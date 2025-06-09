Response to comment from Jessica Hockett:

As far as I can tell, Azar needed the WHO PHEIC on Jan. 30, 2020 in order to issue his Jan 31, 2020 decree. Let me know if you see it differently.

I don’t think Azar needed the WHO PHEIC, for several reasons.

To the extent that the worldwide, coordinated pandemic preparedness system is a deception project jointly executed by the US HHS-DoD-DHS-whole-of-government and the UN-World Health Organization, I think they have coordinated the drafting and adoption of the legal instruments each institution relies on as authorization for their respective actions.

As a coordinated team interested in maximizing public acceptance of the necessity for any pandemic preparedness and response at all (or routine communicable disease control and vaccination programs), and government and WHO authority to actually carry out pandemic preparedness and response programs, US-HHS-DoD and WHO have a mutual interest in projecting the credibility of both institutions/conglomerates, by referring to each others' acts as providing further support for the course of action taken by each institution.

So while I don't think HHS/Azar legally needed the WHO-PHEIC to conduct his own acts and direct the acts of other officials in the United States, Azar benefited from the WHO-PHEIC/Director-General's performance because the WHO performance added weight and apparent credibility to HHS/Azar's own acts, and the WHO-PHEIC/Director-General's performance benefited from Azar's US-HHS acts, because Azar's performance added weight and apparent credibility to the World Health Organization's acts.

Neither legal framework requires either performer to provide physical evidence that "something is spreading," or poses a threat to health, nor to submit any such evidence to any fact-finding, evidentiary-review tribunal.

Here are the reasons why I don't think Azar needed the WHO-PHEIC.

One reason is that one of the statutes under whose authority Azar acted also authorizes Defense Secretary and Secretary of Homeland Security (in addition to HHS Secretary) to make determinations that emergencies exist.

The section of the FDCA actually used by Azar (HHS Secretary) was 21 USC 360bbb-3(b)(1)(C).

21 USC 360bbb-3(b) “Declaration of emergency or threat justifying emergency authorized use. (b) Declaration of emergency or threat justifying emergency authorized use (1) In general. The [HHS] Secretary may make a declaration that the circumstances exist justifying the authorization under this subsection for a product on the basis of— (A) a determination by the Secretary of Homeland Security that there is a domestic emergency, or a significant potential for a domestic emergency, involving a heightened risk of attack with a biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear agent or agents; (B) a determination by the Secretary of Defense that there is a military emergency, or a significant potential for a military emergency, involving a heightened risk to United States military forces, including personnel operating under the authority of title 10 or title 50, of attack with— (i) a biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear agent or agents; or (ii) an agent or agents that may cause, or are otherwise associated with, an imminently life-threatening and specific risk to United States military forces; (C) a determination by the [HHS] Secretary that there is a public health emergency, or a significant potential for a public health emergency, that affects, or has a significant potential to affect, national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad, and that involves a biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear agent or agents, or a disease or condition that may be attributable to such agent or agents; or (D) the identification of a material threat pursuant to section 319F–2 of the Public Health Service Act [42 U.S.C. 247d–6b] sufficient to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad.”

Schematic from August 2020 FDA slide deck . Presenter: Elizabeth Sadove, FDA Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats.

Those determinations and declarations under Title 21 (Food Drug and Cosmetic Act) are related to PHE and "material threat" determinations issued under Title 42 (Public Health Service Act) at 42 USC 247d(a), 42 USC 247d(b)(1), 42 USC 247d-6b(c)(2) and 42 USC 247d-6d(b)(1) [PREP Act declarations pertaining to the production and use of countermeasures].

42 USC 247d(a)

“Emergencies. If the Secretary determines, after consultation with such public health officials as may be necessary, that- (1) a disease or disorder presents a public health emergency; or (2) a public health emergency, including significant outbreaks of infectious diseases or bioterrorist attacks, otherwise exists, the Secretary may take such action as may be appropriate to respond to the public health emergency, including making grants, providing awards for expenses, and entering into contracts and conducting and supporting investigations into the cause, treatment, or prevention of a disease or disorder as described in paragraphs (1) and (2)...”

42 USC 247d(b)(1)

“Public Health Emergency Fund (1) In general. There is established in the Treasury a fund to be designated as the "Public Health Emergency Fund" to be made available to the Secretary without fiscal year limitation to carry out subsection (a) only if a public health emergency has been declared by the Secretary under such subsection or if the Secretary determines there is the significant potential for a public health emergency, to allow the Secretary to rapidly respond to the immediate needs resulting from such public health emergency or potential public health emergency. The Secretary shall plan for the expedited distribution of funds to appropriate agencies and entities.”

42 USC 247d-6b(c)(2).

“Material threat. The Homeland Security Secretary, in consultation with the [HHS] Secretary and the heads of other agencies as appropriate, shall on an ongoing basis- (i) assess current and emerging threats of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear agents; and (ii) determine which of such agents present a material threat against the United States population sufficient to affect national security.”

42 USC 247d-6d(b)(1)

“(b) Declaration by Secretary (1) Authority to issue [PREP Act] declaration Subject to paragraph (2), if the Secretary makes a determination that a disease or other health condition or other threat to health constitutes a public health emergency, or that there is a credible risk that the disease, condition, or threat may in the future constitute such an emergency, the Secretary may make a declaration, through publication in the Federal Register, recommending, under conditions as the Secretary may specify, the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures, and stating that subsection (a) [liability protections] is in effect with respect to the activities so recommended.”

Another reason why I don't think Azar legally needed the WHO-PHEIC is that the quarantine regulations (42 CFR 70 and 71) define “public health emergency” as having five legal sources, any one of which is legally sufficient, and two of which are unrelated to WHO acts:

"Public health emergency as used in this part means: Any communicable disease event as determined by the [CDC] Director with either documented or significant potential for regional, national, or international communicable disease spread or that is highly likely to cause death or serious illness if not properly controlled; or Any communicable disease event described in a declaration by the Secretary pursuant to 319(a) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d(a)); or Any communicable disease event the occurrence of which is notified to the World Health Organization, in accordance with Articles 6 and 7 of the International Health Regulations, as one that may constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; or Any communicable disease event the occurrence of which is determined by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, in accordance with Article 12 of the International Health Regulations, to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; or Any communicable disease event for which the Director-General of the World Health Organization, in accordance with Articles 15 or 16 of the International Health Regulations, has issued temporary or standing recommendations for purposes of preventing or promptly detecting the occurrence or reoccurrence of the communicable disease."

Several state AGs petitioned HHS to remove reasons 3, 4 and 5 from the US quarantine regulations definitions in July 2022; their petition was denied by HHS in October 2022. Two of the states then filed a federal complaint in January 2023; their complaint was dismissed in August 2023.

