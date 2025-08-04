Mike Yeadon, summarizing and discussing recent Bailiwick reporting on legal history of US federal communicable disease control and vaccination deceptions.
Thank you to Mike Yeadon for summarizing and explaining the implications of some of my recent work (series drafting still in progress).
Thank you to Suavek for posting Yeadon’s summary & analysis at Suavek’s Substack.
Aug. 4, 2025 - The Illusion of Regulation of Medical Products-PART 13. Katherine Watt and Dr. Mike Yeadon : The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental.
Some of the reporting that Yeadon is discussing:
May 9, 2025 - Part 1 - Are vaccines biological and chemical weapons? By physical composition and physiological effects, yes. Under deceitful American and international law, no.
July 10, 2025 - International legal instruments supporting the conclusion that each vaccination is a willful act of war, willfully cloaked as an act of medical care.
July 17, 2025 - Part 2 - Understanding vaccination as legalized, willful use of intentionally harmful chemical and biological agents.
July 25, 2025 - Part 3 - Laws enabling the absence of physical differences between vaccines, biological agents and chemical toxins "capable of causing death and biological malfunction" to remain undisclosed and unseen.
Mike Yeadon:
The four Substack articles below written by assiduous legal scholar Katherine Watt, are difficult to read and harder to fully comprehend.
They cover up to 140 years of Federal law- and regulation-making that relate to prevention of infectious disease outbreaks (which do not happen), quarantining individuals, treating them or preventing them from being affected, by poisons, weapons of mass destruction, or to vaccines and vaccination, their production and use, without ever defining or requiring others to define usefully ANY of these terms.
What on its face looks like thorough coverage of a technically difficult nested set of complex fields actually turns out to be non-rules permitting the federal government to do whatever it likes to whomsoever it chooses.
It can choose to apprehend you, test or “treat” you & it’ll all look like it’s for your own good and for the benefit of “public health” (a phrase that generally means the very opposite of what you’d probably expect from it: I concluded some years ago that public health itself is a PsyOp, being nothing more than the aggregate of myriad decisions and acts which affect private health).
The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental.
That said, if you consider the relative brevity of the political career of most Representatives and Senators vs the more than a century during which federal laws have been accumulated, it would be unreasonable to expect even a single person to have adventitiously detected what Katherine has unearthed by directed searching.
If you weren’t aware that the entire set of laws had an entirely different purpose, that purpose being ultimately to inject much of the population of the world with intentionally harmful materials, you would never even suspect such a thing.
All it requires is an organisation with a very long term commitment to a goal & presumably bland, innocent looking civil servants, drafting regulations for Congress under guidance from someone else within the structure, and each Act passed accretes another component of the legal instruments that enabled key parts of the 2020 et seq fraud.
Because of the long drawn out nature of this nefarious activity, the complexity and mind-dulling method of laying legislation in front of Congress, almost nobody anywhere but the generation of perpetrators alive today has any idea of what is happening let alone how…
See also:
Oct. 11, 2024 - Learning curve
June 10, 2025 - Congressional acts legalizing camouflaged deceit and poisoning. (Video presentation)
Book 1 – Biological product non-regulation (PDF compiled April 2025) - Ch. 1, 1798-1972 series researched and written with Lydia Hazel. Ch. 2, posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units). Ch. 3, posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972.
Book 4 - Chemical and biological weapons, biological agents, BSATs, vaccines (PDF, May 2025 version, to be updated when current series complete) - Reporting on chemical and biological weapons, biological agents and Biological Select Agents and Toxins (BSATs) laws whose definitions and exemptions enable the legalized use of products (vaccines, drugs, pesticides) and programs (vaccination, medication, pesticide application) to intentionally poison human beings and other living creatures.