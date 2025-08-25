Comment posted on a Mike Yeadon comment:
Mike Yeadon - “…the claim that illnesses misattributed to viruses are contagious is flat wrong. Symptomatic transmission (aka contagion) has never been demonstrated.
In this context, what in the world do thoughtful people believe “vaccines” are about?
It’s well worth knowing that legal scholar Katherine Watt has examined more than a century’s worth of US Federal regulations relating to complex biological product regulation to reach the horrifying conclusion that vaccines have never been regulated.
For what purpose was this grand deception installed?
I think it’s for a combination of fear-based control of behaviour of the bulk of humans and then, via hollow needles, to bypass all our defences against foreign substances by injecting them into our bodies, more notably, the bodies of our babies and children, bringing about suffering, inferior health and shorter lives.”
Yeadon was commenting on a Conspiracy Sarah post:
Aug. 23, 2025 - Not Isolated Herpes + Dulbecco's Eagle Medium + Fetal Bovine Serum Causes Lesions When Scratched Onto Mouse Lip, Inadequately Controlled Study Shows (Conspiracy Sarah)
KW - I’ve come to think of vaccination as a psychological + physical port, analogous to the physical port installed and used to maintain access to a patient’s veins for introduction of fluid medications, or an intravenous line for administration of fluid nutrients and medications.
I don’t know how the original perpetrators such as Edward Jenner, Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch knew that their efforts to install the ports — instill and maintain the deceptions — would be successful for so long.
I think what they and their backers wanted, more than any specific formulation of toxic biological or biochemical matter in any given bottle or pre-filled syringe at any given time, was to open up the willingness of the targets to accept the flow of such matter over time.
They wanted and their present-day colleagues still want to make sure that that willingness did not/does not wane or disappear: to facilitate the repetition or routinization inherent to vaccine schedules, and updates to vaccine schedules.
As Mike says1, the toxicity can be dialed up or down at any time, in any campaign, through the variable physical contents of vials and syringes, to render the underlying deceptions more difficult for the targets to see and therefore more difficult for the targets to protect themselves against.
The primary targets were and are babies, children and expectant mothers — starting the poisoning-by-vaccines at the beginning of each life, the better to obscure causation of subsequent biological malfunctions by attributing them to exposure to other environmental toxins or inherited disorders.
The perpetrators weaponize the divinely-ordained, natural and morally sound love that parents bear for their children and the natural desire to protect children from harm, by projecting the illusion of contagious disease threats and portraying poisons as offering protection from those threats.
Mike Yeadon comment: “…It’s important to realise that we don’t know what was in the vials. We can’t trust official disclosures because the regulatory system for notional vaccines is corrupt and inoperative according to the careful research of Katherine Watt here on Substack.
Per Sasha Latypova’s analysis of VAERS, we know that different batch numbers (excluding AZ, not distributed in the USA) were associated with extraordinarily different outcomes. Some were orders of magnitude more damaging in terms of reported prevalence of adverse events.
The researcher who first spotted this was a Brit called Craig Paardekooper and it was upon reading his articles that Sasha & I met, because we both knew immediately what it meant: these products were not the result of conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation.
Early on, when I hadn’t grasped the depth of the evil, I attributed the variations in toxicity to careless manufacturing.
Later & still today, I believe they were calibrating weapons. Because that’s what these are.
Then & now I theorised that somehow the perpetrators intended to establish a system under which we’d all be required to be “vaccinated” frequently. Under this hypothetical, they’d use the results of calibration to murder people at whatever rate they deemed appropriate.
This also tallies with why the worldwide average kill rate now is a lot lower than I guessed it was early in 2021. Early batches included the particularly toxic batches. Later on they settled into using less toxic batches.
Construction of factories for the manufacture of billions of doses per year have been reported. I wonder what is intended for the output of such factories?”