Bio-war on Americans was declared Jan. 31, 2020, by then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, effective Jan. 27, 2020. There are many more data points that could be included in this timeline; these are some of the ones that happened in the immediate, five-year period between January 2014 and the outbreak as allegedly reported by China to WHO in December 2019 and declared in January 2020. It’s a timeline of executive orders, patents, papers, regulations, statutes and related events.

Part 1 - January 2014 to December 2017 - Posted 05/25/2022

Part 2 - January 2018 to January 2020

Last updated March 7, 2024

2018/01/14 - Erin Elizabeth published report: 84th holistic doctor found dead, murdered in home, police asking for help, at Health Nut News, with links to prior report published 03/13/2016 and subsequently updated: Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 dead. See Mark Crispin Miller Substack post, 03/29/2022

2018/01/19 - US Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Program posted a call for grant proposals for PREventing EMerging Pathogenic Threats (PREEMPT) program (HR00111880017)

“DARPA is soliciting innovative proposals for research to develop new tools and models to quantify the likelihood of a virus to jump from an animal host into humans, and to develop and validate new scalable technologies to target potential human-capable viral pathogens in wild reservoirs and/or mosquito vectors to prevent transmission to humans.”

2018/03/27 - Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance submitted grant proposal for Project DEFUSE, in response to DARPA’s PREEMPT call for proposals, requesting $14,209,245 for a project to run from 12/01/2018 to 05/31/2022 at sites in New York, NY; Palo Alto, CA; Chapel Hill, NC; Madison, WI; Singapore; and Kunming and Wuhan, China. Daszak’s bioweapons research and development team proposes to:

“intensively sample bats at our field sites where we have identified high spillover risk SARSr-CoVs…sequence their spike proteins, reverse engineer them to conduct binding assays, and insert them into bat SARSr-CoV…backbones…to infect human mice and assess capacity to cause SARS-like disease…" and “evaluate two approaches to reduce SARSr-CoV shedding in cave bats: (1) Broadscale immune boosting, in which we inoculate bats with immune modulators to upregulate their innate immue response and downregulate viral replication; (2) Targeted immune boosting, in which we will inoculate bats with novel chimeric polyvalent recombinant spike proteins plus the immune modulator…We will try inoculum delivery methods on captive bats including a novel automated aerosolized system, transdermal nanoparticle application and edible adhesive gels.”

2018/03 - Possible start of SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in China. See China’s CCP Concealed SARS-CoV-2 Presence in China as Far Back as March 2018, EthicalSkeptic, 11/15/2021, arguing that carbon emissions and public transit rider data provide evidence that SARS-like illness was circulating in China at very high rates in 2018 and 2019.

2018/03/28 - ID2020 Project announced INFUSE project at World Economic Forum: “Immunization: an entry point for digital identity”. ID2020 (the Alliance to Improve Lives through Digital Identity), funded by Microsoft, Rockefeller Foundation, IDEO-ORG, Accenture and GAVI, published call for proposals “for proven digital technology innovations — adapted to low-resource environments in developing countries — to help identify and register children, especially girls, who are at risk of missing out on life-saving vaccines.” ID2020 Overview. ID2020 Manifesto: “The ability to prove one’s identity is a fundamental and universal human right.”

2018/04/04 - US Health and Human Services Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, 83 FR 14391. HHS to add “and pregnant women” to “children” in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) Vaccine Injury Table. This rule would establish full liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers as soon as a product is added by HHS to the list of recommended ‘vaccines’ for pregnant women. Since the 1986 National Vaccine Program Act, manufacturers have enjoyed the liability shield for products listed on the HHS childhood vaccination schedule. By notice dated 12/02/2021 (86 FR 68423), HHS adopted this as a Final Rule, in force as of 01/03/2022.

2018/04/15 - Robert Strecker killed in car accident. With his brother Ted, Dr. Strecker tracked down the development of AIDS as a bioweapon, by the US government, through the HHS/NIH, from a foundation set by WHO in a 1972 bulletin, Virus-associated immunopathology : animal models and implications for human disease 1. Effects of viruses on the immune system, immune-complex diseases, and antibody-mediated immunologic injury and 2. Cell-mediated immunity, autoimmune diseases, genetics, and implications for clinical research. The Streckers published their findings through a 1986 Bioattack Alert and the 1988 Strecker memorandum video. Ted Strecker was suicided on Aug. 11, 1988.

