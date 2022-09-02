Notes, May 12, 2025

When I began writing about the law surrounding public health emergencies, communicable disease outbreaks, and medical countermeasures in 2021 and 2022, I believed that there was a novel illness (COVID-19) that began circulating in 2019 or 2020, and that said disease was caused by a stable, transmissible substance classified as a 'virus' (SARS-CoV-2). I believed it was physically possible (feasible) for stable, disease-causing pathogens to exist in stable, disease-causing form; for transmission of such pathogens to occur through casual physical contact; and for scientists to modify such disease-causing, transmissible pathogens to increase their disease-causing capacity and their transmissibility.

I have since learned that these premises are not true.

There was not a novel illness and viruses are not stable, transmissible, disease-causing substances, whether presented as "naturally-occurring" or "lab-leaked."

Transmission of so-called communicable disease-causing organisms, along with disease-causality and the presumed ability of scientists to modify organisms in stable, replication-competent ways, and the presumed ability of scientists to modify disease-causing organisms to increase their disease-causing capacity and transmissibility ("gain-of-function") are among the false premises being exposed by Stefan Lanka, Jamie Andrews and others.

Because those premises are false, there are no sound scientific or medical reasons that can justify communicable disease control or biodefense policies, programs, spending, industries or products.

Original post, September 2022

I’ve been reading Francis A. Boyle’s book Resisting Medical Tyranny, because someone mentioned that he lays out a legal strategy for criminal prosecutions in the book.

Dr. Boyle is an international law professor at the University of Illinois and drafted the 1990 Biological Weapons Antiterrorism Act (104 Stat. 201) to bring the United States into compliance with the 1975 UN convention.

The law Boyle wrote criminalized "knowingly developing, producing, stockpiling, transferring, acquiring, retaining, or possessing any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assisting a foreign state or any organization to do so,” and defined 'for use as a weapon' to “not include the development, production, transfer, acquisition, retention, or possession of any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes.” Codified at 18 USC 175.

The last chapter of Resisting Medical Tyranny is a transcript of a November 2021 interview conducted by Joseph Mercola.

Dr. Boyle knows that the federal courts are, for the time being, useless. Most federal judges are either too scared to act decisively to stop the cull, or they actively endorse it.

So Boyle’s call is for people at the local, county level, to schedule meetings with their elected county prosecutors (district attorneys) and ask the county prosecutors to open grand jury investigations into the acts of the people named in the grant contracts supporting the 2015 Menachery paper in Nature Medicine: SARS-like Cluster of Circulating Bat Coronaviruses Pose Threat for Human Emergence.

Authors and contributors identified in the paper were working at the University of North Carolina, Harvard, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Wuhan Institute of Virology and Bellinzona Institute of Microbiology in Switzerland:

Vineet D Menachery, Boyd L Yount Jr, Kari Debbink, Lisa E Gralinski, Jessica A Plante, Rachel L Graham, Trevor Scobey, Eric F Donaldson & Ralph S Baric - Department of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Kari Debbink & Ralph S Baric - Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Sudhakar Agnihothram - National Center for Toxicological Research, Food and Drug Administration, US Department of Health and Human Services, Jefferson, Arkansas

Xing-Yi Ge & Zhengli-Li Shi - Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China

Scott H Randell - Department of Cell Biology and Physiology and Cystic Fibrosis Center, Marsico Lung Institute, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Antonio Lanzavecchia - Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Bellinzona Institute of Microbiology, Zurich, Switzerland

Wayne A Marasco - Department of Cancer Immunology and AIDS, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston

Financial support from US NIH-NIAID; NIH National Institute of Aging; NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease; US-Agency for International Development through EcoHealth Alliance; and China’s National Natural Science Foundation:

National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease and the National Institute of Aging of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) under awards U19AI109761 (R.S.B.), U19AI107810 (R.S.B.), AI085524 (W.A.M.), F32AI102561 (V.D.M.) and K99AG049092 (V.D.M.)

National Natural Science Foundation of China awards 81290341 (Z.-L.S.) and 31470260 (X.-Y.G.), and

USAID-Emerging Pandemic Threats (EPT)-PREDICT funding from EcoHealth Alliance (Z.-L.S.).

Human airway epithelial cultures were supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease of the NIH under award NIH DK065988 (S.H.R.).

M.T. Ferris (Dept. of Genetics, University of North Carolina) reviewed statistical approaches.

C.T. Tseng (Dept. of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Texas Medical Branch) provided Calu-3 cells.

Several campaigns have been trying to get state and county prosecutors and county sheriffs to investigate and charge perpetrators since it first became clear that Covid-19 is a massive crime in progress.

It first became clear to early skeptics of the WHO-driven narrative on Jan. 31, 2020, when unknown forces compelled same-day retraction of the Pradhan paper that identified inserted HIV sequences in the SARS-CoV-2 structure: Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag.

Public understanding of the crime in progress has grown — not shrunk — since then, as evidentiary pieces both circumstantial and direct have piled atop one another alongside the sickened and dead bodies of men, women, children and babies.

But so far, state and county prosecutors have trotted quietly in the opposite direction whenever approached by ordinary people bearing evidence compilations and requests for criminal law enforcement.

Perhaps that tide will turn as more prosecutors find their own health failing and watch their own loved ones, colleagues and constituents sicken and die.

Or when they find themselves challenged at elections by candidates committed to enforcing laws against the Covid-19 criminals.

To speed up that process, Dr. Boyle recommends:

“that people organize together and go to all of your local prosecutors — you know who they are, you voted for them — and demand that they convene a grand jury to seek the indictment for murder [18 USC 1111], and conspiracy to commit murder [18 USC 1117], for those people who were responsible for COVID-19.”

I’ve tried repeatedly to get my Centre County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, and Assistant DA Sean McGraw, to do their jobs as they pertain to stopping the cull. Both professed great loyalty to the US Constitution prior to Cantorna’s election in 2016. Both have so far declined to respond to requests that they apply their own Constitutional authority to the grave situation in which we find ourselves now.

