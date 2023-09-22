Is the United Nations-World Health Organization repression of constitutions and national sovereignty, and overthrow of nation-states, by means of triggering provisions in adopted international and federal legal instruments, an imminent threat?

Or have Satanic technocrats serving the UN-WHO Monster-machine already been occupying and openly ruling over nation-states since at least January 2020, by means of triggering provisions in adopted international and federal legal instruments?

Is there a meaningful difference between repelling a geopolitical-legal attack attempting to cross into a country from outside national borders, or expelling a geopolitical-legal occupation that has already been established inside national borders?

Premise 1. There is a difference. The occupation scenario better fits the observable facts than the imminent attack scenario. UN-WHO occupation mechanisms were triggered January 2020, and the occupation is almost fully operational at present.

Premise 2. There are no true global natural, non-military threats or emergencies such as global pandemics, climate change, overpopulation and resource scarcity. There are only localized threats (disease outbreaks, hurricanes, earthquakes, droughts, currency collapses) and coordinated global, man-made military attacks that can and have been presented (through orchestrated, man-made, global propaganda and repression of authentic fact-finding and deliberative procedures) to make lots of people falsely believe local disasters are global, and falsely believe planned, executed acts of war are natural events.

Premise 3 - The false cross-border, global threat paradigm is the core mechanism for the establishment of worldwide totalitarianism, because legal instruments centralizing power have been manufactured to (a) become operational upon unilateral declaration (by Satanic technocrats) of cross-border threats, and (b) block all previously-applicable, public, adversarial claim verification mechanisms such as legislative deliberation, legislative nullification or ratification and judicial review.

Public understanding that there are no natural global threats and emergencies or man-made acts of war capable of justifying globally centralized moral, legal or material responses can lead to public understanding that the Monster's whole story is a series of very large lies, and thus there are no legitimate triggers to suspend constitutions worldwide, including federalism (in the US) and subsidiarity (in Europe), which can lead to public understanding that there is no legal, moral or material basis for global concentration of power, which can lead to more public pressure on national, state and local lawmakers and judges to add their own acts of defiance to the millions of defiant acts committed every day by ordinary people ignoring the stupid demands of the Monster.

The Monster desperately wants the world’s people to think the Monster’s capture of global power is needed, wanted and legitimate.

The Monster’s capture of global power is not needed, not wanted, and not legitimate.

When evidence accumulates that public health powers have already been quietly and gradually transferred — mostly since 1944 — from elected and hereditary rulers of nation-states (and their political subdivisions) and from the subjects or peoples of each country, to the United Nations World Health Organization, without public knowledge or deliberation, using embedded legal mechanisms that suspend subsidiarity (EU); federalism (US); and all Constitutional and other limits on government abuse of power, under specific triggering conditions (declared cross-border threats including “public health emergencies”) to establish and maintain global totalitarianism in the form of medical-military dictatorships, and the legally-required natural cross-border threats are lies, describing events that do not and cannot exist in reality, but local threats can be made to appear global, and man-made acts of war can be made to appear to be natural disasters, then public health officials and other executive and administrative officials worldwide have demonstrably lied to legislators, judges, prosecutors and subject populations to trigger (a) repression of historic deliberative and judicial fact-finding forums and procedures; (b) suspensions and overrides of legitimate ruling sovereignty; and (c) limits on government abuse of power, and those same executive and administrative officials worldwide have demonstrated the triggering mechanisms and information control systems (to amplify the enabling lies and suppress fact-finding and truth) to be functional.

What can people, and national and state legislatures and courts do in response?

For individuals and families worldwide: Pray the Rosary and go to Mass. #PraytheRosary #GoToMass #MassOfTheAges.

For individuals and families worldwide: Defy and thereby sabotage nonsensical, immoral, unlawful and materially harmful instructions and demands made by the occupiers: to be afraid, to mask, to test, to isolate, to shun, to inject, to enter more deeply into the digital-financial-medical surveillance and control grid . #DoNotComply

For individuals and families worldwide: Understand and spread the understanding that the fact that the core premises are lies, nullifies and voids the moral, legal and material bases for law-triggered automatic transfers of power embedded in anti-laws as adopted and enforced.

For US Congress and other federal and state legislatures and courts worldwide: Re-assert subsidiarity, federalism and constitutional rule of law. Nullify and repeal unjust federal, state and local statutes and regulations.

For Congress other federal legislatures: Withdraw countries from international and mega-region treaties, conventions and other binding instruments of international and supranational law. #ExitWHO #ExitUN #ExitEU #ExitNATO.

CS Lewis, Mere Christianity (1952), Book II (What Christians Believe), Ch. 2, (The Invasion), excerpt:

…One of the things that surprised me when I first read the New Testament seriously was that it talked so much about a Dark Power in the universe — a mighty evil spirit who was held to be the Power behind death and disease, and sin. The difference is that Christianity thinks this Dark Power was created by God, and was good when he was created, and went wrong. Christianity agrees with Dualism that this universe is at war. But it does not think this is a war between independent powers. It thinks it is a civil war, a rebellion, and that we are living in a part of the universe occupied by the rebel. Enemy-occupied territory — that is what this world is. Christianity is the story of how the rightful king has landed, you might say landed in disguise, and is calling us all to take part in a great campaign of sabotage. When you go to church, you are really listening-in to the secret wireless from our friends: that is why the enemy is so anxious to prevent us from going. He does it by playing on our conceit and laziness and intellectual snobbery…