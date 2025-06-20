Mike Yeadon note sharing June 17, 2025 - No HHS or FDA authority or competency to standardize or regulate vaccine-bottling processes or products. (Katherine Watt)

I strongly urge everyone to take some time out to read this carefully, because many people are simply not going to be able to believe it. If you read it & think “This simply cannot be true: the author must have misinterpreted the regulations or made some other incorrect assumptions”, please examine the final paragraphs for numerous examples of where what appear to be tightly worded regulations are utterly without meaning. FDA does tightly regulate pharmaceutical chemical substances and products made from them. This is possible because these are defined substances. It can be shown using multiple analytical techniques whether there is or is not 100 micrograms of a particular compound present. Analogous methods do not exist & cannot exist for most, so-called “biological products.” These are not defined substances because all but recombinant proteins are complex mixtures which, at best, may be characterised to some extent. Yet there are no adequate tests & standards for vaccines & indeed all biological products. Even in the narrowest case of recombinant proteins, there is still a mixture of heterogeneous materials. The bottom line, for the purpose of understanding what has happened in the case of products classified as “vaccines” is that they are not subject to any proper regulation, and they never have been. It’s all theatre. It’s absolutely horrifying, the depth and durability of the deception.

Reply from Jessica Hockett:

So then they [vaccines] can’t be called biological weapons, right? Weapons? Yes. Chemical weapons? Sure. But not biological. Am I understanding that correctly?

Reply from Katherine Watt:

My view on that question is that vaccines can be classified as biological weapons and as chemical weapons, based on their physical composition, but that — under law — their production and use is exempt from prohibition and prosecution.

Part 1 of two-part series addressing these subjects is below.

I’m working on Part 2.

The timeline lays out how the exemption holes were created (starting from the 1944 PHSA, which incorporated 1902 virus-toxin law provisions) and how they’re kept open over time to drive the legalized chemical and biological warfare programs forward.

Reply from Jessica Hockett:

Yes, now I remember this post. Definitions are important and (as much as possible) I like to circumvent what I’ve called “cacophonous polysemy” which can confuse matters, unintentionally or unintentionally (though I think intentionally on the part of some, but NOT you). So, if I’m understanding correctly, what makes an injected substance “biological” is the inclusion of “mixtures of physical things: living organisms and the products living organisms produce”?

Reply from Katherine Watt:

I think what makes any substance, injected or not, biological, is whether it is or once was a living organism or creature or came from/was produced by a living creature, or has been synthesized to mimic or simulate substances produced by living creatures.

In American federal biological and chemical weapons laws, and probably in most US state laws that mirror the federal laws, biological “agents” are defined (in terms that have changed over time largely because the law writers are trying to maintain exclusions for vaccines) more or less as living or once-living organisms, and their products, that are “capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism.” That example is from the 1990 version of the US biological weapons law at 18 USC 178.

Toxic chemicals are defined (again, in terms that change over time because the law writers are trying to maintain plausible exclusion of vaccines) more or less as chemicals that “can cause death, temporary incapacitation or permanent harm to humans or animals.” That example is from the 1993 UN Chemical Weapons Convention and was adopted by US Congress through 1998 implementing statute codified at 18 USC 229F(8).

The contents of vaccines — biological organisms, their products and toxic chemicals (propagated by organisms and/or synthesized to mimic those) — have and always have had the capacity or ability to cause death, disease, biological malfunction, temporary incapacitation and permanent harm to humans and animals.

The makers and recommenders of vaccines have always known this, as have the writers of biological product laws and biological and chemical weapons laws.

That’s why the criteria on which the weapons laws exclude vaccines from prohibitions, seizure, destruction and criminal prosecution are based on the presumed or asserted intent of the producer or user (protective, preventative, etc.), and not on any physical compositions or characteristics of the container contents: because the contents of a container of vaccine are intrinsically capable of causing harm and death upon forcible (wound-making) insertion into the living, recipient creature.

