Senator Edward Kennedy:

…Over these last several months in the Senate we have addressed the issue of a potential epidemic, the pandemic flu. There have been two areas of leadership. One has been in our [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] HELP Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Enzi and Senator Burr, where we have tried to work out a whole approach to deal with the area of epidemics and bioterrorist attacks, and another with the leadership of Senator Harkin, who had asked that we commit some $8 billion to be able to purchase vaccines and also antiviral drugs for influenza.

I attended the NIH announcement by the President of the United States when he actually requested $7.1 billion to prepare for a flu pandemic. Those funds were going to be used for public health, first of all, to be able to detect flu outbreaks overseas; secondly, to be able to detect them here at home; then to be able to build containment capacities, what we call ‘‘surge’’ capacity; and, also to have a generously funded vaccine program, and also an antiviral program.

That is really where we were before the Defense appropriations bill.

A number of us on the HELP Committee had a series of negotiations to try to make a bipartisan recommendation to the Senate. We did so on pensions, on higher education, on work-force, and on Head Start. We were able to do so in a number of different areas. And we were moving ahead toward making a recommendation in issues related to the purchase of vaccines and antivirals. There are two important issues to consider with the purchase of pandemic influenza vaccine and antivirals. One is the danger to an individual that is going to take those vaccines or antivirals; and the other is the risk those dangers raise for the companies that produce them. One is the compensation issue, and the other is the liability issue.

We have dealt with these issues on several occasions. We dealt with them with respect to the swine flu. We dealt with these issues with smallpox. We dealt with these issues for childhood vaccines.

One thing we know from experience is, if you do not have an adequate compensation program, no matter how much money you put in for the purchase of vaccines or of antivirals, the program is not going to work. There has to be an assurance that, if first responders and others are going to go out there and take their chance with these new vaccines or other drugs, that if they become grievously ill or sick or even die there will be some compensation for them and for their families for lost wages and medical costs and the like. And there has to be the assurance to the first responders and others that those vaccines are not going to be produced negligently. Otherwise, they will not take the risk of using the vaccines or drugs. That is the framework.

We have to ask ourselves, for the liability and compensation provisions that have been put in the Defense appropriations bill, how do they line up with what has been successful in the past, with bipartisan efforts? These provisions fail in every respect of the word.

First, there is a compensation program that is not funded. It is not funded. It will depend upon future appropriations. If you want to buy a pig in a poke, buy that particular provision. All you have to do is ask my friend from Utah, Senator Hatch, how we have funded the compensation program for the downwinders. Over a long period of time, we did not have the required payments for them, when we know, as a direct result of governmental action, we adversely affected tens, even hundreds, of thousands of downwinders in the State of Utah and in the West more broadly. We have not measured up to our responsibilities to them, and the compensation program before us now is no more adequate. And as a consequence, this compensation program is not going to work.

Not only that, what have we done with regard to the manufacturers? What kind of immunity have we given to them? It’s really extraordinarily broad, effectively complete. What they call the ‘‘bad actor’’ provision describes the circumstances in which the immunity from liability fails. And it’s really very narrow, because a company’s actions have to meet a very narrow definition of willful misconduct.

Page 12 of this 40-page liability section says in order to have any kind of liability, you have to have willful misconduct. This is an act or omission that is taken intentionally to achieve a wrongful purpose; knowingly without legal or factual justification; and in disregard of a known or obvious risk that is so great as to make it highly probable that the harm will outweigh the benefit.

As if that isn’t clear, and narrow, enough, on the same page, underneath this language, is a rule of construction. This rule says that this language establishes a standard for liability more stringent than a standard of negligence in any form or recklessness. So companies are not deterred from acting recklessly, or with gross negligence.

Now that is pretty narrow, but apparently it isn’t narrow enough. Right here on page 12, it says that the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Attorney General, must issue regulations that further restrict the scope of actions or omissions that may qualify as willful misconduct.

So ‘‘willful misconduct,’’ which should just mean intentional, isn’t good enough.

Well, at least we have solved that, right, to make it as narrow as possible? Wrong. Go down to the standard of evidence. The bill changes the standard of evidence in the various trials, to ‘‘clear and convincing evidence.’’ That is at the bottom of page 13.

The bill defines a very narrow standard of willful misconduct, and it sets a very high standard of evidence. Shouldn’t that be enough? Wrong. You don’t have a case against a company under these provisions unless the FDA begins an enforcement case against that company. So if FDA goes ahead and begins the case, you have a chance, right? Wrong again. FDA has to bring it and conclude it successfully before you have any right to proceed with your case.

A person might think, I am not very satisfied with how this liability provision has worked, maybe I will appeal to the courts of this country, right? Wrong. There is absolutely no, no, no, no judicial review when the Secretary of Health and Human Services grants a company immunity by issuing a declaration. No judicial review of that. And there is no judicial review of FDA’s decision not to bring an enforcement action. So it is whatever the administration says, whatever the Secretary says, whatever the head of the FDA says, with changed and gimmick rules. This is a sham. There is no possibility of liability here.

Now, we would say, OK, this is bad, but this liability protection is limited to just a few products, right, products that few of us will ever have to use? It actually applies to products—vaccines, drugs, diagnostic tests—for epidemics. We rarely have to worry about epidemics, right? Well, who defines ‘‘epidemics’’? It is rather interesting who defines epidemics. Senator Domenici says diabetes is an epidemic. Senator Frist himself says meth abuse is an epidemic. Bill Frist himself said obesity is an epidemic. Senator Bond says arthritis is an epidemic.

