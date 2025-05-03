Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 44 to 46

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)

Copies of the book available from TAN Books.

This is the last podcast in this series, which offers readings of Part 1, Chapter 1 (The One God) and Chapter 2 (Knowledge and Love of God).

I will probably resume the readings in September 2025 with Chapter 3, The Trinity.

Thank you for the many kind emails readers and listeners have sent in support of these read-alouds.

