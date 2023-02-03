Patrick Delaney writing at LifeSite News; Shabnam Palesa Mohamed interview at Children's Health Defense
Nov. 18, 2022 - US defense dept. secretly controls COVID vaccine production process that ‘cannot be traced’: researcher
Jan. 12, 2023 - US defense dept.’s COVID vax operation pushed unregulated shots, deceived public: researcher
Jan. 17, 2023 - ‘Toxic by design.’ Researcher explains why US defense dept’s COVID vax operation shows intent to harm
Feb. 1, 2023 - How the US gov’t built a shadow structure that enabled COVID vax ‘bioterrorism’
Feb. 1, 2023 excerpt:
Postlude: Advice for office holders, including military and law enforcement who have taken oaths to defend the US Constitution
When asked by LifeSiteNews if she had any suggestions for office holders, including members of the military, who have taken an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Watt advised:
Construe the secretaries of federal cabinet agencies and US Presidents as ‘enemies, foreign and domestic,’ openly defy their unlawful orders (including every executive order, declaration, determination, proclamation and classified directive), and talk about why you’re doing what you’re doing.
The rank-and-file soldiers who have been defying unlawful orders to take the shots have been showing the rest of the military and law enforcement the way to handle this for two years now already.
For the Congress members, especially in the House, they can start introducing bills to repeal the unconstitutional laws and dismantle the federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve; they can file federal cases asking federal judges to nullify unconstitutional laws; they can revoke funding for all of the CBRN terrorism programs being run through DoD, HHS and DHS under the ‘Global Health Security Agenda’ pretense; and they can clarify and highlight that the states have power, under the federal constitution, to operate their own financial systems, including state banks and state bullion depositories.
See also Nov. 18, 2022 - Special Solari Report: A Sovereign State Bank and Bullion Depository for Tennessee with Senator Frank Niceley. Video interview by Catherine Austin Fitts. Transcript.
“…this is the most important point. Unless we have a sovereign state government protecting sovereign individuals who are free to transact, including transact privately without invasive technology, we will have no sovereignty, and then you are talking about 100% central control by the bankers.
The expression that I use – which I think is very accurate – is we are talking
about a technology that, combined with other systems, can turn your home,
your car, and your community into a digital concentration camp. We are talking
about the end of human freedom centrally controlled through the financial
system. We must have states and citizens and with them, community banks and other financial institutions that can protect free transactions…
New video - Good Morning CHD, Children’s Health Defense TV
Feb. 2, 2023 - Enemies of the State. Children’s Health Defense TV. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt (at approx. 6:00 - 26:00) and Tros Bekker.
Katherine, I watched the video below earlier today.
Whistleblower Brook Jackson + Attorneys Warner Mendenhall & Robert Barnes
https://rumble.com/v283a5q-live-news-a-replay-of-whistleblower-brook-jackson-attorneys-warner-mendenha.html
During this interview, both of Brook's attorneys talked about FDA's behavior as if there was no explanation for why they've allowed all this fraud and criminal activity to happen. They just said it was like FDA was inexplicably trusting Pfizer to do the right thing or something. They never mentioned anything at all in terms of what you and Sasha have discovered about how BARDA is the real agency in charge of regulating the cv injections, nor did they ever mention OWS, DOD, HHS or any other government agency with regard to accountability for the crimes being committed. They only talked about Pfizer being the culprit behind all the injury and death being perpetrated, and how it's such a David and Goliath battle against this behemoth, but they're going to do their darnedest to hold them to account for financial damages.
I'm curious if you've been in touch with these attorneys at all, or if you know if they're aware of the research on which you and Sasha have been collaborating and sharing?
Also, I remember hearing Sasha say that during initial proceedings in Brook's case it was DOJ attorneys who were arguing for the opposing side in court - not Pfizer attorneys. However neither Barnes nor Mendenhall ever made any reference to this. They just talked about how Pfizer has 100s of lawyers on their payroll so it's going to be an uphill battle.
Just wondering if you have any ideas about any of this?
Thank you for your amazing research and for any insights about these things if you have any to share.
