presidents through the same statutes, regulations and executive orders. Which means that on the basic issues of material fact, there is no dispute. The only questions are the moral and legal questions: can a government lawfully kill off its own people? Judges can and do summarily grant relief to plaintiffs on the basis of solid pleadings, early discovery and lack of dispute over material facts. The cognitive mind-fuckery the globalists set up is that there’s usually a difference between the facts and the law during litigation. But in this case, the material facts are the laws …”

Constitutional challenges to kill box laws

How the acts of identifiable individuals claiming to serve as federal, state and local government officials (legislative, executive, judicial, administrative, military, public health and law enforcement officers) have violated and are violating provisions of the US Constitution and federal criminal laws, by means of international legal instruments, domestic statutes, regulations, executive orders and implementing acts, to enable the ongoing operation of depopulation/homicide programs camouflaged as public health programs.

Note: Development of criminal prosecutions and constitutional litigation requires prosecutors and attorneys interested in filing those cases, and injured parties: victims of crimes and civil plaintiffs. With a prosecutor and victims, or with a private attorney and a plaintiff, the facts of each specific case would need to be analyzed to decide which defendants to prosecute, for which overt acts and omissions, comprising which constitutional violations and crimes.

Draft Factual History

Congress and US presidents have ratified international legal instruments, and Congress and state legislatures have adopted domestic laws, purporting to transfer lawmaking authority (legislative powers) and law enforcement authority (prosecutorial and judicial powers) to the Health and Human Services Secretary, Defense Secretary and Homeland Security Secretary, and their state counterparts, under "emergency" conditions.

Citing these laws, Cabinet secretaries and their state counterparts have asserted and presently assert legal authority to search and seize the persons and property of citizens without probable cause that a crime has been committed and without warrants, and to deprive citizens of life, liberty and property without due process of law.

Cabinet secretaries and their state counterparts have established administrative procedures governing use of these legal authorities, through regulations.

At the federal level, the relevant administrative regulations authorize Cabinet secretaries and their state counterparts to prohibit speech; to limit occupancy, close and/or interfere with religious, social, commercial, governmental and political activity; to suspend product safety regulations, civil tort law, criminal laws, law enforcement, and judicial proceedings; to direct production, distribution, use and administration of toxic devices and poisons (countermeasures); and to impose contractual terms upon businesses and workers compelling compliance with such limits, closures, suspensions and product-use on penalty of forfeiture of federal contracts and federal funds for business owners; forfeiture of employment, wages and salaries for workers; and criminal prosecution for noncompliance. (See USA v. Kirk Moore).

These federal laws include but are not limited to:

Title 42, The Public Health Service, Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter II, General Powers and Duties, Part G, Quarantine and Inspection , § 264 to 272

Title 50, War and National Defense, Chapter 32, Chemical and Biological Warfare Program , §1511 to 1528

Title 42, The Public Health Service, Part F, Licensing of Biological Products and Clinical Laboratories, Subpart 1, biological products , 42 USC 262 to 263

Title 42, The Public Health Service, Ch. 6A, Subchapter II, Part B, Federal-State Cooperation, § 247d to 247d-12, Public health emergencies

Title 42, The Public Health Service, Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter XIX, Vaccines, Part 1, National Vaccine Program , (§300aa-1 to 300aa-6); and Part 2, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program , (§300aa-10 to 300aa-34).

Title 21, Food and Drugs, Ch. 9, Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act, Subchapter V, Drugs and Devices, Part E, General Provisions Relating to Drugs and Devices, §360bbb to §360bbb-8d, Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics program

Title 42, Public Health Service, Ch. 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter XXVI, National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, Parts A-C, §300hh-1 to 300hh-37

See Ending National Suicide Act. Draft bill for 118th Congress. PDF includes statutory history detail. See Legal History: American Domestic Bioterrorism Program. Enabling statutes, regulations, executive orders, guidance documents, etc. (May 2023 version).

Analogous state laws have been enacted in each state and the District of Columbia, through the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act program.

Presidents and governors have signed said laws, and invoked said laws in issuing related executive orders, including but not limited to presidential executive orders pertaining to "quarantinable communicable disease:" Executive Order 9708 (March 26, 1946); EO 10532 (May 28, 1954); EO 11070 (Dec. 12, 1962); EO 12452 (Dec. 22, 1983); EO 13295, (April 4, 2004); EO 13375 (April 1, 2005); EO 13674 (July 31, 2014); EO 14047 (Sept. 17, 2021).

Since January 2020, Cabinet secretaries and their state counterparts have used said laws to search and seize persons and property without probable cause that a crime has been committed and without warrant, and to deprive citizens of life, liberty and property without due process of law.

Public prosecutors and private attorneys have failed to file cases demanding basic constitutional review of said laws, although many have sought constitutional review of executive and administrative acts committed under the presumed legal authority of said laws.

Federal and state judges have failed to conduct basic constitutional review, deferring to the unconstitutional laws themselves and dismissing derivative claims on standing, procedural and/or mootness grounds.

Question presented

Whether said lawmaking acts by Congress and state legislatures; executive acts by presidents and governors; and administrative acts by Cabinet secretaries and state health and law enforcement officials violate the US Constitution and must therefore be ruled null, void and unenforceable.

