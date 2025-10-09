Read-aloud: Summa Simplified, pages 48 to 52

Pocket Edition of St. Thomas, The Summa Simplified for Everyone, by Walter Farrell and Martin Healy (1952). Copies of the book available from TAN Books. (Resuming a series of readings; links to prior readings.)
I’m in the process of setting up a new Substack, titled Enkindling, at which I intend to publish writing about Catholic doctrine and the Catholic Church as an active, living participant in human history.
I’ve been inching toward the new writing project for several years, alongside my work on biological product law. After I finish revising and reformatting PDF collections of biological product law writing published at Bailiwick since 2022 (hopefully within the next week or so), I will probably only post at Bailiwick occasionally, to update readers about litigation and legislative reform efforts which explicitly incorporate information about current and historical, Congressionally-authorized non-regulation of vaccines and other biological products by the US-FDA, and related law.
The subject matter for writing at Enkindling includes historical events such as the rise and spread of false teachings or heresies; Catholic counter-arguments, expressed as true Catholic doctrine; and the vocabulary with which false and true doctrines are expressed and distinguished from one another. I hope to focus on Catholic social and political doctrine, including teaching about the Church-State relationship, mostly during the period between the Protestant Reformation launched by Martin Luther in 1517 and the eve of the Second Vatican Council in 1962, with an emphasis on encyclicals and other papal documents written by the popes who led the Catholic Church in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
There are several subjects related to these topics that I don’t plan to write about much, if at all, including corruption within the Catholic Church itself.
I’m not making this decision about writing focus because such corruption doesn’t occur or isn’t a significant factor or element in human history. Corruption does occur and it is a factor.
Yet there is a fundamental and incorruptible integrity within the Catholic Church and within her doctrine, against which corruption attempts are mounted.
I would like to develop a better grasp of the integrity of the Catholic Church, and better facility for expressing the integrity of Catholic teaching, because I think that knowledge and those skills are useful for strengthening faith and for the salvation of souls, including my own, and for strengthening the virtue and stability of human societies. I’m less interested in developing a better grasp of corruption, because I think that knowledge tends to weaken faith and place souls and societies at greater risk of desperate upheaval, vice, sin and damnation.
I also think it’s true that corruption attempts, including heresies, are opportunities for the Catholic Church herself to better grasp and better express her integrity, because the attacks on faith presented by heresies (false teachings), move the Church to respond vigorously to protect and guard the faith, and to more clearly express and transmit true teachings across generations of the faithful.
Role of heresy in history (The Catholic Encyclopedia, 1910)
The role of heresy in history is that of evil generally. Its roots are in corrupted human nature. It has come over the Church as predicted by her Divine Founder; it has rent asunder the bonds of charity in families, provinces, states, and nations; the sword has been drawn and pyres erected both for its defence and its repression; misery and ruin have followed in its track.
The prevalence of heresy, however, does not disprove the Divinity of the Church, any more than the existence of evil disproves the existence of an all-good God. Heresy, like other evils, is permitted as a test of faith and a trial of strength in the Church militant; probably also as a punishment for other sins. The disruption and disintegration of heretical sects also furnishes a solid argument for the necessity of a strong teaching authority.
The endless controversies with heretics have been indirectly the cause of most important doctrinal developments and definitions formulated in councils to the edification of the body of Christ. Thus the spurious gospels of the Gnostics prepared the way for the canon of Scripture; Patripassian, Sabellian, Arian, and Macedonian heresies drew out a clearer concept of the Trinity; the Nestorian and Eutychian errors led to definite dogmas on the nature and Person of Christ. And so down to Modernism, which has called forth a solemn assertion of the claims of the supernatural in history.