2018/06/19 - US HHS Final Rule Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects: Six Month Delay of the General Compliance Date of Revisions While Allowing the Use of Three Burden-Reducing Provisions During the Delay Period. HHS federal policy originally announced 01/19/2017, gutting human subjects protections, including informed consent rules; policy to enter full force 01/21/2019. Covers government experiments on human beings conducted by

Department of Health and Human Services (45 CFR Part 46)

Department of Defense (32 CFR Part 219)

Agency for International Development - US-AID (22 CFR Part 225)

Department of Homeland Security (6 CFR Part 46)

Department of Agriculture (7 CFR Part 1c)

Department of Energy (10 CFR Part 745)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (14 CFR Part 1230)

Department of Commerce (15 CFR Part 27)

Social Security Administration (20 CFR Part 431)

Department of Housing and Urban Development (24 CFR Part 60)

Department of Labor (29 CFR Part 21)

Department of Education (34 CFR Part 97)

Department of Veterans Affairs (38 CFR Part 16)

Environmental Protection Agency (40 CFR Part 26)

National Science Foundation (45 CFR Part 690)

Department of Transportation (49 CFR Part 11)

2018/07/09 - Stipulation filed in Informed Consent Action Network v. US-HHS, 18-cv-03215-JMF, re: National Childhood Vaccine Compensation Act, 21 USC 300aa-27.

ICAN:

“In 1986, Congress charged HHS with the primary responsibility of ensuring vaccine safety after removing product liability from vaccine manufacturers as part of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act. As part of the 1986 Act, HHS is required to create a task force and submit bi-annual reports to Congress detailing actions taken to ensure vaccine safety. This stipulated order shows that HHS has not acted in its duties regarding vaccine safety, forcing 78 million American children into a vaccine program with no safety provisions.”

HHS later located two reports: from 1988 and 1989, after which all reporting to Congress on the safety of the national childhood vaccination schedule stopped.

2018/09/21 - Microsoft filed patent, Cryptocurrency system using body activity data, for an invention using body heat, fluids, or brainwaves to validate blockchain transactions and award users with digital currency.

2018/10/09 - Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security published report Technologies to Address Global Catastrophic Biological Risks, on ‘self-spreading vaccine’ technology, informed consent challenges of same, and ‘self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.’

P. 46 - “Self-spreading vaccines—also known as transmissible or self-propagating vaccines—are genetically engineered to move through populations in the same way as communicable diseases, but rather than causing disease, they confer protection. The vision is that a small number of individuals in the target population could be vaccinated, and the vaccine strain would then circulate in the population much like a pathogenic virus… This approach comes with several big challenges. One important component of the current vaccination approach for humans is the informed consent process. In order to receive a vaccine, individuals (or their legal guardians) must be informed about the risks of vaccination by a healthcare provider and provide their consent before being vaccinated. Those who decline are not forced to receive a vaccine. In the case of self-spreading vaccines, the individuals directly vaccinated would have this option, but those to whom the vaccine subsequently spreads would not. Additionally, self-spreading vaccines would potentially infect individuals with contraindications, such as allergies, that could be life-threatening. The ethical and regulatory challenges surrounding informed consent and prevention and monitoring of adverse events would be critical challenges to implementing this approach even in an extreme event. Finally, there is a not insignificant risk of the vaccine virus reverting to wild-type virulence, as has sometimes occurred with the oral polio vaccine—which is not intended to be fully virulent or transmissible, but which has reverted to become both neurovirulent and transmissible in rare instances. This is both a medical risk and a public perception risk; the possibility of vaccine-induced disease would be a major concern to the public.” P. 51 - “Synthetic Vaccinology: Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines. Recent research in synthetic vaccinology has highlighted self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccines… Once inside a cell, the SAM is immediately translated and creates 2 proteins: the antigen of interest and the viral replicase. The viral replicase is then able to drive intracellular amplification by synthesizing a negative sense copy of the originally injected RNA, which will then result in production of additional positive sense viral RNA in a recursive process… During the 2013 H7N9 outbreak in China, a prototype SAM(H7) vaccine was synthesized in only 8 days.”