This week in Newsweek Magazine, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is going to enforce this provision, says this: “We’re seeing an epidemic of chronic diseases. Obesity is just one example.”

So how many diseases are going to be considered epidemics? A lot, perhaps, but at least we say that is all right, because it is just going to apply to drugs for that particular epidemic disease, right? Wrong again. This provides the same kind of liability protections for any of the drugs or anything else that deals with the side effects of the products for that epidemic disease.

My goodness. Generally around here we measure who the winners are and who the losers are. And we have seen over the last year and a half how the drug companies come out on top, time and time and time and time again. But never, never, never, ever, ever like they have with this sweetheart deal that was stuck into this conference report after the assurances had been given to the conferees that there were no provisions in it with regard to liability.

The Medicare drug law made it illegal for the Government to negotiate prescription drug discounts for seniors. They do it in the VA system, and drug prices for the VA are lower. But we weren’t able to permit the government to negotiate drug prices for seniors. The Republican Congress blocked legislation to allow importation of safe and less expensive drugs.

And now we find in this biodefense and pandemic flu provision liability shields for companies that make dangerous drugs, with no compensation for injured patients.

That is a scandal. It has no business being in this bill. The Judiciary Committee requested an opportunity to examine it. It was rejected. We have had no hearings on this particular provision. It is the wrong thing to include in this legislation.

Let me share what one of our colleagues has said about childhood obesity:

The responsibility for this growing epidemic rests with us—the American consumer. We need to get serious about fighting fat.

Let me cite you the language of the provision, the broad definition on page 31 of what gets liability protections under this bill. It says: ‘‘Qualified pandemic or epidemic product’’ means any drug, biological product, any device to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a pandemic or epidemic or limit harm from the pandemic or epidemic. And the term includes not only those products, but any other product, any other product that is produced to deal with the side effects of those products.

This is a scandal. It is a giveaway. It is outrageous. It is rare, if ever, that we give this kind of privileged status to any industry in the country, and give this kind of authority and power solely to one branch of the Government. There is no second guessing. There is no judicial review. There is no further involvement of the Congress. That is basically and fundamentally wrong and we are asking and committing $3.7 billion to go down this road. It is outrageous and it is wrong.

I am sure that as soon as the Secretary of Health and Human Services issues what is called a declaration for a pandemic or epidemic to give immunity from liability to vaccines or other products, there is going to be a charge to the courts. The constitutionality of this provision is going to go into the Federal district courts and the circuit courts of appeal.

Included in the [Congressional] Record is legal authority that I believe shows that this provision, the way it is drafted, is absolutely unconstitutional because of the indefiniteness of the criteria under which the executive branch makes decisions and because there is the real possibility and likelihood of serious in- jury to individuals without any right to go to court or for judicial review of declarations.

This provision is going to be challenged along the way. We want to tell those in the bio industry—and they are healthy in my State and I have worked with them—if you want to work with us to get an effective compensation program, as we did in the past with smallpox or childhood vaccines, if you want to get an effective provision to deal with liability, one that is responsible and that responsible drug manufacturers will welcome, then we are more than willing to welcome you and to work with you.

But I think we can be certain that this provision will not be effective, and it is misleading the American people to say we are making a downpayment in the development of vaccines for the reasons I have mentioned this evening.

Slipping a provision into a major spending bill late at night at the end of Congressional session is a trick to shield from public debate a provision that is so wrongheaded that it would never stand public scrutiny.

The Republican congressional leadership has snuck yet another special favor to drug companies into the defense appropriations bill.

It is an outrageous provision that has nothing to do with protecting our troops, and it should be dropped from the bill.

This provision allows drug companies to flagrantly disregard basic safety measures in making a broad range of drugs or vaccines, while giving patients who are injured by shoddy products only an empty promise of compensation.

It is cynical to claim that this is what is needed to deal with avian flu.

Drug industry advocates will say that this debate is about trial lawyers, and we have heard phrases like ‘‘jack- pot justice’’ and ‘‘runaway juries,’’ and tales of endless lawsuits against the firms that make the vaccines. But that couldn’t be further from the truth: Senator Dodd and I offered a plan that included important legal protections for drug companies that make experimental flu vaccines and other drugs needed to respond to a pandemic or a bioterrorism attack as well as a compensation program modeled after the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program that already works well for childhood vaccines.

Our proposal follows the successful examples of the past. For swine flu, for the smallpox vaccine and for childhood vaccines, the Government has set up a way to compensate the injured. Whenever Congress has provided an alternative to liability in the past, there has always been an assured means for patients to receive compensation.

The current proposal violates that past practice.

It twists and turns the law to stack the deck against patients, and abrogates basic principles of judicial review. It is no wonder the provision’s authors hid it from public debate and didn’t let the Senate Judiciary Committee even look at the proposal before it was jammed into the massive conference report.

If they had allowed our Judiciary Committee to examine this proposal, we would have quickly seen its constitutional flaws. I received a detailed analysis of this provision from Professor Erwin Chemerinsky, who is the Alston and Bird Professor of Law and Political Science at the Duke University School of Law.

According to his analysis, the provision gives the Secretary of HHS ‘‘unfettered discretion . . . to grant complete immunity from liability’’ while also ‘‘depriving all courts of jurisdiction to review those decisions…’’