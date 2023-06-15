Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs.
Pre-recorded 30 min presentation for Dublin academic symposium on international human rights law.
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs. (Rumble, 30 min) Katherine Watt
Jan. 13, 2023 - Abstract, US Government State-sponsored bioterrorism (PDF)
May 22, 2023 - Paper, Securitisation of public health law, US origin (PDF)
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs, slide deck (PDF)
