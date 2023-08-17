Orientation for new readers.

Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, Spiritual Journey, p. 25-26

…What was the intent of the Creator, of the omnipotent God, in His creation of man? What did he intend the psychology of man to be, as a creature composed of soul and body?

It is impossible to get to the truth about the nature of the different creatures, and especially of man, without examining God’s goal in their creation. God harmonizes everything in creatures in view of the end to which He destines them. It is characteristic of intelligence, of wisdom, and of a will animated by charity, to assign a precise end to each work, each operation, and each being.

The desired end is unchangeable, necessary, and obligatory under pain of grave sanctions for spiritual creatures endowed with liberty.

How do we know the end that is assigned to us by our Creator and our Savior? We know it by reason as well as by faith in divine Revelation and in the teachings of Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the prophet par excellence.

The most serious duty of parents is to make known this end to their children as soon as they have the use of their reason. This is done especially by faith. It is also the most urgent duty of apostles and priests to make known to parents the true religion that they may know God, love Him and serve Him, for ignorance of their end is the worst evil that can befall men. If they do not know their end they will misuse the means God has placed at their disposal to enable them to obtain that end. Consequently, they will make bad use of their faculties, and especially of their freedom. They will live in sin and place themselves on the way to hell.

Their intellect, under the influence of Satan, will make them invent false religions with laws and customs contrary to divine Law. The impulse of charity that God has placed in their nature will be used for false goods…

Thus appears the fundamental principle of human morals: how to achieve a good use of the freedom which is present in human acts, that is to say, acts which are conscious, free, and meritorious, and for which we have moral responsibility.

The study of morality can be envisioned either with respect to the law or with respect to the blossoming of grace in the virtues, the gifts of the Holy Ghost, the beatitudes, the fruits of the Holy Ghost…