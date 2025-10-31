Ora et labora. Pray and work.
Subject-matter collections
PREP Act, public health emergency, and EUA countermeasure law
Biological agents, vaccines, and chemical and biological warfare law
Memos, timelines, other
Weaponization of Language and Law: US Government Bioterrorism Program from 1969 to Covid
General collections
Video presentations and interviews (subset of 50+ videos):
Nov. 2, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program (interview with Sasha Latypova)
Jan. 27, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox
Feb. 7, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox
Feb. 9, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs.
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again.
Oct. 4, 2023 - Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare.
Oct. 31, 2023 - Katherine Watt interviewed by James Delingpole.
Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws (interview with Refuge of Sinners)
March 17, 2025 - History of Public Health Laws as a Method of Control (interview with Mike Dakkak)
April 21, 2025 - Overview of biological product non-regulation history
June 5, 2025 - Congressional acts legalizing camouflaged deceit and poisoning
How to get printed copies of written work
Readers can download the PDF files and upload, email or take them on a flash-drive to Staples, Lulu or another printing company, and they can print and bind the printed pages to make physical books.