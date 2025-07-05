Mike Yeadon’s was the clearest, most credible voice I heard in the second half of 2020 as I was trying to understand what was happening.

I watched how he and his work were marginalized and suppressed, and how he persevered and by doing so, I gained a deeper understanding of the malevolence driving public health and military officers running vaccination programs. There is direct correspondence between the amount of psychological, social and economic force brought to bear to suppress vaccine-critical voices and the amount of potential for exposing deep malevolence that those voices have.

In this video, Yeadon draws important connections between vaccination programs and financial control programs. He emphasizes the importance of not signing up for digital identification programs and not taking any vaccines, ever again.

Digital ID and vaccines are two sides of the same diabolical coin whose strikers intend to link vaccine compliance with social and economic viability. Their purpose is to continue decreasing the fertility, vitality and life-expectancy of the vast majority of babies, children, men and women, whom they regard as pests, baited with fear and deception campaigns to consume pesticides in the form of vaccines.

From the transcript:

The people who are trying to take our freedoms away need us to comply with things in order to to control us. And I'm saying to you, we will win if enough of us bottom up simply refuse to go along with their hairbrain plan. So if they want to frighten you with some mad pandemic that doesn't happen, don't be afraid. If they want to tell you to stay at home when it doesn't suit you, go outside. If they insist you wear masks, don't wear masks. There's no possible benefit for you wearing masks. Certainly, if they want you to roll up your sleeve, do not accept any injection. Certainly not of these mRNA technologies. They certainly like their digital control technologies. So, do not sign up for digital ID... Try and stay healthy. Go and talk to real people. Give them a hug and eat good food, exercise, be out in the daylight, and we'll be all right as long as enough of us do not comply.