1925 letter to the National Tuberculosis Association, by Nell Foster Rogers, reprinted in Vaccination Condemned by All Competent Doctors, (1981) by Eleanor McBean.

Mrs. Nell Foster Rogers — researcher and writer — is one who took a step in the direction of speaking out against this racket. The following is her (1925) letter to the “Tuberculosis Asso­ciation" which had sent her one of their fund-raising form letters pressuring her for donations:

“Why I shall buy no tuberculosis Christmas seals”

by Nell Foster Rogers

To: The National Tuberculosis Association:

I have your advertising letter of Dec. 1925, in which you tell a tragic story of a mother dying of tuberculosis in a tar paper shack.

For the past two years I have been investigating tragedies similar to the one you mention, and I find that tuberculosis, syphilis, cancer, and other terrible and incurable diseases are spread by the medical profession with their vaccines, drugs and other filth, which the medical doctors inject directly into the living blood stream of the people.

“Tuberculosis is not contagious. No disease is contagious. Contagion is a witch story used by medical doctors to scare people into becoming patients. A new book, Bechamp or Pasteur [1923, Edith Douglas Hume], which is shaking the medical profession to its foundations, shows that the renowned bacteriologist, Antoine Bechamp proved, by a long and detailed series of scientific experiments, that every living cell contains a vital principle, which upon the cell’s death, from lack of nutrition or from accident, devours or disintegrates its own decaying cell body, and then assumes a spore form which some call a germ. Germs follow and are produced by cellular break down. They are the result, and never the cause of disease.

This book, Bechamp or Pasteur, by E. Douglas Hume, tells of Louis Pasteur’s plagiarism and corruption of the scientific discoveries of Dr. Bechamp, then from his stolen vantage point of power and authority, Pasteur proceeded to ridicule his great rival, Dr. Bechamp. Pasteur introduced the ‘calamitious prostitution of science to commercialism.’ But the truth crushed to earth, is risen again. The world is becoming suspicious of the fact that the more energetic and officious the doctors become, the more disease there is — that as your Tuberculosis Association ‘continues alive’ and continues to build an organi­zation of deluded laymen around a nucleus of disease-mongering doctors, it is met, as you admit, ‘with constantly increasing demands on its resources.’ And the world is preparing to unlearn all the medical ‘knowledge’ it has acquired during the past 50 years.

Your story of the tubercular mother tells more than you intended. It tells that she was over worked and undernour­ished. She had six little children, and frequent childbearing had sapped her vitality. She lived in a tar paper shack which means that her husband was a poorly paid wage-slave. This mother was starved and exhausted, and in all probability was vaccinated, a chief cause of tuberculosis. Depletion of her vital forces, and vaccine-poisoning would have made her tubercular if there were not a germ nor doctor on earth.

But what do you propose to do toward making it possible for people to live normal and healthful lives? Nothing.

You propose only to add to this mother’s agony by filling her body with drugs and her mind with the superstition of contagion, so that she will be afraid to touch her children.

The great tragedy of your story is not that the mother of six children lies dying of tuberculosis, but that her story will be used as bait to lure more money into the coffers of an organiza­tion of medical men who are spreading TB with both hands and a hypodermic needle.

You want the public to pay while you treat (or mistreat) those poor victims of your greed and bigotry, but the best thing you can do for them is to keep your hands off.

The, so called, ‘science (?) of medicine’ is inflicting incura­ble diseases upon the whole race, with this heartless commer­cialism, of which medically dominated tuberculosis societies are but one phase.

It must and shall be stopped.

Sincerely, (signed) Nell Foster Rogers, B.S.”