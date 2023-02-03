Orientation for new readers.

Patrick Delaney, writing at LifeSite News

Feb. 1, 2023 excerpt:

Postlude: Advice for office holders, including military and law enforcement who have taken oaths to defend the US Constitution

When asked by LifeSiteNews if she had any suggestions for office holders, including members of the military, who have taken an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Watt advised:

Construe the secretaries of federal cabinet agencies and US Presidents as ‘enemies, foreign and domestic,’ openly defy their unlawful orders (including every executive order, declaration, determination, proclamation and classified directive), and talk about why you’re doing what you’re doing. The rank-and-file soldiers who have been defying unlawful orders to take the shots have been showing the rest of the military and law enforcement the way to handle this for two years now already. For the Congress members, especially in the House, they can start introducing bills to repeal the unconstitutional laws and dismantle the federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve; they can file federal cases asking federal judges to nullify unconstitutional laws; they can revoke funding for all of the CBRN terrorism programs being run through DoD, HHS and DHS under the ‘Global Health Security Agenda’ pretense; and they can clarify and highlight that the states have power, under the federal constitution, to operate their own financial systems, including state banks and state bullion depositories.

See also Nov. 18, 2022 - Special Solari Report: A Sovereign State Bank and Bullion Depository for Tennessee with Senator Frank Niceley. Video interview by Catherine Austin Fitts. Transcript.

“…this is the most important point. Unless we have a sovereign state government protecting sovereign individuals who are free to transact, including transact privately without invasive technology, we will have no sovereignty, and then you are talking about 100% central control by the bankers. The expression that I use – which I think is very accurate – is we are talking

about a technology that, combined with other systems, can turn your home,

your car, and your community into a digital concentration camp. We are talking

about the end of human freedom centrally controlled through the financial

system. We must have states and citizens and with them, community banks and other financial institutions that can protect free transactions…

New video - Good Morning CHD, Children’s Health Defense TV

Feb. 2, 2023 - Enemies of the State. Children’s Health Defense TV. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt (at approx. 6:00 - 26:00) and Tros Bekker.