I’ve put together a first batch of reference materials to accompany the subject-matter books assembled so far.

Book 1 contains the 1798-1972 series researched and written with Lydia Hazel; some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units); and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972. Reporting in this collection is focused on the 1902 Virus-Toxin law (also known as Biologics Control Act), 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act, 1938 Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, and 1944 Public Health Service Act, and the main implementing regulations that have been numbered at 42 CFR 22; 42 CFR 73; 21 CFR 273; and (since 1973) 21 CFR 600-680.

Book 2 contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 319 (codified at 42 USC 247d), Food Drug and Cosmetic Act Section 564 (codified at 21 USC 360bbb), PREP Act, Project Bioshield Act and a few others.

Book 3 contains reporting on federal communicable disease control and quarantine law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 351 (codified at 42 USC 264-272) and two implementing regulations: 42 CFR 70, 42 CFR 71.

The reference collection is focused on authorizing statutes enacted by Congress and US Presidents, with annotations in red text boxes at the start of each section.

Two agency regulations are included — domestic quarantine (42 CFR 70, authorized by 42 USC 264-272 and related) and select agents and toxins (42 CFR 73, authorized by 42 USC 262a). Other relevant regulations promulgated by executive officers such as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services through Federal Register notices are not reproduced in this reference collection. Interested readers can find many biological product non-regulations promulgated between 1902 and 1972 uploaded at the Bailiwick News archives page here and the current version of 21 CFR 600-680 here. Current foreign quarantine regulations are available online: 42 CFR 71.

How to get printed copies

I don't have a publisher or printing service.

Readers can download the PDF files and upload, email or take them on a flash-drive to Staples or another printing company, and they can print and bind the printed pages for you to make physical books.