2018/11/27 - Paper by Ralph Baric, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Lysomal proteases are a determinant of coronavirus tropism. HEK293 cells transfection with HIV-1, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV spike protein. See Igor Chudov Substack, 02/19/2022

2019/01/03 - Paper by Anthony Mawson and Ashley Croft published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Gulf War Illness: Unifying Hypothesis for a Continuing Health Problem.

“It is proposed that multiple vaccinations, with concurrent or subsequent exposure to pyridostigmine bromide or additional chemical insults of a liver-damaging nature, plausibly explain the pathogenesis and the observed chronicity of Gulf War Illness. The suggested mechanism for GWI is thus a chemically-induced impaired liver function, with the spillage of stored vitamin A compounds (“retinoids”) into the circulation in toxic concentrations, resulting in an endogenous chronic form of hypervitaminosis A.”

2019/01/21 - New federal policy on human subjects research, first announced in Federal Register 01/19/2017, went into full effect. Eviscerated human subjects protections, including informed consent.

2019/02/11 - Trump Executive Order 13859 - Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence. Directing and prioritizing federal agency collaboration with industry for AI research and development.

2019/03/28 - Moderna filed continuation of several prior patent applications for ‘beta coronavirus mRNA vaccines’. This was nine months before the outbreak was announced in Western nation-states. The series of prior applications dated back to 10/21/2016. A subsequent application in the series was filed 02/28/2020 and the patent was granted 07/07/2020, US10702600.

2019/05/02 - Effective date, legalized non-regulation of all “biological products” (including all ‘vaccines’) and manufacturing facilities, (42 USC 262; 21 CFR 600) through Final Rule promulgated by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb by Federal Register April 2, 2019. 84 FR 12505.

2019/05/03 - Vaccinate All Children Act (HR2527) introduced in US House of Representatives to “prohibit the Department of Health and Human Services from awarding grants to public entities of a state for preventive health service programs unless the state institutes certain vaccination requirements for its public schools. Specifically, a state must require each student in public elementary or secondary school to be vaccinated in accordance with the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.” Referred to Energy and Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Health 05/06/2019.

2019/05/22 - Congressional Research Service report by Wen Shen: An Overview of State and Federal Authority to Impose Vaccination Requirements, published seven months before the outbreak was officially announced by WHO and US government, and issued in updated form several times since, as mandates have been announced and resulting civil cases have moved through courts.

“Although states have traditionally exercised the bulk of authority in this area, Congress, as a result of various enumerated powers in the Constitution, likewise has some authority over public health matters, including regulation of vaccination. This authority derives from, among other sources, the Commerce Clause and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution… Congress’s exercise of these authorities is also subject to certain external constraints. In the context of public health regulations, the key constraints are those grounded in federalism and the protection of individual rights. Pursuant to the principles of federalism, the Supreme Court has interpreted the Tenth Amendment to prevent the federal government from commandeering or requiring state officers to carry out federal directives. In the context of vaccination, this principle prevents Congress from requiring states or localities to pass mandatory vaccination laws, but it does not impede Congress from using its Spending Clause authority to provide incentives (in the form of federal grants) to states to enact laws concerning vaccination. In terms of protection of individual rights, there are few external constraints on Congress’s ability to impose mandatory vaccination requirements. Potential due process and equal protection concerns, as noted above, are limited under Jacobsen and Zucht.”

2019/06/24 - Congress passed and President Trump signed 2019 Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act. Amended Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 201) — latest in a sequence of revisions adopted 1983, 1986, 1988, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2016 — consolidating federal power in HHS Secretary’s hands during public health emergencies; merging public health and law enforcement systems; subordinating state, tribal, county and municipal governments and American civilians to direct federal control; and funding the US government’s domestic bioterrorism program. Also addressed biosurveillance, genomic engineering technologies, mosquito programs, and vaccine development.

2019/08/07 - Death of Kary Mullis, expert in polymerase-chain reaction (PCR) and critic of Anthony Fauci. If alive, his voice would have been among the earliest dissident scientists arguing against use of PCR for diagnostics and public health crisis management in early 2020, due to its high rate of false-positives at high cycle thresholds.

2019/08/22 - 2019/08/24 - Private Federal Reserve central bankers annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Challenges for Monetary Policy. Discussions included the overnight repo market crisis that intensified in September and October. G-7 launched Going Direct Reset plan, transfer of $5 trillion to globalist insiders.

2019/09/16 - HHS FDA workshop on Identification and Use of Biomarkers to Advance the Development of Preventative Vaccines. Related to the FDA’s constructive knowledge of the significance of no biomarker studies, such as D-dimer markers of microclots and heart damage, in the invalid November 2020 Pfizer Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial protocol. “8.5. Pharmacokinetic parameters are not evaluated in this study; 8.6. Pharmacodynamic parameters are not evaluated in this study; 8.7. Genetics (specified analyses) are not evaluated in this study; 8.8. Biomarkers are not evaluated in this study.” (p. 72)

2019/09/19 - Trump Executive Order 13887 - Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health. Authorized funding and development of rapid-deployment mRNA/DNA/LNP/nanotech bioweapon platforms misclassified as public health protection:

This order directs actions to reduce the United States’ reliance on egg-based influenza vaccine production; to expand domestic capacity of alternative methods that allow more agile and rapid responses to emerging influenza viruses; to advance the development of new, broadly protective vaccine candidates that provide more effective and longer lasting immunities; and to support the promotion of increased influenza vaccine immunization across recommended populations.

2019/10/18 - Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security conducted Event 201:

“An invitation-only audience of nearly 130 people…[observed] a 3.5-hour pandemic tabletop exercise that simulated a series of dramatic, scenario-based facilitated discussions, confronting difficult, true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic. 15 global business, government, and public health leaders were players in the simulation exercise that highlighted unresolved real-world policy and economic issues that could be solved with sufficient political will, financial investment, and attention now and in the future.”

2019/12/11 - US Defense Threat Reduction Agency announced launch of DOMANE program, Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities.

2019/12/12 - Material Transfer Agreement signed between US Health and Human Services (HHS) National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute for Allergies and Infection Diseases (NIAID), led by Anthony Fauci, University of North Carolina coronavirus researcher and patent-holder Ralph Baric, and Moderna, for “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly owned by NIAID and Moderna.”

2019/12 - Bill Gates tweet: “Bullish” on vaccines. See Edward Dowd, Corona Investigating Committee testimony, 02/25/2022

2019/12/20 - Congress and President Trump passed Further Consolidated Approprations Act, PL 116-94, 133 Stat. 2534. Amended FDA biological products definitions [42 USC 262] — deleting “(except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” from “proteins (except any chemically synthesized polypeptide)” as added March 3, 2010; amended licensing regulations; deemed licenses; more. Codified at 42 USC 262(k)(7)(D) and 42 USC 262 statutory notes.

2019/12/31 - World Health Organization allegedly notified by China of a viral pneumonia outbreak centered in Wuhan.

2020/01/30 - WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared Covid-19 outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” (PHEIC) triggering the legal obligations of WHO member states under the 2005 International Health Regulations, to suspend national sovereignty and constitutional rights of citizens using the implementing domestic statutes and regulations they had adopted in compliance with the WHO IHR.

2020/01/31 - US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar complied with the WHO-required procedure to suspend the US Constitution, nullify Constitutional rights held by citizens, and transfer governing power from the three Constitutional branches of the US government into his own hands (now Xavier Becerra’s hands) as the American administrator of WHO governance, by officially declaring Covid-19 a “public health emergency.”

2020/01/31 - Preprint Paper, Pradhan et al, Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag. See Igor Chudov, 02/19/2022. The paper was immediately suppressed, authors forced to withdraw it.