Constitution violations applicable to one or more identifiable defendants among Congressional representatives, presidents, Cabinet secretaries, state legislators, state governors, state health and law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and judges.

Article 1, Section 1 - Unconstitutional transfer of federal legislative powers from Congress to President and Cabinet secretaries.

Article 1, Section 8 - Unconstitutional use of the Commerce clause power to insert intentionally toxic poisons into interstate commerce, and block state authority to protect state populations from toxic poisons.

Article 2, Section 1 - Unconstitutional transfer of executive powers from President to Cabinet secretaries.

Article 2, Section 3 - Unconstitutional failure of president to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, specifically Constitution and federal criminal laws.

Article 2, Section 4 - Unconstitutional failure of Congress to charge, impeach and convict presidents, vice-presidents, and civil officers (Cabinet secretaries) for treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Article 3, Section 1 and Section 2 - Unconstitutional stripping of judicial powers from federal courts by Congress, US presidents and Cabinet secretaries, to prohibit judicial review of treaties, statutes, regulations, executive orders and government acts; unconstitutional failure of federal courts to use inherent constitutional authority to review and nullify unconstitutional treaties, statutes, regulations, executive orders and government acts.

Article 3, Section 3 - Unconstitutional (treasonous) levying of War against the United States, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

Article 4, Section 4 - Unconstitutional failure of the United States federal government to guarantee to every State in the Union a republican form of government and to protect them against invasion and domestic violence.

Article 6 - Unconstitutional failure of the US federal government to uphold the Constitution as the supreme law of the land that binds every Congress member, every federal judge, every President and every federal officer, in addition to every state governor, legislator and judge, and prohibits treaties, statutes, regulations, executive orders and administrative acts adopted and enforced in violation of the US Constitution.

First Amendment - Unconstitutional Congressional and Presidential enactment of laws establishing religion (cult of public health emergencies); prohibiting the free exercise of other religions; abridging freedom of speech; abridging freedom of the press; abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble; abridging the right of the people to petition the Government for redress of grievances.

Second Amendment - Unconstitutional Congressional and Presidential enactment of laws infringing the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Fourth Amendment - Unconstitutional violation of right of the people to be secure in persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable search and seizure.

Fifth Amendment - Unconstitutional deprivation of life, liberty and property without due process of law (federal government); taking of private property for public use without just compensation.

Sixth Amendment - Unconstitutional criminal prosecutions, convictions and penalties [extrajudicial killings] without speedy and public trial, without opportunity to obtain witnesses, and without the assistance of counsel.

Seventh Amendment - Unconstitutional violation of right of trial by jury in civil suits.

Eighth Amendment - Unconstitutional violation of prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments.

Ninth Amendment - Unconstitutional denial and disparagement of rights held by the people but not enumerated in the Constitution.

Tenth Amendment - Unconstitutional assertion and use of powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution, which are reserved to the States and to the people.

Thirteenth Amendment, Section 1 - Unconstitutional violation of right to not be subjected to slavery and involuntary servitude, unless as punishment for a crime of which the person has been duly convicted.

Fourteenth Amendment, Section 1 - Unconstitutional deprivation of life, liberty and property without due process of law by a State government; denial of the equal protection of the law by a State.

Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 - Unconstitutional holding of office by Senators, Representatives, or any federal office, civil or military, or State legislator, executive or judicial officer, who have taken an oath to support the Constitution and have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or given aid or comfort to the enemies of the United States.

Federal criminal laws suspended, superseded or overridden through unconstitutional acts committed by Congress, presidents, state legislatures, governors, and unconstitutional omissions by federal and state judges

18 USC 175 - prohibits development, production, stockpiling, transfer, acquisition, retention, possession of bioweapons

18 USC 201 - prohibits corruption in public office (federal bribery and gratuity)

18 USC 229 - prohibits development, production, stockpiling, transfer, acquisition, retention, possession of chemical weapons

18 USC 241 - prohibits conspiracy against rights.

18 USC 242 - prohibits deprivation of rights under color of law

18 USC 666 - prohibits program bribery

18 USC 872 - prohibits extortion by officer or employee of the U.S.

18 USC 875 - prohibits extortion through interstate commerce

18 USC 1001 - prohibits false statements, concealment

18 USC 1091 - prohibits genocide

18 USC 1346 - prohibits honest services fraud

18 USC 1918 - prohibits violation of oath of office to US Constitution

18 USC 1951 - prohibits obtaining of property by extortion or under color of official right

18 USC 2331(5) - defines domestic terrorism

18 USC 2331(1) - defines international terrorism

18 USC 2332a - prohibits using, threatening, attempting or conspiring to use Weapons of Mass Destruction

18 USC 2332b - prohibits acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries

18 USC 2332d - prohibits financial transactions with a country supporting international terrorism -

18 USC 2333 - authorizes civil remedies in US courts for international terrorism

18 USC 2339 - prohibits harboring or concealing terrorists

18 USC 2339A - prohibits providing material support to terrorists

18 USC 2339B - prohibits providing material support or resources to designated foreign terrorist organizations

18 USC 2340A - prohibits torture

18 USC 2441 - prohibits war crimes and crimes against humanity

18 USC 2381 - prohibits treason

18 USC 2384 - prohibits seditious conspiracy

18 USC 2385 - prohibits advocating overthrow of US government, Constitution and laws.