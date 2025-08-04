Thank you to Mike Yeadon for summarizing and explaining the implications of some of my recent work (series drafting still in progress).

Thank you to Suavek for posting Yeadon’s summary & analysis at Suavek’s Substack.

Some of the reporting that Yeadon is discussing:

Mike Yeadon:

The four Substack articles below written by assiduous legal scholar Katherine Watt, are difficult to read and harder to fully comprehend.

They cover up to 140 years of Federal law- and regulation-making that relate to prevention of infectious disease outbreaks (which do not happen), quarantining individuals, treating them or preventing them from being affected, by poisons, weapons of mass destruction, or to vaccines and vaccination, their production and use, without ever defining or requiring others to define usefully ANY of these terms.

What on its face looks like thorough coverage of a technically difficult nested set of complex fields actually turns out to be non-rules permitting the federal government to do whatever it likes to whomsoever it chooses.

It can choose to apprehend you, test or “treat” you & it’ll all look like it’s for your own good and for the benefit of “public health” (a phrase that generally means the very opposite of what you’d probably expect from it: I concluded some years ago that public health itself is a PsyOp, being nothing more than the aggregate of myriad decisions and acts which affect private health).

The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental.

That said, if you consider the relative brevity of the political career of most Representatives and Senators vs the more than a century during which federal laws have been accumulated, it would be unreasonable to expect even a single person to have adventitiously detected what Katherine has unearthed by directed searching.

If you weren’t aware that the entire set of laws had an entirely different purpose, that purpose being ultimately to inject much of the population of the world with intentionally harmful materials, you would never even suspect such a thing.

All it requires is an organisation with a very long term commitment to a goal & presumably bland, innocent looking civil servants, drafting regulations for Congress under guidance from someone else within the structure, and each Act passed accretes another component of the legal instruments that enabled key parts of the 2020 et seq fraud.

Because of the long drawn out nature of this nefarious activity, the complexity and mind-dulling method of laying legislation in front of Congress, almost nobody anywhere but the generation of perpetrators alive today has any idea of what is happening let alone how…