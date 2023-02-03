Bailiwick News

Kai Marks
Feb 3, 2023

Katherine, I watched the video below earlier today.

Whistleblower Brook Jackson + Attorneys Warner Mendenhall & Robert Barnes

https://rumble.com/v283a5q-live-news-a-replay-of-whistleblower-brook-jackson-attorneys-warner-mendenha.html

During this interview, both of Brook's attorneys talked about FDA's behavior as if there was no explanation for why they've allowed all this fraud and criminal activity to happen. They just said it was like FDA was inexplicably trusting Pfizer to do the right thing or something. They never mentioned anything at all in terms of what you and Sasha have discovered about how BARDA is the real agency in charge of regulating the cv injections, nor did they ever mention OWS, DOD, HHS or any other government agency with regard to accountability for the crimes being committed. They only talked about Pfizer being the culprit behind all the injury and death being perpetrated, and how it's such a David and Goliath battle against this behemoth, but they're going to do their darnedest to hold them to account for financial damages.

I'm curious if you've been in touch with these attorneys at all, or if you know if they're aware of the research on which you and Sasha have been collaborating and sharing?

Also, I remember hearing Sasha say that during initial proceedings in Brook's case it was DOJ attorneys who were arguing for the opposing side in court - not Pfizer attorneys. However neither Barnes nor Mendenhall ever made any reference to this. They just talked about how Pfizer has 100s of lawyers on their payroll so it's going to be an uphill battle.

Just wondering if you have any ideas about any of this?

Thank you for your amazing research and for any insights about these things if you have any to share.

Andy Bunting
Feb 3, 2023

Katherine what a magnificent endeavor all of your posts are!

