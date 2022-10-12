Jan. 18, 2023 Update - John Doe v. Azar, Kadlec, Gruber and Hinton (PDF)

As I’ve written previously, I’m putting together a federal complaint that tells the story of the complex Covid crimes under the legal framework offered by 18 USC 2333.

18 USC 2333 authorizes individual injured plaintiffs and survivors of the dead to bring federal civil complaints against international terrorists whose acts caused loss, injury and/or death.

Any national of the United States injured in his or her person, property, or business by reason of an act of international terrorism, or his or her estate, survivors, or heirs, may sue therefor in any appropriate district court of the United States and shall recover threefold the damages he or she sustains and the cost of the suit, including attorney’s fees.

I previously called the case Secret Squirrel v. Azar, Kadlec and Gruber [and Hinton].

John Doe is a stand-in for anyone injured or bereaved by the actions of the US Government agents who launched and currently maintain the fraudulent and murderous Covid-19 national ‘public health emergency’ program.

I’m not working with attorneys, law firms or plaintiffs. I’m working as if there’s an interested law firm, and doing the legal research and writing that I’d do for that legal team.

I’m also doing the project as if there are a few federal judges somewhere in the United States working their way toward the same point: beginning the process of bringing key American war criminals/international terrorists to public account for their participation in planning and executing the globalist mass murder campaign, through meaningful, properly-scaled investigations, prosecutions and trials.

The project has two main purposes.

One is civic education: to build up the mental maps available for people (including me) to understand better what's happening, have more useful language to think and talk about it, and collaboratively process it through the comment discussions.

The second goal is litigation support: educating and emboldening plaintiffs, private attorneys, public prosecutors and judges.

Once the accountability phase gets started, I think it will take at least two decades.

We’ll be working in a socially, economically and politically-maimed society, trying to recover from the damage and rebuild trustworthy institutions on the ruins.

There will be dozens of federal judges involved, with hundreds of prosecutors, private attorneys and investigators, and thousands of witnesses. Millions of pages of evidence.

The Covid-19 crimes implicate hundreds, perhaps thousands of elected and appointed US Government officials.

Each of them committed federal crimes. (See US federal crimes for which there is evidence to prosecute Covid-19 bioterrorists, and a starter list of defendants.)

So there will be many different groups of defendants.

US Government defendants will include current and former members of Congress who passed illegitimate and unconstitutional statutes purporting to authorize commission of crimes, nullify Congressional and judicial oversight of the executive branch, and suspend the US Constitution.

Current and former Presidents will be among the prosecuted, along with current and former cabinet secretaries heading Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.

We’ll have to prosecute the directors and advisory board members of DARPA, BARDA, NIH, NIAID and FDA, including Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins.

There will be prosecutions of non-governmental actors in the global public health and pharmaceutical sectors, including Bill Gates and other investors, executives and board members at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Global Alliance for Vaccine Innovation (GAVI), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), Wellcome Trust, EcoHealth Alliance, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and the hundreds of subcontracting company executives who manufactured and supplied the bioweapons to the Department of Defense for nationwide deployment.

There will be prosecutions of academic researchers including Ralph Baric and Michael Osterholm, and their academic institutions, starting with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

There will be prosecutions of legacy media publishers, scientific journal editors and editorial boards, for deadly censorship of vital information and debate.

Lots to do.

The first draft of the first couple of sections of the 18 USC 2333 case against Alex Azar, Robert Kadlec and Marion Gruber is below.

18 USC 2333 Complaint Components:

Case Caption - Identifies federal district court, plaintiffs, defendants, laws giving rise to plaintiffs’ claims

Introduction - Provides the judge with an overview of facts and arguments involved in case.

Jurisdiction and Venue - Statement about why the named court is appropriate based on legal and geographic factors.

Parties - Identifies the plaintiffs and defendants in more detail, explaining the role each person occupied at the time that the events occurred.

Statement of Facts - Lays out chronological sequence of events and evidence known to the plaintiff at the time of filing.

Standing - Explains how the actions of defendants directly caused injury and loss for plaintiffs.

Counts - Lays out list of federal terrorism and related crimes that plaintiff alleges defendants have committed, with description of defendants’ actions that meet the standards for the listed crimes.

Wherefore/Prayer for Relief - Lists the actions and compensation plaintiffs ask the court to order defendants to perform and/or pay, to provide relief for the injuries they’ve caused.

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF ____

CIVIL ACTION NO. _______________

JOHN DOE, and other similarly situated individuals, Plaintiffs

v.

ALEX AZAR, in his official capacity as former Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services, and in his personal capacity;

ROBERT KADLEC, in his official capacity as former Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, US Department of Health and Human Services, and in his personal capacity; and

MARION GRUBER, in her official capacity as former Director of the Office of Vaccine Review and Research (OVRR), Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Department of Health and Human Services, and in her personal capacity.

____________

COMPLAINT

18 USC 2333 provides civil remedies in US courts for any national of the United States injured in his or her person, property, or business by reason of an act of international terrorism, or his or her estate, survivors, or heirs.

Plaintiff JOHN DOE, files this suit individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated.

