Bailiwick News

Bailiwick News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14

Overview of biological product non-regulation history: slide deck video presentation

Katherine Watt's avatar
Katherine Watt
Apr 22, 2025
14
Share
Transcript

Video also available on Rumble.

April 21, 2025 Slide Deck

Katherine Watt and Lydia Hazel

  • Book 1 – Biological product non-regulation - 1798-1972 series; some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units); and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972.

Stefan Lanka:

Tracey Northern

Jamie Andrews

Mike Yeadon

Sasha Latypova

Jessica Hockett

Jonathan Engler

Christ Appearing to the Apostles after the Resurrection. Szymon Czechowicz.

© 2025 Katherine Watt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture