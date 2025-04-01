Sasha Latypova’s synopsis from MAHA bravely fights Big Soda post:

The absolute risk of poisoning by direct injections into the blood stream of proteins, metals, chemicals, aborted fetal cells, animal cells and other components of “safe vaccines”, will be ALWAYS far greater than the risk of consuming/being exposed to some agent externally.

Reader comment:

Is this supposed to be a profound statement? There’s an equally absolute risk of poisoning if you're directly and externally exposed to nerve agents such as Sarin gas. There's a far greater risk that the Sarin gas will immediately kill you.

My reply:

To the extent there are still people in the world who believe vaccination is a medical treatment intended to prevent disease and death, yes, pointing out that vaccination is a poisoning act intended to cause disease and death is a profound statement.

You are correct that exposure to sarin gas, at sufficient concentration, for sufficient duration, in a sufficiently enclosed space, will immediately kill targets.

But no one in government, science, medicine or media promotes intentional exposure to sarin gas in an enclosed chamber as a medical procedure intended for the benefit of the person being gassed to death or as a civic duty.

Thousands of people in government, science, medicine and media promote vaccination as a medical procedure intended for the benefit of the person being poisoned by injection and as a civic duty. They are all lying.

Update: Reader clarified that he is examining Latypova’s statement as a “stand alone statement” and as such, finds it to be “inaccurate” without “the qualifiers and modifiers” I included in my response. Reader added: “sarin gas is but one of the countless substances that can be administered externally that falsifies Latypova’s stand alone statement. Normal gas used for cooking is another substance that could be included, and I could spend all day listing others.”

Fair enough. I don’t think Sasha’s statement should be read as a “stand alone statement” because it’s an excerpt from a longer piece and a contribution to a public discussion about vaccines, vaccination, and the MAHA campaign’s deflection of public understanding away from vaccination as a primary and intentional cause of disease and death in the 20th and 21st centuries, by instead attributing disease burdens to commonly-encountered ingested and inhaled substances like soda and other things Sasha has described as components of an “Anything-But-Vaccine” strategy.

I can see how my excerpt of the statement led to the reader’s interpretation of it as a standalone statement and therefore imprecise, and thus led to his correct observation that it is also possible to quickly kill subjects by exposing them to ingested or inhaled poisons such as sarin gas.

Jan. 27, 2025 - Probit, probability unit as related to public deception campaigns, vaccines and other biological and chemical weapons. (Katherine Watt) - “...Vaccination — parenteral (outside the digestive tract) injection of mixtures of foreign biological material and synthetic chemicals — can be understood as maximizing exposure intensity or Ct: inserting the maximum concentration of poison into the living subject in the minimum amount of time….”