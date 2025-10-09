Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 48 to 52

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952). Copies of the book available from TAN Books. (Resuming a series of readings; links to prior readings.)

I’m in the process of setting up a new Substack, titled Enkindling, at which I intend to publish writing about Catholic doctrine and the Catholic Church as an active, living participant in human history.

I’ve been inching toward the new writing project for several years, alongside my work on biological product law. After I finish revising and reformatting PDF collections of biological product law writing published at Bailiwick since 2022 (hopefully within the next week or so), I will probably only post at Bailiwick occasionally, to update readers about litigation and legislative reform efforts which explicitly incorporate information about current and historical, Congressionally-authorized non-regulation of vaccines and other biological products by the US-FDA, and related law.

The subject matter for writing at Enkindling includes historical events such as the rise and spread of false teachings or heresies; Catholic counter-arguments, expressed as true Catholic doctrine; and the vocabulary with which false and true doctrines are expressed and distinguished from one another. I hope to focus on Catholic social and political doctrine, including teaching about the Church-State relationship, mostly during the period between the Protestant Reformation launched by Martin Luther in 1517 and the eve of the Second Vatican Council in 1962, with an emphasis on encyclicals and other papal documents written by the popes who led the Catholic Church in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

There are several subjects related to these topics that I don’t plan to write about much, if at all, including corruption within the Catholic Church itself.

I’m not making this decision about writing focus because such corruption doesn’t occur or isn’t a significant factor or element in human history. Corruption does occur and it is a factor.

Yet there is a fundamental and incorruptible integrity within the Catholic Church and within her doctrine, against which corruption attempts are mounted.

I would like to develop a better grasp of the integrity of the Catholic Church, and better facility for expressing the integrity of Catholic teaching, because I think that knowledge and those skills are useful for strengthening faith and for the salvation of souls, including my own, and for strengthening the virtue and stability of human societies. I’m less interested in developing a better grasp of corruption, because I think that knowledge tends to weaken faith and place souls and societies at greater risk of desperate upheaval, vice, sin and damnation.

I also think it’s true that corruption attempts, including heresies, are opportunities for the Catholic Church herself to better grasp and better express her integrity, because the attacks on faith presented by heresies (false teachings), move the Church to respond vigorously to protect and guard the faith, and to more clearly express and transmit true teachings across generations of the faithful.