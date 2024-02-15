On waivers of sovereign immunity as contract provisions for nation-states buying US military countermeasures.
A reader sent me a link to a Twitter post of an excerpt from one of my videos, asking for more information about financial and legal coercion mechanisms used to force governments to use chemical and biological weapons on their own people.
Part of my reply:
…There are provisions in all the Pfizer contracts (that I've seen) between Pfizer and other governments worldwide, waiving sovereign immunity and authorizing confiscation of state-owned assets as penalty for a state purchaser of the products filing suit against Pfizer or otherwise violating the terms of the contract.
For example, Chile:
9.4 Waiver of Sovereign Immunity. Purchaser, on behalf of itself and the State of Chile, expressly and irrevocably waives any right of immunity which either it or its assets may have or acquire in the future (whether characterized as sovereign immunity or any other type of immunity) in respect of any arbitration pursuant to Section 12.2 (Arbitration) or any other legal procedure initiated to confirm or enforce any arbitral decision, order or award, or any settlement in connection with any arbitration pursuant to Section 12.2 (Arbitration), whether in Chile or any other foreign jurisdiction, including but not limited to immunity against service of process, immunity of jurisdiction, or immunity against any judgment rendered by a court or tribunal, immunity against order to enforce the judgment, and immunity against precautionary seizure of any of its assets.
Purchaser expressly and irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of the courts of New York, or any other court of competent jurisdiction, for the purposes of enforcing any arbitral decision, order or award, or any settlement in connection with any arbitration pursuant to Section 12.2 and represents and warrants that the person signing this Agreement on its behalf has actual authority to submit to such jurisdiction.
Purchaser also expressly and irrevocably waives the application of any Law in any jurisdiction that may otherwise limit or cap its obligation to pay damages arising from or in connection with any Indemnified Claims.
Purchaser represents and warrants that the person signing this Agreement on its behalf has actual authority to waive such immunity and bind Purchaser and the State of Chile to the limitations of liability and liability waivers set forth herein.
12.2 Arbitration - …The arbitration award shall be final and binding on the Parties, and the parties undertake to carry out any award without delay. Judgment upon the award may be entered by any court having jurisdiction of the award or having jurisdiction over the relevant party or its assets…
