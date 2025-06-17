Comments (with some additions) posted on Sasha Latypova post:

In my view, there is no commercial market from which FDA could remove the Covid shots, or any vaccines.

EUA [emergency use authorization], BLA [biologics license application], doesn’t matter.

Covid vaccines, like all vaccines, are used in war, not in commerce, not in commercial markets.

“Approval” is a legal fiction. All acts of FDA “approval,” “authorization,” and “licenses” are legal fictions.

All interactions between FDA (and precursor “regulators”) and vaccine-bottlers have all been fiction, all the way back to 1902.

Vaccines are legalized weapons, trafficked for maiming and killing purposes, not medical products labeled or regulated for purity, safety or efficacy.

The labels are part of the legalized weapon delivery system; the purpose of the labels is to deceive the targets into seeing a bottle of poison as a bottle of standardized, regulated medicine.

Further, FDA has no authority to regulate manufacture of any biological products, not just vaccines, and not just Covid vaccines.

There are no physical standards for product identity, purity, stability, non-adulteration, non-contamination, toxicity, or potency in statute or regulation governing manufacture of any biological products, and there are no analytical test procedures that poison-bottlers or FDA could apply to determine whether contents of any container meet, fail to meet, or exceed such standards (which standards don’t exist.)

The simulation for such standards in earlier decades was printed in the “Additional Standards” sections of fictional biological products regulations.

Those have been removed and replaced, since about 1996, with the current form of simulation: the “Chemistry Manufacturing and Control” or CMC package, through which poison-bottlers notify the FDA about what they (the bottlers) will pretend to have the technical capacity to do, and will pretend to do, and will pretend to self-monitor and self-report having done.

FDA then issues “approval” letters pretending that the poison-bottlers actually carried out the pretend processes using the pretend techniques, actually did self-monitor, and actually found themselves in compliance with the simulation of standardization.

Sometimes FDA also issues fake “lot release” documents, pretending that FDA has the technical capacity to corroborate the poison-bottlers lies, and has applied its technical capacity to confirm that the poison-bottlers properly used the fake-techniques the bottlers claim to have used.

FDA and poison-bottlers jointly use CMC packages, and labels, and “fact sheets” and fake “lot release” documents, to deceive the public into seeing bottles of poison as bottles of standardized, regulated medicine.

True physical standards don’t exist for biological products because they can’t exist. Analytical tests for assessing biological products for conformity with standards don’t exist because they can’t exist.

Such standards and analytical tests can’t exist because of the nature of biological matter.

All vaccines are intrinsically heterogeneous, unstable mixtures of biological cells, tissues, sub-components thereof, synthetic chemicals, nutrient solutions, carrier substances and other biologically-active junk.

Vaccine contents are not designed to specifications to cause predictable, controllable, beneficial effects.

Their contents are incubated, cultured, fermented, putrefied and decanted into bottles of ill-characterizable mixtures, then refrigerated, frozen and/or freeze-dried, then defrosted, dissolved and injected into bloodstream of targets to cause unpredictable, harmful effects with plausible deniability for those who recommend, bottle, transport and use the weapons.

Reader reply:

That is my understanding too. That is, that manufacture of 'biologics' class of drugs is so high-tech that GMP have yet to be developed. Thusly, one could test for a 100 adulterants and not find another 100 that were actually in the product...

Reply:

It's not that biologics manufacturing is so "high-tech."

It's not manufacturing in a technical way at all.

It's more like making yogurt, bread, beer or sauerkraut — which are made with limited, discernible, digestible bacteria and which are consumed through the digestive tract, which has the capacity to break down and use the food. And with fermented foods, or foods in which fermentation is one step in the process, humans and animals have senses (smell, taste, sight) that enable us to recognize when the food is not fit for consumption (contaminated, moldy etc.) and avoid eating or drinking it.

Vaccine propagation methods do not use only limited, discernible, digestible bacteria, and they're not subject to effective procedures that destroy most competing microorganisms to allow only the required fermenting microorganisms to outgrow all the others.

And vaccines are injected into the blood.

Vaccine propagation, as I understand it, involves throwing a bunch of living organisms (i.e. bacteria), plus cells and tissues taken out of living organisms (fungi, plant, bird, insect, animal, human) and other junk in an incubation vat with nutrient solutions; fermenting it while some of the material dies and decays; bottling it; refrigerating/freezing/freeze-drying it; and then reconstituting it at room temperature and injecting into living bodies where some of the processes resume at body temperature and many of the fragments of the dead organisms, cells and tissues (i.e. proteins) are biologically active in the form of evoking anaphylactic/allergic reactions and inducing chronic diseases known as cancer, asthma, leaky gut, and so on.

