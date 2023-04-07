Reader comment on yesterday’s post:

[You wrote:] "But they try to set those differences aside and work together as much as possible to achieve the goals on which they can agree: killing lots of people and weakening the survivors (physically, economically, socially, religiously and politically); stealing lots of resources and productive assets; and centralizing lots of power in their own hands." …I follow and agree with most of your work but I do not understand the logic of the above argument… What drives these rich bankers? I can only come up with greed and power. Underneath, of course, is a deeply injured heart caused by a cruel upbringing, forming a psychopathic narcissistic personality disorder. Of course, they kill if threatened or if there is a positive risk/benefit. Granted, really sick psychopaths kill to see the fear and despair in their victims that they can't face in themselves. But those very sick ones need to kill themselves to live out this compulsion and they are usually not very functional. I doubt many of the highly intelligent highly functional bankers belong to that category. They are just "normal" psychopaths but yes, they would delegate killings if there is an advantage. I can't see any advantage for either WEF or Bankers to randomly and deliberately kill or weaken millions of American people because 1. their richness is built on millions of hard-working and hard-consuming ordinary people. The amount of rich billionaires is highly correlated with the productivity of a country, and the size of the population of a country. Yes, AI robots might take over in the future but not yet. There aren't millions of useless unemployed eaters that need to be killed off. Even if there were, the way how they do it (through random injection) would not target the unemployed, but the employed productive ones much more (through mandates, social status etc.) 2. The way they apparently kill (through randomly injecting American people) is selecting for the wrong group. It will select the working, productive and compliant part of the population - the easy to control group - and spares the rebellious anti-vax group which appears to be a much bigger threat to them. It doesn't make sense to me.

My reply:

My view is that they have made deliberate contractual agreements to serve the devil, and are fully demonically possessed.

I’m Catholic, and I believe in the existence and earthly power of Lucifer, Satan, demons and many other types of supernatural evil entities, and in the existence of hell as a real place.

That answer probably won’t be very satisfying for you, but it is what I think is true.

The human participants — central bankers, public health dictators, judges, legislators, presidents etc. — are motivated partially by their own earthly success goals (wealth, power, sex) and they’ve contracted with Lucifer and his minions to achieve those goals at the cost of selling their souls.

And because they’ve sold their souls and are possessed, they must also pursue Lucifer’s goals, which are primarily separation of human souls from our Creator God, and death of human souls in states of mortal sin, to increase the population of the eternally damned in Hell and slow the population growth of the eternally blessed in Heaven, who are people who die in the state of grace.

If this is a topic that interests you, I suggest starting with the Art Bell-Malachi Martin interviews from the late 1990s, which are on YouTube. Fr. Martin was an exorcist with extensive direct experience with healing people who were possessed by demons.

If this is a topic that doesn’t interest you, consider the benefits to evil people and to demons, of persuading good people that evil supernatural beings don’t exist and are not actively engaged with human beings.

This is why I regularly advise that people Pray the Rosary. The Rosary is among the most powerful weapons against demonic forces given to humanity by God through the Catholic Church.