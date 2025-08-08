Series (so far) collecting history of Congressional lawmaking acts related to biological product non-regulation, purported control of “biological select agents and toxins” [BSATs] and other elements of deceit-based federal communicable disease control, vaccination, biodefense and pandemic preparedness programs:

I’ve been working on the next installment, which will include information about provisions Congress added or amended through the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002 (PL 107-188).

The 2002 section of the next installment will focus on additions and amendments codified at 42 USC 300hh et seq (National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies); 42 USC 247d et seq (Public health emergencies); and 21 USC 356-1 (Accelerated approval of priority countermeasures).

In 2002, through PL 107-188 and also through PL 107-171 — the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002 — Congress added or amended several other laws related to national preparedness and response to events presented as actual or potential infectious or communicable disease outbreaks, pandemics, bioterrorist attacks and public health emergencies.

I'm not planning to summarize most of these other laws in detail in the in-progress BSAT series, but today I was working on brief overviews of the programs Congress authorized the US Department of Agriculture and Secretary of Agriculture to carry out, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary, as codified under Title 7, Agriculture.

7 USC 8401 - Enhancing controls on dangerous biological agents and toxins.

Congress directed the USDA to establish an agricultural BSAT program listing and purporting to control biological agents and toxins affecting plant and animal health, with exemptions for laboratories, for products (classified as exempt not on the basis of their physicochemical characteristics or physiological effects but only on the basis of licensing/authorization/approval/registration and derivative labeling) and for persons working under "agricultural emergencies."

The USDA BSAT program mirrors provisions of the HHS BSAT program [42 USC 262a] listing and purporting to control agents and toxins affecting human health, with exemptions for laboratories, for products (classified as exempt not on the basis of their physicochemical characteristics or physiological effects but only on the basis of licensing/authorization/approval/registration and derivative labeling), and for persons working during "public health emergencies."

7 USC 8411 - Interagency coordination

Congress directed interagency coordination regarding "overlap agents and toxins" listed by both HHS and USDA.

7 USC 8301 et seq - Animal Health Protection program.

This provision includes Congressional findings: "that the prevention, detection, control, and eradication of diseases and pests of animals are essential to protect animal health, the health and welfare of the people of the United States; the economic interests of the livestock and related industries...; the environment of the United States; and interstate commerce and foreign commerce of the United States in animals and other articles; [and that] animal diseases and pests are primarily transmitted by animals and articles regulated under this chapter" [Ch. 109].

Congress defined the term "disease" as "has the meaning given the term by the Secretary [of Agriculture]." 7 USC 8302(3)

I have been unable to locate a definition of "disease" listed in Title 9 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Animals and Animal Products, Part 1.1, Definitions (9 CFR 1.1), as promulgated by the Secretary of Agriculture. If it were there, it would appear between "Deputy Administrator" and "dog."

In 2020 (85 FR 18471), USDA published a proposed rule to be codified at 9 CFR 57, ‘Animal diseases, Reporting, and recordkeeping requirements,’ and 9 CFR 161, ‘Reporting and recordkeeping requirements, Veterinarians,’ proposing to establish a National List of Reportable Animal Diseases (NLRAD).

USDA published a revised proposed rule in 2023 (88 FR 58524) but has not yet — to my knowledge — published a Final Rule.

The proposed rule does not include a definition for 'disease,' but includes definitions for categories of diseases which contain the undefined term 'disease.'

"Monitored disease" is defined in the 2020 proposed rule as "a disease or condition where occurrence is routinely tracked by APHIS and data are used to monitor changes in a given population and its environment, or to report on disease occurrence.”

"Notifiable disease" is defined in the 2020 proposed rule as “A disease or condition that requires immediate notification to Federal and State veterinary authorities. Notifiable diseases are: (1) Emergency incidents (foreign animal diseases, exotic vectors, and high priority diseases), emerging disease incidents (involving diseases, infections, or infestations with agents that are unknown, newly identified, or previously identified but epidemiologically changed), and regulated disease incidents (involving diseases for which Federal regulations already are in place).”

7 USC 8319 - Surveillance of zoonotic diseases

Congress authorized and directed federal coordination of surveillance of zoonotic diseases to be carried out by the HHS Secretary, FDA Commissioner, CDC Director and the Secretary of Agriculture.

7 USC 8320 - Expansion of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service [APHIS] activities.

Congress authorized and directed the Secretary of Agriculture to "increase the inspection capacity of the Service at international points of origin; improve surveillance at ports of entry and customs; enhance methods of protecting against the introduction of plant and animal disease organisms by terrorists; develop new and improve existing strategies and technologies for dealing with intentional outbreaks of plant and animal disease arising from acts of terrorism or from unintentional introduction..."

7 USC 3351 - Special authorization for biosecurity planning and response

Congress authorized appropriation of funding through agricultural research, education and extension programs at colleges and universities, “to reduce the vulnerability of the United States food and agricultural system to chemical or biological attack; … to continue partnerships with institutions of higher education and other institutions to help form stable, long-term programs to enhance the biosecurity of the United States, including the coordination of the development, implementation, and enhancement of diverse capabilities for addressing threats to the Nation’s agricultural economy and food supply with special emphasis on planning, training, outreach, and research activities related to vulnerability analyses, incident response, and detection and prevention technologies;… to award competitive grants and cooperative agreements to universities and qualified research institutions for research on counterbioterrorism;…to counter or otherwise respond to chemical or biological attack;…[and] to coordinate the tactical science activities of the Research, Education, and Economics mission area of the Department that protect the integrity, reliability, sustainability, and profitability of the food and agricultural system of the United States against biosecurity threats from pests, diseases, contaminants, and disasters.”

7 USC 3352 - Agriculture research facility expansion and security upgrades

Congress directed the Secretary of Agriculture to provide grants to colleges and universities "to enhance the security of agriculture in the United States against threats posed by bioterrorism."

7 USC 3353 - Agricultural biosecurity

Congress directed the Secretary of Agriculture to provide grants to universities, colleges and food producers, "to review security standards and practices at their facilities in order to protect against bioterrorist attacks."

7 USC 3354 - Agricultural bioterrorism research and development

Congress authorized the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct and support (with grants) "research activities to...enhance the capability...to respond in a timely manner to emerging or existing bioterrorist threats to the food and agricultural system...expand the involvement of the [Agriculture] Secretary with international organizations dealing with plant and animal disease control,... [and fund] research to develop rapid detection field test kits to detect biological threats to plants and animals and to provide such test kits to State and local agencies preparing for or responding to bioterrorism..."

Appropriations for USDA Agricultural Research Service facilities

Congress appropriated $180 million for FY 2002 for upgrades by Agricultural Research Service [ARS] at biosecurity research facilities at Plum Island, NY, (expansion of the Biosafety Level 3 laboratory and animal research facilities); Ames, IA (ARS/APHIS facility); Athens, GA (ARS biocontainment laboratory for poultry research) and Laramie, WY (Arthropod-Borne Animal Disease Laboratory).

Sense of Congress note

Congress noted, in support of HHS grants to university biodefense research: "It is the sense of the Congress that— (1) many excellent university-based programs are already functioning and developing important biodefense products and solutions... accelerating the crucial work done at university centers and laboratories will contribute significantly to the United States capacity to defend against any biological threat or attack...maximizing the effectiveness of, and extending the mission of, established university programs would be one appropriate use of the additional resources provided for in this Act and the amendments made by this Act..."