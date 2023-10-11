Orientation for new readers.

PDF compilations of Bailiwick News posts are linked below, for readers who want to save the material offline and/or print.

The PDF files compile supporting material and commentary on this synopsis from a January 2023 abstract for an academic paper:

…Through gradual, covert statutory reclassification and program transfers, reinforced through Presidential Executive Orders and related executive branch declarations, and implemented through hundreds of regulatory amendments, the US Government's Chemical and Biological Warfare Program originally housed in the Department of Defense (DOD), became the Public Health Emergency [PHE]-Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]-Medical Countermeasures program housed in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The bioterrorism program is now jointly operated by DOD, HHS, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, most other US federal agencies and their subordinate departments, divisions, offices, authorities, enterprises, committees, advisory boards and employees, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other public, private and public-private hybrid institutions around the world…

This Dec. 2022 nutshell version is also short and to the point:

A. US Government since 1969 has incrementally transferred/hidden the joint DOD+HHS Chemical and Biological Warfare Program (50 USC 32) in the Public Health Service Act (42 USC 201) and Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (21 USC 9), such that federally-funded, federally-directed public health programs and products are actually bioterrorism programs and biological and chemical weapon attacks. B. The government's purpose is to commit mass murder/depopulate the world, without public knowledge and without legal consequence, and enslave survivors for wealth and power centralization through digitized 'vaccine' passports and digital currencies, without public knowledge and without public resistance. C. Things that used to be prosecutable crimes (such as murder, assault, battery, false imprisonment, child abuse, elder abuse, theft, extortion, fraud) and civil rights violations have been rendered pseudo-legal through Presidential executive orders, Cabinet declarations, hundreds of or thousands of pages of administrative agency regulations published through the Federal Register, as a form of executive branch legislation, and changes to the United States Code…