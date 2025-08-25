Comment posted on a Mike Yeadon comment:

Mike Yeadon - “…the claim that illnesses misattributed to viruses are contagious is flat wrong. Symptomatic transmission (aka contagion) has never been demonstrated. In this context, what in the world do thoughtful people believe “vaccines” are about? It’s well worth knowing that legal scholar Katherine Watt has examined more than a century’s worth of US Federal regulations relating to complex biological product regulation to reach the horrifying conclusion that vaccines have never been regulated. For what purpose was this grand deception installed? I think it’s for a combination of fear-based control of behaviour of the bulk of humans and then, via hollow needles, to bypass all our defences against foreign substances by injecting them into our bodies, more notably, the bodies of our babies and children, bringing about suffering, inferior health and shorter lives.”

Yeadon was commenting on a Conspiracy Sarah post:

KW - I’ve come to think of vaccination as a psychological + physical port, analogous to the physical port installed and used to maintain access to a patient’s veins for introduction of fluid medications, or an intravenous line for administration of fluid nutrients and medications.

I don’t know how the original perpetrators such as Edward Jenner, Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch knew that their efforts to install the ports — instill and maintain the deceptions — would be successful for so long.

I think what they and their backers wanted, more than any specific formulation of toxic biological or biochemical matter in any given bottle or pre-filled syringe at any given time, was to open up the willingness of the targets to accept the flow of such matter over time.

They wanted and their present-day colleagues still want to make sure that that willingness did not/does not wane or disappear: to facilitate the repetition or routinization inherent to vaccine schedules, and updates to vaccine schedules.

As Mike says, the toxicity can be dialed up or down at any time, in any campaign, through the variable physical contents of vials and syringes, to render the underlying deceptions more difficult for the targets to see and therefore more difficult for the targets to protect themselves against.

The primary targets were and are babies, children and expectant mothers — starting the poisoning-by-vaccines at the beginning of each life, the better to obscure causation of subsequent biological malfunctions by attributing them to exposure to other environmental toxins or inherited disorders.

The perpetrators weaponize the divinely-ordained, natural and morally sound love that parents bear for their children and the natural desire to protect children from harm, by projecting the illusion of contagious disease threats and portraying poisons as offering protection from those threats.