Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Martha's avatar
Martha
Oct 26, 2022

If Brook's case is based on the erroneous assumption that she was working on a real clinical trial, but it wasn't a real clinical trial, and by your citations, it didn't have to be a real clinical trial, I don't understand how her lawsuit could possibly prevail.

Expand full comment
Share
3 replies by Katherine Watt and others
Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
Oct 26, 2022

(Channeling Han Solo) I've got a very bad feeling about this.

How diabolical, to write in the law that real actual experimental clinical trials for a novel medical product hastily approved for emergency use, whose safety has never even been investigated scientifically, are legally framed when under EUA as not real actual experimental clinical trials, therefore not experimental, and not for determining safety and efficacy, but can be offered to the public as already proven safe and effective, in ethics-approved experimental clinical trials, bragged about as being safe and efficacious without any actual clinical trial data, then MANDATED!!! and (I am guessing) no one is subsequently liable for violating medical informed consent rules or ethical standards of scientific research. No one is liable for knowingly conducting real actual experimental clinical trials on real live Americans, some who died and many who were maimed, using EUA products, when the law says there are no such trials under EUA. And now we have these products on the childhood schedule. Forget about anyone being held accountable for committing plain old aggravated assault and mass murder by faking clinical trials. Beam. Me. Up. Scotty.

Expand full comment
Share
8 replies by Katherine Watt and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture