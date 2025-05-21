Posting a version of Book 4:

There’s a placeholder in there for Part 2 of the two-part series, for which Part 1 was published May 9: Are vaccines biological and chemical weapons? By physical composition and physiological effects, yes. Under deceitful American and international law, no. I hope to have Part 2 written and published by end of May and will add it and then post an updated version of Book 4.

Notes, May 21, 2025

When I began writing about the law surrounding public health emergencies, communicable disease control, pandemic preparedness and medical countermeasures, I believed that there was a novel illness (Covid-19) that began circulating in 2019 or 2020, and that said disease was caused by a stable, transmissible substance classified as a 'virus' (SARS-CoV-2).

I believed it was physically possible (feasible) for stable, disease-causing pathogens to exist in stable, disease-causing form; for transmission of such pathogens to occur through casual physical contact; and for scientists to modify such disease-causing, transmissible pathogens to increase their disease-causing capacity and their transmissibility.

I have since learned that these premises are not true.

There was not a novel illness and viruses are not stable, transmissible, disease-causing substances, whether presented as naturally-occurring or lab-leaked.

Transmission of so-called communicable disease-causing organisms, along with disease-causality and the presumed ability of scientists to modify organisms in stable, replication-competent ways, and the presumed ability of scientists to modify disease-causing organisms to increase their disease-causing capacity and transmissibility ("gain-of-function") are among the false premises being exposed by Stefan Lanka, Jamie Andrews, Sasha Latypova and others. For more information, please see Book 1, Legal History of Non-Regulation of Biological Products, Chapter 2, Science and Mathematics.

Because those premises are false, there are no sound scientific or medical reasons that can justify communicable disease control or biodefense policies, programs, spending, industries or products.

Some of the reports collected in these books were written before I understood the falsity of scientific premises and methods surrounding viruses, diagnostic testing, disease attribution and epidemiology. I've made minor edits for clarity, and inserted a few update paragraphs, but mostly left the text as it was originally published because I was interpreting the legal information in light of the scientific and medical information as I understood it at the time.

Books assembled so far:

Book 1 contains the 1798-1972 series researched and written with Lydia Hazel; some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus ‘isolation,’ antibodies, probability units); and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972. Reporting in this collection is focused on the 1902 Virus-Toxin law (also known as Biologics Control Act), 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act, 1938 Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, and 1944 Public Health Service Act, and the main implementing regulations that have been numbered at 42 CFR 22; 42 CFR 73; 21 CFR 273; and (since 1973) 21 CFR 600-680.

Book 2 contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 319 (codified at 42 USC 247d), Food Drug and Cosmetic Act Section 564 (codified at 21 USC 360bbb), PREP Act, Project Bioshield Act and a few others.

Book 3 contains reporting on federal communicable disease control and quarantine law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 351 (codified at 42 USC 264-272) and two implementing regulations: 42 CFR 70, 42 CFR 71.

Reference materials to accompany the books.

Book 4 contains reporting on chemical and biological weapons, biological agents and Biological Select Agents and Toxins (BSATs) laws whose definitions and exemptions enable the legalized use of products (vaccines, drugs, pesticides) and programs (vaccination, medication, pesticide application) to intentionally poison human beings and other living creatures. Relevant laws include 42 USC 262a; 18 USC 175-178; 18 USC 229-229F; 22 USC 6701-6771; 50 USC 1511-1528; 42 CFR 73; and many more.

How to get printed copies

I don't have a publisher or printing service.

Readers can download the PDF files and upload, email or take them on a flash-drive to Staples or another printing company, and they can print and bind the printed pages for you to make physical books.