SheThinksLiberty
Sep 19, 2022

Do we pursue this avenue for prosecution given that this "virus", whether naturally-occurring or coming out of the "work" of these scientists, actually killed very few people?

It may be that this pathogen alleged to cause the symptoms given the name "COVID-19" did originate in a lab. Those behind this crime needed a story, so they told one about a "novel" "virus", and then we heard that this "killer" was made in a lab. Only one problem -- it didn't kill people -- at least not very effectively, as it were.

The withdrawal of medical care, the refusal to treat, the use of deadly "medicines", the withholding of food and water, the inducement of coma in order to "ventilate", scaring the crap out of the "scareable", and on and on. 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕'𝒔 what killed people,. That and the real weapon -- the point of the story -- to get the needle with the real killer bioweapon into the arms of as many people as many times as possible.

Steve Martin
Sep 3, 2022

Hi Katherine.

Much thanks for your work here.

Maybe that philosophy of science-thingy, or being a permanent resident of Japan (a secular land of a thousand gods), have played their roles in excluding me from identifying with any particular religion, and I'm old enough to be a Gen-Xer’s parent. But I really appreciate the work you are doing here as someone who shares the same moral autonomy and ideals.

The likes of you, myself, and others of good will, are pickets in the forever war of mankind against its own worst nature. Just some recent triangulations of who we are up against:

1 — I just wrote a longish comment regarding the similarity between decidedly undemocratic Japan and ‘freedom loving’ America to this rebroadcast of an interview with author Lewis H. Lapham … who I think we can both agree is one of ‘us’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pU_DeHVQu8E

2 — Dr. Ramani Durvasula, particularly in this Master Class interview by MedCircle on the distinction between sociopaths and psychopaths … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpjYtAB9i2w&t=46s,

3 — and the late scholar’s Andrew Lobaczewski only book, ‘’Political Ponerology: The Science of Evil, Psychopathy, and the Origins of Totalitarianism’’ (on Kindle!) — which bridges the personal trauma of dealing with those high in B-Cluster personality traits with the broad swath of history … the continual building of hubris-heavy Towers of Babel, only so they can be gamed, corrupted, and collapse into ruins … rinse and repeat, or at least until a collapse is disastrous enough to bring about the end of the species.

Reminds me of a dark, but memorable quote …

‘’Thus, Norse society’s structure created a conflict between the short-term interests of those in power, and the long-term interests of the society as a whole. Much of what the chiefs and clergy valued proved eventually harmful to the society. Yet the society’s values were at the root of its strengths as well as of its weaknesses. The Greenland Norse did succeed in creating a unique form of European society, and in surviving for 450 years as Europe’s most remote outpost. We modern Americans should not be too quick to brand them as failures, when their society survived in Greenland for longer than our English-speaking society has survived so far in North America. Ultimately, though, the chiefs found themselves without followers. The last right that they obtained for themselves was the privilege of being the last to starve.’’

Diamond, Jared. Collapse (p. 276). Penguin Publishing Group. Kindle Edition.

On the bright side, if human nature, by definition, includes a persistent, and perhaps dark, self-destructive side to it … at least there is a steady trickle of frogs who continue to carry scorpions on their backs to the other side of the river, with some more than others, fully aware they are gonna get stung.

While looking for the following particular quote, I came across a good page to return to now and again, for those dark days to come … https://parade.com/252644/viannguyen/15-of-martin-luther-king-jr-s-most-inspiring-motivational-quotes/

‘’We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now because I've been to the mountaintop... I've looked over and I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land." — Martin Luther King Jr.

I’ll be happy if a few of us frogs make it to the other side of the river.  

More power to you Katherine.

Keep up the good fight.

  From the trenches in Japan,

steve

