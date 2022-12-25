Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Datagal's avatar
Datagal
Dec 25, 2022

Amazing piece. I will need to re read to absorb it all. Meanwhile, I’m curious about the Tea Party being bought off. I was part of that movement, and for me it fizzled for several reasons. Some groups had bad leadership and died. My group decided to create an election integrity organization which is still alive and successful. Same with well-known True the Vote, which began as a Tea Party group. I did notice that our national TP coalition sold its mailing list, as I started getting all kinds of political donation requests. That turned me off to the national group, which still exists. What else do you know about TP being bought off? Would love to know!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
blackcatnamedOlivia's avatar
blackcatnamedOlivia
Dec 25, 2022

At last, someone else who follows Robin Monotti! He created the space for me to question the COVID narrative back in 2020, along with El Gato Malo. Will try to print this Substack for my Traditional Catholic relative - she'll appreciate the quotes from Pope Pius XII.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture