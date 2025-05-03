Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 44 to 46

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952)
This is the last podcast in this series, which offers readings of Part 1, Chapter 1 (The One God) and Chapter 2 (Knowledge and Love of God).
I will probably resume the readings in September 2025 with Chapter 3, The Trinity.
Thank you for the many kind emails readers and listeners have sent in support of these read-alouds.
Other podcasts in this series:
Dec. 5, 2024 - Read-aloud: My Way of Life, 1952, Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy.
Dec. 11, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 3-5
Dec. 18, 2024 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 5-9
Jan. 3, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 9-12
Jan. 11, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 12-15
Jan. 17, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 17 to 20
Jan. 21, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 20 to 23
Jan. 30, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 23 to 26
Feb. 11, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 26 to 29
Feb. 25, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified for Everyone, pages 29 to 32
March 3, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified, pages 32 to 35
March 18, 2025 - Read-aloud: The Summa Simplified, pages 35 to 38
April 4, 2025 - Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 38 to 41
April 19, 2025 - Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 41 to 44