I agree that one could test for 100 adulterants or contaminants (also referred to as extraneous proteins, adventitious agents, bioburden, and other terms in pretense-regulations and Guidance for Industry documents) and not find another 100 that were in the product, and therefore there can't be GMP [good manufacturing practices] standards, but not because manufacturing is "high-tech."

It's because living organisms exist in so many forms, and are involved in so many transformations and interactions with each other over time, no one can reliably predict what might be in any sample to test for, nor can anyone predict what the effect of each thing that might be found, might be in the life and organ functioning of any person or animal into whose blood that sample might be injected, nor can anyone reliably predict whether the form that the sample contents were in at the time of testing, will be the same form that the sample contents were in at the time of injection, and there's a high probability that the two compositions will not be the same, because the contents of the bottle are not stable, and are not homogeneous.

While preparing the above comment exchange for posting, I also began drafting a more detailed exposition on the relationship between 42 USC 262(d), which relates to HHS Secretary authority since the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to “recall” biological products “upon a determination that a batch, lot or other quantity of a product licensed under this section presents an imminent or substantial hazard to the public health” and 42 USC 300aa-28(a), which relates to vaccine-bottlers non-substantive pseudo-obligation since the 1986 NCVIA to:

“(1) prepare and maintain records documenting the history of the manufacturing, processing, testing, repooling, and reworking of each batch, lot, or other quantity of such vaccine, including the identification of any significant problems encountered in the production, testing, or handling of such batch, lot, or other quantity, (2) if a safety test on such batch, lot, or other quantity indicates a potential imminent or substantial public health hazard is presented, report to the Secretary within 24 hours of such safety test which the manufacturer (or manufacturer's representative) conducted…”

I have located no definitions in statute or regulation for what constitutes an “imminent or substantial hazard,” and again: there are no validated, standardized tests or assays, or techniques or equipment, capable of fully identifying or characterizing the constituents of vaccine containers during or after processing, because those constituents are, by nature, impure mixtures of many different organisms and organic substances, and unstable or dynamic.

Thus, any process or batch testing that a vaccine-bottler might conduct will not be able to fully identify the biological and chemical matter contained in any “batch, lot or other quantity,” and will not be able to meaningfully characterize any product in terms of safety, efficacy, or “potential imminent or substantial public health hazard.”

Further, vaccine-bottlers are not required to collect or report information about adverse effects experienced by recipients of the products after the containers leave the bottling facilities.

Thus, there can be no product-quality-based information about “imminent or substantial hazards” for a vaccine-bottler to report to the HHS Secretary, and there can be no product-quality based grounds for the HHS Secretary to “determine” that a batch, lot or other quantity “presents an imminent or substantial hazard” and order a recall.

For more information on this element of legalized vaccine deception, see 42 USC 262(d); 42 USC 300aa-28(a); 42 USC 300aa-33(5) —

“(5) The term "vaccine-related injury or death" means an illness, injury, condition, or death associated with one or more of the vaccines set forth in the Vaccine Injury Table, except that the term does not include an illness, injury, condition, or death associated with an adulterant or contaminant intentionally added to such a vaccine”

and 2017 paper, Recalibrating Vaccination Laws, Efthimios Parasidis, Boston University Law Review, Vol. 97 at p. 2224:

…In addition to adjusting physicians’ reporting incentives, lawmakers should amend the Vaccine Act to incentivize manufacturers to analyze post-market data on vaccine safety and efficacy. Manufacturers currently are responsible for documenting “the history of the manufacturing, processing, testing, repooling, and reworking” of vaccines, “including the identification of any significant problems encountered in the production, testing, or handling.” If safety testing reveals “a potential imminent or substantial public health hazard,” manufacturers must notify the government within twenty-four hours of the test…While these recording and reporting requirements are important, a key element is missing. Specifically, the Vaccine Act does not mandate that vaccine manufacturers collect or analyze safety and efficacy data from patients in which their vaccines are administered. Rather, the bulk of this work is left to regulators. As detailed, however, VAERS—the FDA’s primary mechanism for post-market review—is a “passive” surveillance system and “no active effort is made to search for, identify and collect information…”

See also, FDA Regulatory Procedures Manual, Ch. 5 (Administrative Actions) and Ch. 7 (Recall Procedures), which mention “imminent or substantial hazard” but under Implementing Regulations, Procedures and Industry Guidance [Guidance for Industry], at p. 16 of 153 of Ch. 7, simply note: “N/A” for “not applicable.”

