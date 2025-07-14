Sasha Latypova reports that US Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed the case against Dr. Kirk Moore.

Below, August 2023 Bailiwick reporting on the US federal government’s prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore for conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to convert, sell, convey and dispose of government property, including some draft discovery materials Sasha Latypova and I prepared to support Dr. Moore’s defense and other cases in which public exposure of regulatory simulation (fake product regulation) can help more people understand the many intentional deceptions surrounding vaccination programs and the intentional harmfulness of vaccine products.

August 8, 2023 - USA v. Dr. Kirk Moore et al. (Katherine Watt)

In January 2023, the US Department of Justice charged Dr. Kirk Moore and three other individuals by indictment, alleging criminal violations of 18 USC 371 (conspiracy to defraud the United States); 18 USC 641 (conspiracy to convert, sell, convey and dispose of government property); and 18 USC 2 (aiding and abetting.)…

The US government alleged that Dr. Moore and his colleagues:

“...ran a scheme...to defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), whereby they destroyed hundreds of doses of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, and in exchange for either direct cash payments or required "donations" to a specified charitable organization, defendants distributed COVID-19 vaccination record cards to persons without administering a COVID-19 vaccine to them and administered saline shots to minor children to trick them into thinking they had received a vaccine...”

Moore’s case is unusual because the US government is prosecuting alleged criminal acts, allegedly committed by civilians, relating to the products known as Covid-19 vaccines.

Most other Covid-19 vaccine cases are civil cases (not criminal prosecutions) and the parties are individual civilians and military personnel as plaintiffs, suing Department of Defense manufacturing contractors (including Pfizer and Moderna) and the US government as defendants — for violations of plaintiffs’ civil and constitutional rights.

Whether the US government is the prosecutor or the defendant in any given case, DOJ attorneys work to delay or prevent discovery: the phase of trial preparation in which parties exchange evidence on which each party intends to rely for making their claims and defenses.

But in criminal prosecution cases, government prosecutors sooner or later must disclose evidence, or else drop the charges.

The more the prosecutors want to make a timely public example of a defendant to discourage others inclined to engage in similar conduct that the government doesn’t like, the sooner the prosecutors must disclose the evidence they claim will incriminate the defendant and bring the case to trial.

In criminal prosecutions brought by an infiltrated government comprised of un-indicted war criminals, who are themselves engaged in criminal conduct (suppressed by government/media censorship and obscured by government/media propaganda) — which is the situation in the United States since January 2020 and the start of the global and nationwide ‘public health emergency’ — the DOJ calculus shifts again.

The evidentiary exchange goes both ways, at least for so long as the Attorney General wants to uphold any semblance of a credible criminal justice system, rather than simply convict, sentence and imprison citizens on accusations alone, without evidence and without trial.

For as long as American prosecutors and courts want to keep up the appearance that due process and rule of law remain functional, criminal defendants have the right to request and receive records and other evidence to prepare their defenses.

So prosecutors have to weigh the benefits of disclosing the evidence they believe is incriminating for the defendants, against the risks of being forced to disclose evidence that tends to incriminate themselves, through their conduct (acts and omissions) as treasonous government officials and corrupt prosecutors.

This is particularly tricky for DOJ in cases concerning the alleged “Covid-19 vaccines,” because the development, manufacturing, testing, labeling, serialization, distribution, chain-of-custody and use of the products — under Emergency Use Authorization procedures — have been subject to secrecy.

Cloaked by the secrecy, identifiable men and women impersonating US government officials have committed discernible, lethal fraud, to carry out mass murder behind ‘public health emergency’ camouflage…

By program design, the infiltrators posing as US government officials cannot prove that the contents of any vial or batch include or exclude any specific ingredients, nor can they prove the potency or inertness of any ingredients that may or may not have been in each allegedly mishandled vial.

Even more importantly, the infiltrators posing as US government officials do not want the complete lack of label conformity, verification procedures, purity or standardization to become widespread public knowledge.

Using Kirk Moore’s case as an example, a useful defense strategy would be for Moore to ask the DOJ to prove two things:

That the US government ever produced and delivered any regulated pharmaceutical products or ‘vaccines’ to his business premises and; That the contents of any vials that may have passed through Moore’s office included any ingredients complying with any alleged ‘vaccine’ labels, information sheets or product specifications listed in applications submitted to FDA and other regulators.

DOJ can’t provide that proof, because it doesn’t exist.

The proof doesn’t exist, because the products allegedly delivered to Moore’s office, which he and his staff allegedly improperly disposed of, were and are prohibited biological and chemical weapons, manufactured and adulterated with a wide variety of known and unknown ingredients.

These biochemical weapons are exempt from, and therefore non-compliant with, all pharmaceutical regulation…”