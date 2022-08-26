Bailiwick News

koa
Aug 27, 2022

Thank you. I fear that once opened, Pandora's box can never be closed, and I don't know what to say or do about it.

It's open. We can never go back.

A few years ago there was a TV series called "Counterpart," in which an experiment created two connected parallel worlds (with the bridge between the two in Berlin). It was a kind of cold war-type spy story.

After a few years, one world used their "defensive" bioweapons to send a killer flu out into the other world, which killed hundreds of millions.

A small group in the infected world decided to do the same thing back, and they created an even worse killer virus, which they released in the other world. The show got cancelled in 2019 after two seasons, and was replaced with reality.

It left me thinking about what a small lab could release into the world, not to mention hostile governments, including our own.

13 replies by Katherine Watt and others
Duchess
Aug 27, 2022

If you think this is the way forward, I'm with you. I am APPALLED to find my country is

the biggest developer of bio warfare in the world.

What use is it to me if my country survives but loses its Constitution?

What use is it to me if I live forever, but lose my immortal soul?

