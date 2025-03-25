Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

Lydia Hazel and I wrote a series of reports about American biological product and quarantine law. We published the first installment in August 2024 and the fifth and last installment on February 28. We're currently assembling collections of reports into printable format.

The first volume contains the 1798-1972 series, some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units) and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions that occurred after 1972.

We plan to also collect posts published between 2022 and 2025, organized by legal subject matter, including federal PREP Act and EUA countermeasure law (42 USC 247d; 21 USC 360bbb); federal quarantine and communicable disease control law (42 USC 264, 42 CFR 70, 42 CFR 71); US state public health emergency law (i.e. Model State Emergency Health Powers Act); Other Transaction Authority law (10 USC 2371b, renumbered to 10 USC 4022); biological agents, biological select agents and toxins (BSAT), chemical and biological weapon law (42 USC 262a, 18 USC 175, 18 USC 229, 22 USC 6701-6771, 50 USC 1511-1528, 42 CFR 73); "informed consent" and “option to accept or refuse” law; and international law: product sale/supply contracts, European Union regulations, trade agreements (Mutual Recognition Agreements) and treaties.

I hope to make some tutorial-type videos about these subjects, and have been outlining those and preparing slide decks. I hope to continue contributing information, when asked to contribute, to those who are pursuing court challenges (in the US and abroad) to some of the laws and abusive government acts and omissions legalized by the laws, and I hope to contribute information to those who are pushing for state and federal legislative responses such as nullification and repeal. I also hope to draft and submit a formal petition under 5 USC 553(e) seeking immediate termination, by the US Health and Human Services Secretary, of all active PREP Act declarations.

Court cases

I've been praying and thinking about subjects to focus on next, and God-willing, I’ll be able to devote attention to writing about American court cases interpreting some of the statutes, regulations and government acts and omissions I've been studying for the last several years.

Such court decisions are part of the body of law that set up and now maintains the legal and law enforcement conditions for government-sponsored poisoning by means of vaccines and medical countermeasures that's been happening on a nationwide and worldwide scale since the polio campaigns in the 1950s and the childhood immunization schedules established in the early 1960s.

I've described some court cases in my past work, usually as sections of reports that were more focused on statutes, regulations, executive orders, contracts, treaties, trade agreements, and observable government acts and omissions committed under the terms of those legal instruments.

I hope to now devote time to more thorough reporting on court cases in stand-alone posts: one case per post.

Catholic Christianity and the Mystical Body of Christ as agents in human history

In Fall 2023 I read a collection of essays — Christianity ad European Culture — written by Catholic historian Christopher Dawson, about the historical liveliness of the Catholic Christian religion and other Christian denominations in human cultures and civilizations, especially Western Civilization. I had hoped, at that time, to write more about Dawson's work.

Instead, as I found more evidence of systematic, structural corruption in biological product law, I prioritized studying and writing about that history, partly because I think knowledge of the long history of government-run poisoning programs supports personal and family resistance to current government-run poisoning campaigns, and partly because I think the subset of corrupt biological product law provides a useful example or lens that makes it easier to see and understand other forms of systematic, structural corruption of government, law, science and medicine.

I'm hoping to now devote more time to writing about Dawson's work, the work of St. Augustine (City of God) and St. Thomas Aquinas, and the work of some 19th and 20th century writers who addressed similar and related topics, such as Pope Leo XIII, Pope Pius X, Cardinal Pie, Fr. Heinrich Pesch, Fr. Denis Fahey, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen and Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.

For readers interested in reading Dawson's work, Christianity and European Culture: Selections from the Work of Christopher Dawson (edited by Gerald J. Russello) is available in hard copy from Catholic University of America Press and at Anna's Archive in PDF form.

Three essays from the book that I've re-read recently: The Modern Dilemma (1932), The Secularization of Western Culture (1943) and The Christian View of History (1951).

Dec. 2023 - Reflections on Christian history and Christian hope. (Katherine Watt)

…Dawson’s work provides a sweeping view of Christianity’s role in the development of European culture, including a cyclical analysis.

Dawson writes, in The Six Ages of the Church (1960):

In spite of the unity and continuity of the Christian tradition, each of the successive ages of the Church’s history possesses its own distinctive character, and in each of them we can study a different facet of Christian life and culture. I reckon that there are six of these ages, each lasting for three or four centuries and each following a somewhat similar course. Each of them begin, and end, in crisis; and all of them, except perhaps the first, pass through three phases of growth and decay. First there is a period of intense spiritual activity when the Church is faced with a new historical situation and begins a new apostolate. Secondly there is a period of achievement when the Church seems to have conquered the world and is able to create a new Christian culture and new forms of life and art and thought. Thirdly there is a period of retreat when the Church is attacked by new enemies from within or without, and the achievements of the second phase are lost or depreciated…” (Christianity and European Culture, 1998, at p. 34)…