Since January 2020, Plaintiff has been subjected to US-government-directed, purported but illegitimate, suspension of the US Constitution and purported but illegitimate suspension of federal and state laws and regulations criminalizing domestic and international terrorism and related criminal acts.

Plaintiff has been subjected to US Government-directed imposition of coercive psychological manipulation, propaganda and censorship campaigns; physical 'lockdowns;' electoral fraud; mask mandates; school, church and business closures; restrictions on freedom of movement, assembly and association; fraudulent diagnostic testing programs; lethal hospital and nursing home treatment protocols incentivized through federal funding schemes; and fraudulent 'vaccine' promotional campaigns and mandates.

This sequence of US Government attacks on the American people culminated in debilitating and/or lethal 'vaccine' injections which have resulted in personal injury and/or death to victims including Plaintiff and all others similarly situated.

Plaintiff files this action against Defendants Alex Azar, Robert Kadlec and Marion Gruber in their official capacities as government employees who served, at all relevant times, in the Department of Health and Human Services, to the extent that the US Government attempts to defend this suit on grounds that the PREP Act and related federal legislation duly authorized defendants' criminal acts.

On information and belief, Plaintiff alleges that Defendant Azar committed the first in a series of criminal acts of international terrorism on or about January 31, 2020, when he signed a ‘Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists,’ referring to the Covid-19 outbreak, and a ‘Declaration’ that “circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of this novel coronavirus.” The determination and declaration were recorded in the Federal Register as taking effect Feb. 4, 2020. 85 Federal Register 7316.

On information and belief, Plaintiff alleges that Defendant Kadlec conspired and coordinated additional criminal acts, including Defendant Azar’s March 10, 2020 issuance of A Declaration Under the PREP Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID–19, purported to take effect on Feb. 04, 2020. 85 Federal Register 15198.

On information and belief, Kadlec and Azar conspired to prepare and promulgate another ‘Declaration of Emergency Use Authorization’ on March 24, 2020, this time declaring “that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices.” 85 Federal Register 17335.

The “declarations” prepared and promulgated by Kadlec and Azar purported to provide blanket civil liability immunity for all persons involved in criminal acts of bioweapon research, development, manufacture, distribution, storage and administration for the toxic products that were later fraudulently presented to the public as ‘medical countermeasures’ intended to prevent or treat Covid-19 infection. These toxic and fraudulent products include but are not limited to masks, diagnostic tests, therapeutics and vaccines.

On information and belief, Defendant Marion Gruber knowingly, intentionally, maliciously and with reckless disregard for human life, supervised criminally fraudulent clinical trials and criminally fraudulent regulatory review procedures for the US Government-sponsored bioweapons known as Covid-19 vaccines between February and December 2020.

On information and belief, credible whistleblower reports were filed with FDA by clinical trials manager Brook Jackson, starting in September 2020. Between September and December 2020, Defendant Gruber ignored and suppressed investigation into Jackson’s claims.

On the basis of the data produced by the criminally fraudulent clinical trials and regulatory reviews, Defendant Gruber signed Emergency Use Authorization ratification documents on Dec.11, 2020 (Pfizer/BioNTech); Dec. 18, 2020 (Moderna); and Feb. 27, 2021 (Janssen).

The US Government ‘vaccination’ campaign began Dec. 12, 2020, immediately following Defendant Gruber’s signature authorizing emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech product.

[Update Jan. 09, 2023: See also FDA Chief Scientist Rear Admiral Denise Hinton, Jan. 12, 2021 Authorizations of Emergency Use of Certain Drug and Biological Products During the COVID–19 Pandemic; Availability. Effective Dec. 11, 2020 for Pfizer; Dec. 18, 2020 for Moderna. Published Jan. 19, 2021: 86 Federal Register 5200.]

But for the criminal actions of defendants Azar, Kadlec and Gruber, the US Government’s planned and coordinated massacre and maiming of the American people under the fraudulent pretext of ‘public health,’ operational from January 2020 to the present, could not have occurred.

Plaintiff further files this action against Defendants in their personal capacities to the extent that the US Government attempts to defend this suit on grounds that there are no federal laws authorizing the acts committed by defendants, and defendants therefore acted outside the scope of their official duties and authorities.

Plaintiff seeks declaratory judgment permanently terminating all active US Government emergency declarations and determinations, emergency use authorizations and 'vaccination' campaigns.

These declarations, determinations, authorizations and campaigns and the preparatory psychological, social, political, economic and religious assault on plaintiffs that made them possible, violate the US Constitution and federal laws which prohibit and provide civil and criminal penalties (including capital punishment,) for acts of international and domestic terrorism; acts of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare; torture; maiming; mutilation; murder; conspiracy to murder; genocide; and other federal and international crimes.

Plaintiff denies that the actions of defendants in the Covid-19 context, undertaken since January 2020, fall under US federal statutes, regulations and executive orders governing public health emergencies, medical countermeasures, and security countermeasures through the Public Health Service Act at 42 USC 201 et seq, the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act at 21 USC 301 et seq. and related public health laws.

Plaintiff denies that the pathogen known as SARS-CoV-2 is a naturally-occurring virus subject to public health programs under any legitimate communicable disease control and prevention authorities and programs of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Plaintiff denies that the pandemic management program promulgated by the Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes for Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and related agencies, including but not limited to lockdowns and stay-at-home programs; mask programs; Plexiglass barrier programs; mass testing programs; six-foot 'social distancing' programs; occupancy limits and building closures; prohibitions on administration of early treatment protocols such as Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc; and coerced administration of deadly late-treatment protocols such as isolation, restraint, dehydration, starvation, sedation, Remdesivir/Veklury, ventilation, may be construed as legitimate exercise of communicable disease control authorities.

Plaintiff denies that the injectable toxins known as 'Covid-19 vaccines' are medical products or devices intended to treat or prevent disease, as regulated under FDA programs governing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, Biologics License Applications (BLA), Investigational New Drug (IND), Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) or other FDA frameworks relating to production and use of novel biological and chemical products and devices on human beings.

Plaintiff denies the applicability of the Federal Tort Claims Act (28 U.S.C Chapter 171; 28 USC 1346); Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (42 USC 300aa-10 et seq); Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (42 USC §247d–6e et seq) and other federal civil remedies, on the grounds that defendants have committed criminal acts of an almost-incomprehensibly outrageous nature, which cannot be adequately remedied through compensatory frameworks intended to address ordinary negligence, negligence per se, recklessness or willful misconduct.

Plaintiff asserts that the pathogen known as SARS-CoV-2 is an offensive biological weapon developed, patented and released by officials working for the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, in violation of 50 USC Chapter 32 and related federal and international laws.

Plaintiff asserts that the pandemic management program, from the initial promulgation of 'stay-at-home orders' to the execution of CMS-funded hospital homicide protocols and the 'vaccination' campaign, has been — since inception — a planned, coordinated, comprehensive military campaign intended to isolate, disorient, injure and kill as many Americans as possible, under the re-classification of our civilian population as enemy targets by the US Government through the Department of Defense.

Plaintiff asserts that the injectable toxins known as 'Covid-19 vaccines' are biological and chemical weapons developed, patented and released by officials working for the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense.

Plaintiff asserts that, since January 2020, the US government has met the standards for designation as a foreign terrorist organization under 8 USC 1189, and that the actions of US government defendants in the Covid-19 context were, are and will continue to be criminal acts under US federal statutes, regulations and executive orders prohibiting and establishing criminal penalties for several federal crimes.

Federal crimes for which there is evidence to prosecute defendants, including but not limited to Azar, Kadlec and Gruber include international terrorism (18 USC 2331-1); domestic terrorism (18 USC 2331-2); biological weapons production and use (18 USC 175); chemical weapons production and use (18 USC 229); war crimes as defined by the 1949 Geneva Conventions, including torture, cruel or inhuman treatment, performing biological experiments without informed consent, murder, mutilation or maiming, and intentionally causing serious bodily injury (18 USC 2441); production and use of weapons of mass destruction (18 USC 2332a); genocide (18 USC 1091); murder (18 USC 1111); attempted murder (18 USC 1113); conspiracy to commit murder (18 USC 1117); torture (18 USC 2340A); financial transactions with countries supporting international terrorism (18 USC 2332d); providing material support to terrorists (18 USC 2339A); treason (18 USC 2381); misprision of treason (18 USC 2382); rebellion or insurrection (18 USC 2383) and seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384).

Plaintiff seeks Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief terminating the 'public health emergency,' restoring our Constitutional, republican, federalist form of government, and suspending the US Government’s ongoing chemical and biological warfare program colloquially known as the ‘vaccination’ program.

Plaintiff seeks removal from office and federal criminal prosecution of the architects and executors of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen development, patenting, manufacture and release program.

Plaintiff seeks removal from office and federal criminal prosecution of the US government officials who served as architects and executors of the Covid-19 'vaccine' bioweapons development, patenting, manufacture, distribution and administration program.

Plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries and deaths sustained by Plaintiff and others similarly situated.

Plaintiff seeks additional injunctions, removal from office and criminal prosecutions of all US Government officials identified as co-conspirators during this litigation, to prevent their continued planning and execution of additional US Government-sponsored crimes.

Plaintiff is prepared to produce ample evidence of such ongoing and forthcoming crimes, which have been planned and publicly announced through reports, tabletop exercises, executive orders, press releases and other public records relating to the establishment of ‘quarantine camps,’ and the deliberate US Government-directed destruction of food supply chains, fuel supply chains, financial transaction systems and other essential human support systems, for the offensive military purpose of instilling and maintaining chronic, intense fear and disorientation among the American people and establishing centralized behavioral control of the population through Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) linked to a centralized digital identification and credentialing system.

JURISDICTION AND VENUE

This Court has jurisdiction to hear this case under 18 USC 2333 which provides civil remedies in US courts for any national of the United States injured in his or her person, property, or business by reason of an act of international terrorism, or his or her estate, survivors, or heirs.

Venue is proper under 28 U.S.C. §1391(b), because a substantial part of the events giving rise to Plaintiffs’ claim occurred in this district.