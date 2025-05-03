Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News
Bailiwick News Podcast
Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 44 to 46
3
0:00
-6:00

Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 44 to 46

Katherine Watt's avatar
Katherine Watt
May 03, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)

Copies of the book available from TAN Books.

This is the last podcast in this series, which offers readings of Part 1, Chapter 1 (The One God) and Chapter 2 (Knowledge and Love of God).

I will probably resume the readings in September 2025 with Chapter 3, The Trinity.

Thank you for the many kind emails readers and listeners have sent in support of these read-alouds.

Other podcasts in this series:

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture